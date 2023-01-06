ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenvilletriumph.com

Furman University to host Greenville Triumph, Greenville Liberty for 2023 Season

Soccer Club continues work toward construction of a multi-use stadium to host matches in 2024. The Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty will play their home matches at Furman University’s Paladin Stadium in 2023 as the soccer club works toward construction of a multi-use stadium to host matches as early as 2024, the team announced today.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Fast-growing Spartanburg restaurant group sets new goal

a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain based in Spartanburg, is way ahead of its 2021 goal to double what was then a 50-restaurant company. With deals underway for 60 new locations, the company has 150 Eggs Up Grills open, under development or under commitment by franchise partners, according to a news release from the company. The new goal is to exceed 200 restaurants by 2026.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

City of Greenville Will No Longer Collect Recycling

A police officer in Blacksburg lost his home and four dogs in a fire Wednesday night. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Walhalla.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Cardiac Arrest Survivor Speaks on Experience

Political Scholar Dr. James Warner with Clemson University talks about the historic vote for Speaker of the House. The Greenville County coroner confirms a person has been hit and killed by a train near Moore and Able Street in Greer.
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Greater Greenville Sanitation announces ending date for recycling collection

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greater Greenville Sanitation has announced it will end recycling collection effective March 30. Steve Cole, the executive director of the Greater Greenville Sanitation District, said the elimination of recycling collection will not affect the current millage or sanitation fees incurred by residents and businesses within the Greater Greenville Sanitation District.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Fire destroys private art studio in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department was called to a structure fire in a rural part of Anderson County near the 1700-block of Pelzer Highway on Friday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze which broke out in a small building behind the owners’ home. The owners, who declined...
EASLEY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant closes

After being open for business for more than a decade, Luna Rosa Gelato Café made the decision to close its doors, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We’ve been through it all with you,” the Facebook post started. “We’ve celebrated 15 years of birthdays, anniversaries, wine dinners, movie nights, and openings. And we’ve weathered just as many storms, illnesses, power outages and other uncertainties with you at our side. But it is with heavy hearts that we say our journey has come to an end.”
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Fight in Greenville County roadway leads to shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person outside a business on Thursday night. Deputies said someone reported the shooting just after 11:18 p.m. in the parking lot shared by Citgo and McDonald’s in the 1700-block of White...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy