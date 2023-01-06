ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

The Sound Museum faces silence

The Sound Museum has been a fixture of the Allston-Brighton music scene for three decades, serving as a practice space for Boston musicians. At the end of January, these artists will be forced to find a new place to meet. WBUR Arts and Culture Reporter and Critic, Amelia Mason joins...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Meet the Heatons, the musical couple who play Irish, surf and children’s music

When husband and wife duo Matt and Shannon Heaton moved to Boston in 2001, they came to play and sing traditional Irish music. And they still do. But when they’re not making masterful Irish music together, Shannon shares Irish tunes and stories through educational videos and a podcast, and Matt abandons his bouzouki and acoustic six-string for an electric guitar which he plays in the Electric Heaters, a surf band, as well as at his Toddlerbilly Takeovers, a series for children and their parents.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Classical music to keep us warm this winter

There’s nothing like being in a warm concert hall on a cold winter afternoon or evening. Here, in chronological order, are what seem to me some of the most warming and heartwarming musical events of the winter season. If I’ve left out some of your favorite groups, the reason may be that they have nothing scheduled before the arrival of spring.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

From classical to experimental, here are the dance performances to watch this winter

While storing away holiday “Nutcracker” memories of whirling snowflakes and waltzing flowers until next year, you might want to mark your calendar with the dates of the winter 2023 dance festivals. Boston is lucky to have no less than four major dance presenters bringing delights from the hometown troupes and highly praised, out-of-town companies to propel fans into seats at a variety of venues — Celebrity Series, The Dance Complex in Cambridge, Global Arts Live (often in partnership with the Institute of Contemporary Art), and, of course, the Boston Ballet's line-up. Listed below are just some of the treats ahead.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Michael Maso, managing director of The Huntington, is stepping down after 41 years

Michael Maso watched The Huntington grow from an in-house department of Boston University to an independent, nonprofit professional theater with a budget of $20 million, and a full-time staff of 125. He measures his time there in works of stagecraft and periods of creativity, which he had the privilege of witnessing as managing director for more than four decades.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Rachmaninoff tells it to his shrink in 'Preludes' at Lyric Stage Company

Sergei Rachmaninoff’s mind is loud. Teeming thoughts of success, failure, lack of inspiration and visits from famous musical titans all combine in the composer and pianist’s head in a chaotic flurry. The early 20th-century Russian composer is suffering from writer’s block in musician-composer-playwright Dave Malloy’s “Preludes” at the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘He assumed a mantle of entitlement’: Family friend describes Brian Walshe’s scheming behavior

BOSTON — A longtime friend of Brian Walshe’s late father, a regarded Boston neurologist, is providing insight into Brian’s childhood and a pattern of scheming behavior. The friend, who does not want his name published, said he’s still stunned by the developing criminal case involving Brian despite what he’s seen over the course of decades.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

In novel 'Small World,' two adult sisters in Cambridge revisit their troubled childhood

As we head into the messier months of winter, Laura Zigman’s newest novel, “Small World” (out Jan. 10), offers a warming tonic against ice and gloom. Zigman, a Newton native and UMass Amherst alum, is the author of five previous novels. These include the 1998 bestseller “Animal Husbandry” (the basis for the 2001 movie “Someone Like You”), and the 2020 “Separation Anxiety,” which has been optioned by Julianne Nicholson ("Mare of Easttown") for a limited TV series. As in her earlier work, “Small World” is an appealing blend of depth and froth.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

'Antiques Roadshow' coming to Massachusetts this year

STURBRIDGE - Get those collectibles out of the attic- "Antiques Roadshow" is coming to Massachusetts in 2023.The popular PBS series just announced its tour dates for 2023, and a stop in Sturbridge is scheduled for June 13. "I am thrilled for the show to visit Sturbridge for the first time ever and can't wait to see what local treasures await!" executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a statement.PBS said the "historic venues" hosting the show at each stop will be announced closer to the event. But most of the appraisals and filming will be done outdoors due to the program's COVID policy.Those hoping to attend can click here to enter to win two tickets to the event before March 13. Admission is free but advanced tickets are required. Every attendee can bring two items for appraisal. Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Raleigh, North Carolina; Akron, Ohio and Anchorage, Alaska are the other stops on the Season 28 tour. Three episodes from each location will air on PBS in 2024. 
STURBRIDGE, MA
WBUR

Sound Museum owners cry foul as their tenants secure potential new spaces without them

Update: On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the City of Boston released a statement confirming the temporary space at 55 Morrissey Blvd. in Dorchester. In the announcement, Kim Thai, director of development at IQHQ, said the company is committed to allowing musicians to stay at the Sound Museum through the end of February when The Record Co. plans to open the new rehearsal spaces.
BOSTON, MA
Money

The 10 Best Places to Live in the Northeast

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. In Somerville, Massachusetts, WTF takes on a different meaning: What the Fluff?. As in Marshmallow Fluff. If the rumors are to be believed, a Somerville resident invented the creamy confection in the early 1900s. However, as...
SOMERVILLE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy