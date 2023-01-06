Read full article on original website
The Sound Museum faces silence
The Sound Museum has been a fixture of the Allston-Brighton music scene for three decades, serving as a practice space for Boston musicians. At the end of January, these artists will be forced to find a new place to meet. WBUR Arts and Culture Reporter and Critic, Amelia Mason joins...
Meet the Heatons, the musical couple who play Irish, surf and children’s music
When husband and wife duo Matt and Shannon Heaton moved to Boston in 2001, they came to play and sing traditional Irish music. And they still do. But when they’re not making masterful Irish music together, Shannon shares Irish tunes and stories through educational videos and a podcast, and Matt abandons his bouzouki and acoustic six-string for an electric guitar which he plays in the Electric Heaters, a surf band, as well as at his Toddlerbilly Takeovers, a series for children and their parents.
Classical music to keep us warm this winter
There’s nothing like being in a warm concert hall on a cold winter afternoon or evening. Here, in chronological order, are what seem to me some of the most warming and heartwarming musical events of the winter season. If I’ve left out some of your favorite groups, the reason may be that they have nothing scheduled before the arrival of spring.
From classical to experimental, here are the dance performances to watch this winter
While storing away holiday “Nutcracker” memories of whirling snowflakes and waltzing flowers until next year, you might want to mark your calendar with the dates of the winter 2023 dance festivals. Boston is lucky to have no less than four major dance presenters bringing delights from the hometown troupes and highly praised, out-of-town companies to propel fans into seats at a variety of venues — Celebrity Series, The Dance Complex in Cambridge, Global Arts Live (often in partnership with the Institute of Contemporary Art), and, of course, the Boston Ballet's line-up. Listed below are just some of the treats ahead.
Michael Maso, managing director of The Huntington, is stepping down after 41 years
Michael Maso watched The Huntington grow from an in-house department of Boston University to an independent, nonprofit professional theater with a budget of $20 million, and a full-time staff of 125. He measures his time there in works of stagecraft and periods of creativity, which he had the privilege of witnessing as managing director for more than four decades.
Rachmaninoff tells it to his shrink in 'Preludes' at Lyric Stage Company
Sergei Rachmaninoff’s mind is loud. Teeming thoughts of success, failure, lack of inspiration and visits from famous musical titans all combine in the composer and pianist’s head in a chaotic flurry. The early 20th-century Russian composer is suffering from writer’s block in musician-composer-playwright Dave Malloy’s “Preludes” at the...
Ben Affleck serves up orders at local Dunkin’ restaurant
MEDFORD, Mass. — Hollywood star and Cambridge native Ben Affleck was spotted serving up orders at a Dunkin’ restaurant on Tuesday. Lisa Mackay was pulling through the drive-thru at a Dunkin’ in Medford when she was greeted by Affleck, who had her coffee order in hand. Mackay...
‘He assumed a mantle of entitlement’: Family friend describes Brian Walshe’s scheming behavior
BOSTON — A longtime friend of Brian Walshe’s late father, a regarded Boston neurologist, is providing insight into Brian’s childhood and a pattern of scheming behavior. The friend, who does not want his name published, said he’s still stunned by the developing criminal case involving Brian despite what he’s seen over the course of decades.
In novel 'Small World,' two adult sisters in Cambridge revisit their troubled childhood
As we head into the messier months of winter, Laura Zigman’s newest novel, “Small World” (out Jan. 10), offers a warming tonic against ice and gloom. Zigman, a Newton native and UMass Amherst alum, is the author of five previous novels. These include the 1998 bestseller “Animal Husbandry” (the basis for the 2001 movie “Someone Like You”), and the 2020 “Separation Anxiety,” which has been optioned by Julianne Nicholson ("Mare of Easttown") for a limited TV series. As in her earlier work, “Small World” is an appealing blend of depth and froth.
'Antiques Roadshow' coming to Massachusetts this year
STURBRIDGE - Get those collectibles out of the attic- "Antiques Roadshow" is coming to Massachusetts in 2023.The popular PBS series just announced its tour dates for 2023, and a stop in Sturbridge is scheduled for June 13. "I am thrilled for the show to visit Sturbridge for the first time ever and can't wait to see what local treasures await!" executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a statement.PBS said the "historic venues" hosting the show at each stop will be announced closer to the event. But most of the appraisals and filming will be done outdoors due to the program's COVID policy.Those hoping to attend can click here to enter to win two tickets to the event before March 13. Admission is free but advanced tickets are required. Every attendee can bring two items for appraisal. Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Raleigh, North Carolina; Akron, Ohio and Anchorage, Alaska are the other stops on the Season 28 tour. Three episodes from each location will air on PBS in 2024.
Lab construction is squeezing Boston's artists out, and we check on the state of diversity in our halls of governance
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 10, 2023. Tiziana Dearing is our host. With a new governor and new state legislators sworn into office, we check in on diversity and representation in our halls of governance. "From the Newsroom:" More than 300 tenants of a music studio and...
Sound Museum owners cry foul as their tenants secure potential new spaces without them
Update: On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the City of Boston released a statement confirming the temporary space at 55 Morrissey Blvd. in Dorchester. In the announcement, Kim Thai, director of development at IQHQ, said the company is committed to allowing musicians to stay at the Sound Museum through the end of February when The Record Co. plans to open the new rehearsal spaces.
The 10 Best Places to Live in the Northeast
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. In Somerville, Massachusetts, WTF takes on a different meaning: What the Fluff?. As in Marshmallow Fluff. If the rumors are to be believed, a Somerville resident invented the creamy confection in the early 1900s. However, as...
Ana Walshe’s best friend shares insight about the relationship between Brian & Ana
Alissa Kirby lives in Washington D.C. and has been best friends with Ana Walshe for over a year now. Boston 25 talks to Kirby who describes the last time she saw the missing Cohasset mom and gives insight into the arguments Ana allegedly was having with Brian. This is a...
Boston’s bookstore boom continues in 2023 with two more new shops
“It's clear that the time is now, it’s clear that people are looking for the community of a bookstore.”. Two new independent bookstores will open in Roslindale and Dorchester this year, joining the recent wave of indie booksellers setting up shop in Boston. First up is Rozzie Bound Co-op,...
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe: 'Absolutely' no signs 'of a tragedy' before disappearance, friend says
Missing Massachusetts real estate executive Ana Walshe's friend is shedding light on the last time he saw her, only hours before she disappeared, on New Year's Eve.
Ana Walshe reveals more about her husband Brian in a letter she wrote to a federal judge last June
BOSTON — Brian Walshe has been on house arrest after pleading guilty in 2018 for selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings for $80,000. During a federal court hearing last June, Brian’s wife, Ana Walshe, wrote a letter to the judge to show support for her husband ahead of his sentencing while he had been on home confinement.
Brian Walshe is 'calculated guy' who 'lacks empathy,' art scam victim says
Brian Walshe, who was charged with misleading investigators in his wife Ana Walshe's disappearance, "lacks basic empathy," a victim of his art fraud case told Fox News Digital.
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
No Mega Millions jackpot winner but 2 tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts
BOSTON — No one won the Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing but there were two winning tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts. The numbers drawn were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9. A winning ticket worth $1 million was...
