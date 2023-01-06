ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Milwaukee Bucks

By Ian Black
 5 days ago

Who is- or isn't- playing for tonight's game.

Charlotte Hornets

Kelly Oubre Jr (hand) - OUT

Gordon Hayward (hamstring) - DOUBTFUL

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - PROBABLE

MarJon Beauchamp (thigh) - PROBABLE

George Hill (illness) - PROBABLE

Jrue Holiday (illness) - PROBABLE

Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT

All Hornets

Hornets Edged Out By Pacers 116-111

It was a slow start for both teams starters with turnovers and missed shots aplenty. However, when Charlotte brought in their defensive focused second unit the momentum shifted. For a consecutive game Clifford went with a Smith Jr-Martin-McDaniels-Thor-Williams lineup and it excelled. Indiana went scoreless for the last 4:30 of the quarter and Charlotte held a 12 point lead at the end of the 1st leading 27-15.
CHARLOTTE, NC
All Hornets

WATCH | Steve Clifford Post Game After Loss vs Pacers

Steve Clifford discussed the team's lack of defense and LaMelo's foul trouble during the post game after his team's 116-111 loss to the Indiana Pacers You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter: Facebook - All Hornets Twitter - @SI_Hornets and James ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
All Hornets

Analyzing the Mason Plumlee Trade Market

This is going to be the first of a series of three articles looking at the trade market for Charlotte's expiring contracts of Mason Plumlee, Kelly Oubre and PJ Washington.  We are halfway through the season and if you didn’t know already, the Charlotte Hornets are out of play-in contention, ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
