Hudson Valley Family Owned Diner Uncovers Piece of the Past
Feeling nostalgic and looking back at the past can be comforting especially when it's focused on good memories. Often, we may think about a happy memory with a family member, a place that we used to enjoy visiting or even a feeling that brightened our day. We may remember our...
House Fire in Dutchess County a Total Loss
The fire claimed the house of one of the founding members of this Dutchess County village's EMS squad. Firefighters from five different fire companies, along with numerous first responders did everything they could to stop a fire from fully engulfing a house in Tivoli. According to News 10, fire crews from the Tivoli Fire Company responded to a call early Monday morning that a chicken coop was on fire.
New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the...
Car Flips On Side, Closing Road In Mahopac
A crash in the Hudson Valley left a car perched on its side and a road closed for a period of time. On Friday, Jan. 6, around 4 p.m., officials in Putnam County responded to an accident in Mahopac on Clark Place for a reported vehicle rollover, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.
Ulster County offices evacuated for smoking elevator
The Ulster County offices at 244 Fair Street were evacuated around 9 a.m. Tuesday after an elevator malfunctioned and filled the building with smoke, according to an online statement from the City of Kingston Fire Department.
New York State Pinball Championships to Be Held in Hudson Valley
IFPA New York State Pinball Championship set for Middletown, NY. The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) is a competitive pinball organization that ran tournaments from 1992 to 1995 before becoming inactive. It was resurrected in 2006 and is currently run by Josh Sharpe. It ran its first World Pinball Championship under new ownership, IFPA 5, in 2008. The IFPA's objective is to serve as the governing body for pinball as a competitive sport, through the sanctioning and organizing of events at the Local, State, National and International levels.
Looking For a Speakeasy in the Hudson Valley? Head Out to Pine Bush, NY
If you're anything like me, you're probably looking for a unique place to grab a drink here in the Hudson Valley. Sure, you most likely have your go-to bar and restaurant, but that can get boring right?. How cool would it be to stumble upon a speakeasy, with 1920s vibes...
Diehard Locals Launch Fan-Page For Former Poughkeepsie Mall
It's another one of those 'you know you grew up in the Hudson Valley if...' situations, and this time we're talking about so many Hudson Valley'ers favorite place for entertainment, reasonably priced movies, and of course the prime spot for Christmas shopping; The South Hills Mall in Poughkeepsie. Once home...
Uber Ride From Hell Ends With Arrest of Hudson Valley Woman
A Hudson Valley Uber driver's fare ended in police lights and an arrest. Police say the incident happened after a Saugerties woman ordered an Uber to pick her up on Saturday afternoon. Danita Brocius of Highland was apparently still inside the vehicle when the driver decided to stop at the Mountain View Market on Blue Mountain Road.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Veterans Services has Moved New location in Pleasant Valley creates veterans “one stop”
New location in Pleasant Valley creates veterans “one stop”. The Dutchess County Division of Veterans Services has relocated its offices to 1335 Route 44, Suite #2 in Pleasant Valley. The new location also houses Mental Health America Dutchess Veterans Services, Hudson Valley Veterans Alliance, and the Veterans Sportsmen Association, creating a “one-stop” for veterans to receive support and help including housing, peer-to-peer counseling, and other support services.
Retrial For New York Man Convicted Of Killing, Raping Hudson Valley Child
A Hudson Valley man convicted of raping and killing a 12-year-old in the Hudson Valley nearly 30 years ago is getting a new trial. Jury selection for the retrial of a Putnam County man allegedly involved in the murder of a 12-year-old girl in 1994 begins this week. Retrial For...
HV Wins: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State
A $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a popular store in the Hudson Valley. No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday which was valued at over $1 billion. Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Set for Friday the 13th In New York State. This means a gigantic...
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
Hudson Valley 83-Year-Old ‘Heartbroken’ After Decorations Stolen
A 50-year-old tradition has been destroyed by thieves who targeted an elderly Hudson Valley man. In 1972 Vincent Poloniak's daughter, Paula, asked him if they could have Christmas decorations on their house. Vincent obliged, carving a Santa and some reindeer out of wood, painting them and propping them up on the front lawn.
Terrible ‘Police Impersonation’ Scam Hitting the Hudson Valley
Residents are being advised to be extra cautious during this time. Lately, there have been many scam warnings issued for areas in the Hudson Valley and it can be very difficult to keep track of them all. One local Police Department has issued another warning and they are asking residents to report any suspicious behavior that's related to it.
The 10 Best Bakeries In and Around Orange County, NY
Happy New Year! I know, I know, it's been like 10 days, but that's okay. I am still saying Happy New Year to people when I'm out in public, or if I'm just seeing folks that I hadn't seen since 2022. The holidays may be over, but there is still...
Hudson Valley Man With Hammer Charged With Murder With Intention
A man was airlifted to the hospital after police say a Hudson Valley man viciously hit him with a hammer. On Tuesday, New York State Police reported an investigation after a man was severely injured with a hammer. Man Hit In Head With Hammer In Ulster County, New York. On...
NYSP conduct raid at NY Troopers PBA headquarters
New York State Police's Special Investigations Unit conducted a search at the headquarters of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two dozen people fatally overdose in Sullivan County in 2022
MONTICELLO – Sullivan County still has the second lowest health ranking in the state; only the Bronx is lower. Sullivan, like all other counties, is also combatting the growing opioid epidemic. Wendy Brown, head of the county’s drug task force, provided the tentative numbers of cases in 2022.
