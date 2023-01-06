ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
People

Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Athalia A. Crayton, 46, along with her three children, were shot and killed by her husband, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, before he turned the gun on himself The family of five, believed to have been killed in a murder-suicide in High Point, N.C., have been identified by authorities. Robert J. Crayton, Jr., 45, took his own life after fatally shooting his wife, 46-year-old Athalia A. Crayton, and the couple's three children, 18-year-old Kasin Crayton, and two unidentified kids, ages 16 and 10, according to a news release from the High Point...
HIGH POINT, NC
u.today

Scam Alert: Dogecoin Community Warns of Fraudulent New Token

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy