Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
I Interviewed 5 Tampa Parents About U.S. Schools Forcing Mask Mandates; Mandates Are Illegal for Florida SchoolsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida LandMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study ShowsL. CaneFlorida State
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Photo
Being an NFL sideline reporter has its perks. Erin Andrews got to experience one of them on Sunday, when she was on the call of the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders game. A photo of Andrews and an adorable dog has gone viral on social media. "Love meeting this sweet...
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Here’s How Gisele Bundchen Spent Her First Christmas Since Divorce from Tom Brady
Now that Gisele Bundchen is no longer married to Tom Brady, she didn’t have to stick around the United States for Tampa Bay’s Christmas Day game this year. She decided to spend her holiday season a little bit differently. Per Page Six, Bundchen and her children traveled to...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
10NEWS
Bucs vs Cowboys: Ticket prices, parking passes for NFC Wild Card Game
TAMPA, Fla. — For all the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans wanting to snag a ticket to the NFC Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys, hopefully, you've been saving up. Tickets for the postseason game set for 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at Raymond James Stadium start at $196 each for section 300.
Major changes expected for Raiders' defense this offseason
Las Vegas Raiders end Maxx Crosby is one of the few defensive players almost guaranteed to return next season
