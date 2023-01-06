ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attention pours in for young musicians who pulled off throwing a punk concert on BART

SAN FRANCISCO - Two Bay Area punk bands have been getting a lot of attention since throwing a huge, largely improvised show on a BART train on Friday night. The bands, False Flag and Surprise Privilege, rocked the last car of BART’s blue line, starting from the 16th Street Mission stop in San Francisco with plans to make it to the Dublin/Pleasanton station.
