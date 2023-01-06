Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Milwaukee Bucks
Who is- or isn't- playing for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
Kelly Oubre Jr (hand) - OUT
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) - DOUBTFUL
Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - PROBABLE
MarJon Beauchamp (thigh) - PROBABLE
George Hill (illness) - PROBABLE
Jrue Holiday (illness) - PROBABLE
Khris Middleton (knee) - OUT
