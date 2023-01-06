Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jamThe HD PostLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Related
hypebeast.com
Stellantis Offers First Look at Ram 1500 EV Concept Truck
Automaker Stellantis, the parent company of Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and more, recently unveiled its Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept. The EV concept is the latest part of the company’s Dare Forward 2030 initiative to reduce its carbon footprint. By the end of the decade, Stellantis plans to have 100 percent of its European sales and half of its United States sales to be of fully-electric vehicles.
MotorAuthority
Ken Block, Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023, Ram 1500 Revolution BEV: The Week In Reverse
Ken Block died, we announced the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 winner, and the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept rolled on stage in Las Vegas. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident. The rally, "Gymkhana," marketing, and apparel...
insideevs.com
BYD Launches YangWang Luxury EV Brand, Shows 1,000+ Horsepower SUV And Supercar
BYD, the Chinese company that became the world’s largest plug-in vehicle maker in less than 20 years, launched a new car brand called YangWang, which aims to rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi. To show what it can do, YangWang unveiled a pair of luxury EVs –...
MotorAuthority
Dodge Challenger, Honda Civic Type R, Ken Block: This Week's Top Photos
Automakers released 2022 sales figures and the Dodge Challenger wiped the floor with the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. Dodge sold 55,060 Challengers, up 1% year-over-year. Ford sold 47,566 Mustangs, which was down 9.2% year-over-year and the model's lowest annual total in history. Chevy only sold 25,652 Camaros. Tesla realized...
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Best Small Luxury SUV by Car and Driver
Car and Driver ranked the best small luxury SUVs. Find out which SUV took the top spot here. The post Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Best Small Luxury SUV by Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best SUV for 2023 According to MotorTrend
MotorTrend has picked its best SUV for 2023. Here's how an EV took the title. The post The Best SUV for 2023 According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Looks Ravishing In Its French Guise
France is one of the fashion capitals of the world, and it’s no stranger to unmatched swagger. This, however, isn’t just limited to clothes and accessories, but also describes France’s custom Harley-Davidson scene replete with stellar builds. Don’t believe us? Well, then allow us to present a custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy by France’s Melk Motorcycles that looks the part in its new French guise.
MotorTrend Magazine
Insane Collection of Rare Mopars Heading to Auction!
The downside to rare and collectable cars is that they often end up hidden away in private collections. Of course, the upside would be that they are very well-cared-for and preserved for history, but it's a shame they can't be seen and appreciated by more lovers of all things automotive.
The mysterious 1970 Dodge Challenger 'Black Ghost' is up for auction and worth a fortune
A 1970 Dodge Challenger known as the "Black Ghost," which was a famous street racer in Detroit, will be auctioned in May and is expected to sell for over $1 million.
Top Speed
2023 Ford Ranger: Performance, Price, And Photos
The 2023 Ford Ranger pickup has been a trusted companion for many years, providing reliable performance and impressive capabilities. Equipped with a powerful 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, this pickup can tackle just about any challenge that comes it's way. With a generous payload capacity (1,609 to 1,905 lbs), you'll have no problem carrying all the gear you need for your next adventure. Whether tackling rugged terrain or navigating crowded city streets, the Ranger is up to the task. So, if you're ready to conquer your next roadblock, choose the Ford Ranger as your trusty companion.
Infiniti QX65 Coming As Coupe Version Of QX60 SUV
CarBuzz has discovered a new trademark for the name QX65 that luxury brand Infiniti has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Since the Infiniti QX55 is the coupe version of the QX50, it's safe to assume that Infiniti is working on a coupe version of the QX60 SUV. The application was filed roughly a week ago, on December 22, which suggests that the decision to introduce the new model to the American market was made recently. The similarly named QX56 was offered between 2004-2010 and was a rather hideous machine before it was renamed the QX80, but we doubt that the QX65 will be anything but attractive. It's also possible that a hybrid version will be offered.
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi With Pepsi Logo Shown Being Towed
Tesla officially unveiled its production electric Semi and started deliveries not long ago. PepsiCo and its subsidiary Frito Lay were the first to take delivery, and we've heard the beverage company has already had the Semi out on trips. Some people have spotted the Tesla Semi being towed, posted images on social media, and started a bit of a frenzy.
This first-of-its-kind 'drive and fly' eVTOL is the size of an SUV
The first fully-functional prototype of the ASKA A5 electric drive and fly Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle was introduced at CES 2023, according to a press release by the firm published on Wednesday. Traveling 250 miles on a single charge. ASKA A5 is the size of an SUV and...
gmauthority.com
GMC Expects 2024 Sierra HD To Attract Owners Of Rival Trucks
Recently, GM Authority reported that the GMC Sierra HD pickup truck lineup boasts GMC’s most loyal customer base. This is good news in the sense that current Sierra HD owners are likely to be repeat buyers of a newer Sierra HD, however, thereby presenting an opportunity for the upcoming 2024 Sierra HD to steal customers from rivals, and to do so in a lasting fashion.
MotorAuthority
Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution, Lightyear 2: Today's Car News
Hennessey has introduced a new track-focused version of its Venom F5 hypercar. The new addition is called the Revolution, and it promises 1,817 hp in a package that cuts 100 pounds off a curb weight already under 3,000 pounds. Just 24 will be built, each priced from $2.7 million. Less...
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi Efficiency Is Unreal, Twice As Thrifty As Ford F-150
According to detailed calculations by Jon Stewart (Cleanerwatt), the all-new Tesla Semi is twice as efficient as the Ford F-150 pickup truck. Keep in mind, a Class 8 semi-truck weighs in at four to five times that of a gas- or diesel-powered F-150. Tesla is known for producing some of...
Check out this flying motorcycle powered by 8 jet engines that's designed to reach 200 mph
The flying motorcycle design from Mayman Aerospace is still being tested, but the company is pitching the vehicle for commercial and military use.
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
Top Speed
How This Special Mazda MX-5 Miata Shows That Electric Cars Aren't The Future Just Yet
Government mandates to reduce emissions, environmental concerns, and a public appetite for electric vehicles are signs that the internal combustion engine may be doomed. Reports of the death of gas-powered vehicles however have been highly exaggerated and a Mazda MX-5 Miata Roadster has shown that maybe EVs aren't the future just yet.
Comments / 0