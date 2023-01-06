ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County tells DEP no more land purchases

CATSKILL – The Greene County Legislature has unanimously adopted a resolution designed to limit the ability of the New York City Department of Environmental Protection to purchase more land in the county. The resolution adds Greene County to a petition of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors to request...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
House Fire in Dutchess County a Total Loss

The fire claimed the house of one of the founding members of this Dutchess County village's EMS squad. Firefighters from five different fire companies, along with numerous first responders did everything they could to stop a fire from fully engulfing a house in Tivoli. According to News 10, fire crews from the Tivoli Fire Company responded to a call early Monday morning that a chicken coop was on fire.
TIVOLI, NY
Ready Coffee’s Exciting 4th Location Coming to the HV

Caffeine lovers, rejoice! Plans have recently been confirmed for one of the Hudson Valley's favorite homegrown businesses to add a fourth location. It's both exciting and rare to see a local business succeed so thoroughly in the Hudson Valley. Adams Fairacre Farms may be the gold standard, with stores in Orange, Dutchess, and Ulster Counties, and their fifth location currently under construction in Wallkill, NY. It's a similar success story that's getting residents excited in Dutchess County.
HYDE PARK, NY
St. Christopher's in New Windsor to provide shelter to 36 undocumented children

NEW WINDSOR − Local nonprofit St. Christopher’s will soon become home to 36 undocumented children, a St. Christopher's spokesperson said.  St. Christopher’s, a residential school for students with special needs, will provide shelter, education, health care, vocational training, mental health services and case management to the undocumented minors through a federal program run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement, according to St. Christopher’s spokesperson Dennis Da Costa.  ...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
New York State Pinball Championships to Be Held in Hudson Valley

IFPA New York State Pinball Championship set for Middletown, NY. The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) is a competitive pinball organization that ran tournaments from 1992 to 1995 before becoming inactive. It was resurrected in 2006 and is currently run by Josh Sharpe. It ran its first World Pinball Championship under new ownership, IFPA 5, in 2008. The IFPA's objective is to serve as the governing body for pinball as a competitive sport, through the sanctioning and organizing of events at the Local, State, National and International levels.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Bigfoot-Like Creature Terrorized a Family in Upstate NY? They Say Yes!

There are a lot of urban legends from area residents with claims about monsters terrorizing small towns and communities throughout Upstate NY. With endless acres of dark woods, lakes, and streams, the Capital Region has had its fair share of paranormal, alien, Lochness Monster, and bigfoot sightings throughout the years, but an urban legend emanating from the Catskill area of New York State is one legend that haunts locals to this day...
KINDERHOOK, NY
Kingston city council to consider lease options for former prison

KINGSTON — City council is to consider a new lease agreement to allow tours and filming at the former Kingston Penitentiary site. Councillors, at their Tuesday night meeting, are to consider a partnership between the city, the St. Lawrence Parks Commission, which operates the tours, and the federal Correctional Service Canada.
KINGSTON, NY

