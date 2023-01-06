ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Photo

Being an NFL sideline reporter has its perks. Erin Andrews got to experience one of them on Sunday, when she was on the call of the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders game. A photo of Andrews and an adorable dog has gone viral on social media. "Love meeting this sweet...
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation

While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
10NEWS

Bucs vs Cowboys: Ticket prices, parking passes for NFC Wild Card Game

TAMPA, Fla. — For all the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans wanting to snag a ticket to the NFC Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys, hopefully, you've been saving up. Tickets for the postseason game set for 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at Raymond James Stadium start at $196 each for section 300.
