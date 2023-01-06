Read full article on original website
Furman University to host Greenville Triumph, Greenville Liberty for 2023 Season
Soccer Club continues work toward construction of a multi-use stadium to host matches in 2024. The Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty will play their home matches at Furman University’s Paladin Stadium in 2023 as the soccer club works toward construction of a multi-use stadium to host matches as early as 2024, the team announced today.
Despite Orange Bowl Loss, 2022 Season Not a Disappointment for Tigers
Freshman wide receiver Adam Randall weighs in on the 2022 season after Clemson's disappointing loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.
Adam Randall Already Looking Ahead to 2023: 'We're Going to Have Heck of a Team'
Looking ahead to next season, Clemson WR Adam Randall is extremely excited about the potential of the Tigers' offense.
Big week results in big jump for Clemson hoops in NET rankings
Clemson’s men’s basketball team put more gold stars on its postseason resume this week, resulting in a significant bump for the Tigers in the metrics. Clemson is up to No. 54 in the NET ratings (...)
Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
Fast-growing Spartanburg restaurant group sets new goal
a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain based in Spartanburg, is way ahead of its 2021 goal to double what was then a 50-restaurant company. With deals underway for 60 new locations, the company has 150 Eggs Up Grills open, under development or under commitment by franchise partners, according to a news release from the company. The new goal is to exceed 200 restaurants by 2026.
Community to hold prayer vigil for Greenwood man missing nearly 2 months
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County community is planning to come together this week for a prayer vigil marking nearly two months since a young man went missing. 28-year-old Kenneth Hughes was last seen on Nov. 16 walking into the woods along Ridge Road in the Hodges area,...
City of Greenville Will No Longer Collect Recycling
A police officer in Blacksburg lost his home and four dogs in a fire Wednesday night. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Walhalla.
Cardiac Arrest Survivor Speaks on Experience
Political Scholar Dr. James Warner with Clemson University talks about the historic vote for Speaker of the House. The Greenville County coroner confirms a person has been hit and killed by a train near Moore and Able Street in Greer.
Greater Greenville Sanitation announces ending date for recycling collection
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greater Greenville Sanitation has announced it will end recycling collection effective March 30. Steve Cole, the executive director of the Greater Greenville Sanitation District, said the elimination of recycling collection will not affect the current millage or sanitation fees incurred by residents and businesses within the Greater Greenville Sanitation District.
Fire destroys private art studio in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department was called to a structure fire in a rural part of Anderson County near the 1700-block of Pelzer Highway on Friday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze which broke out in a small building behind the owners’ home. The owners, who declined...
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor Violations
Investigation reveals that the restaurant group violated the child labor hours of work in their locations at Greenville, Irmo, Columbia, Laurens, Orangeburg, Newberry, Piedmont, Seneca, and Walhalla.
Check your tickets! Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball drawing
One North Carolina resident is $1 million richer after matching the five white balls on Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, officials said.
1 dead, 1 charged following crash in Cherokee Co.
One person is dead and another person is charged following a crash in Cherokee County.
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant closes
After being open for business for more than a decade, Luna Rosa Gelato Café made the decision to close its doors, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We’ve been through it all with you,” the Facebook post started. “We’ve celebrated 15 years of birthdays, anniversaries, wine dinners, movie nights, and openings. And we’ve weathered just as many storms, illnesses, power outages and other uncertainties with you at our side. But it is with heavy hearts that we say our journey has come to an end.”
Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
Another Upstate woman dead in 2nd weekend shooting
Another Upstate woman is dead in a seemingly un-related shooting over the weekend. Pickens County Deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home on Crest Way in Easley, Saturday.
Does thunder in winter mean snow in 7-10 days? We take a look at the weather folklore
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Wednesday, many of us woke up toloud thunder and heavy rain. Later that morning, Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus posted this message on Facebook that had us all saying: Is this for real?. "Thunder in the winter…snow in 7 days! You know my grandparents swore by...
Fight in Greenville County roadway leads to shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person outside a business on Thursday night. Deputies said someone reported the shooting just after 11:18 p.m. in the parking lot shared by Citgo and McDonald’s in the 1700-block of White...
