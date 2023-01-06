ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

House Fire in Dutchess County a Total Loss

The fire claimed the house of one of the founding members of this Dutchess County village's EMS squad. Firefighters from five different fire companies, along with numerous first responders did everything they could to stop a fire from fully engulfing a house in Tivoli. According to News 10, fire crews from the Tivoli Fire Company responded to a call early Monday morning that a chicken coop was on fire.
TIVOLI, NY
Car Flips On Side, Closing Hudson Valley Road

PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Car Flips On Side, Closing Road In Mahopac

A crash in the Hudson Valley left a car perched on its side and a road closed for a period of time. On Friday, Jan. 6, around 4 p.m., officials in Putnam County responded to an accident in Mahopac on Clark Place for a reported vehicle rollover, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Pinball Championships to Be Held in Hudson Valley

IFPA New York State Pinball Championship set for Middletown, NY. The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) is a competitive pinball organization that ran tournaments from 1992 to 1995 before becoming inactive. It was resurrected in 2006 and is currently run by Josh Sharpe. It ran its first World Pinball Championship under new ownership, IFPA 5, in 2008. The IFPA's objective is to serve as the governing body for pinball as a competitive sport, through the sanctioning and organizing of events at the Local, State, National and International levels.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Uber Ride From Hell Ends With Arrest of Hudson Valley Woman

A Hudson Valley Uber driver's fare ended in police lights and an arrest. Police say the incident happened after a Saugerties woman ordered an Uber to pick her up on Saturday afternoon. Danita Brocius of Highland was apparently still inside the vehicle when the driver decided to stop at the Mountain View Market on Blue Mountain Road.
SAUGERTIES, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Veterans Services has Moved New location in Pleasant Valley creates veterans “one stop”

New location in Pleasant Valley creates veterans “one stop”. The Dutchess County Division of Veterans Services has relocated its offices to 1335 Route 44, Suite #2 in Pleasant Valley. The new location also houses Mental Health America Dutchess Veterans Services, Hudson Valley Veterans Alliance, and the Veterans Sportsmen Association, creating a “one-stop” for veterans to receive support and help including housing, peer-to-peer counseling, and other support services.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two dozen people fatally overdose in Sullivan County in 2022

MONTICELLO – Sullivan County still has the second lowest health ranking in the state; only the Bronx is lower. Sullivan, like all other counties, is also combatting the growing opioid epidemic. Wendy Brown, head of the county’s drug task force, provided the tentative numbers of cases in 2022.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY

