Read full article on original website
Related
Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water
Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
Wife forbids husband to attend ex-wife's funeral, husband furious and says he'll go against her wishes
Evidently, the wife hated that her husband was still good friends with his ex-wife and was glad that she died. **This article is based on information sourced from news, mental health blog, and social media websites, cited within the story**
Woman Tells Youngest Brother That He Was Conceived to Be His Older Brother's "Replacement"
Many parents naturally want the best for their children; however, when it comes down to actions, favoritism can often be observed. Therefore, is it up to parents to create an equal playing field between their offspring? In other words, should children receive equal love and attention from their parents?
msn.com
Wife Secretly Gets Pregnant With Her Adopted Baby After Doctor Says She Can't Conceive
Allison was upfront about her desire start a family when she started dating Josiah. Not only did she know she wanted to be a mother right away, but she also knew she wanted to have a son named Jeremiah. The happy couple got married and quickly started trying to get...
A husband had a second family and his wife found out about it on the day of his funeral
There once was a man who was touted to be an almost perfect husband and father. He was also a great neighbor and friend. He was married to his childhood sweetheart. A committed husband, he always came home promptly after work to spend time and have dinner with his wife and three kids.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Father tells his 20-year-old daughter to step up to the plate and follow his rules or move out
Young Adult WomanPhoto byChristopher CampbellonUnsplash. As parents, when does our obligation to raise our children and provide for them end? For most parents, the answer will be when they graduate high school or reach about 18 years of age. At this point in time, most teens and young adults are fairly well prepared to navigate the world around them. However, some parents tend to shelter their children and don’t give them all of the necessary tools to navigate and support themselves in the real world.
Woman lets man she's having an affair with pay mortgage- She says constant arguments with her husband left her no choice
In a recent exclusive interview, a woman expressed why she allowed a man with whom she's having an affair to pay part of her mortgage. The woman, Julia, is a 37-year-old who has been married to her 40-year-old husband for over ten years. Together, the couple has three children. [i]
Dear Abby: I found out my grandpa’s shocking secret
DEAR ABBY: While doing some genealogy research during the pandemic, I came across my maternal grandfather’s death certificate. I knew he had died at a fairly young age during the Depression. But I was shocked to learn that he had committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning in his car in the garage of their home. His little restaurant was not doing well, and money was scarce. I imagine he was desperate and depressed. My mother had anxiety issues, which may have been the result of her father’s suicide or a genetic issue. Should I share this information with my adult children?...
'You didn't know he was gay?': Neighbor catches woman’s boyfriend and her best friend's boyfriend kissing in secret
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My first official boyfriend lived up the street; we dated for one year. My boyfriend's best friend lived right next door to me; they were inseparable. Maybe I should have suspected something was awry, but my best friend and I were inseparable, too. So their close relationship seemed perfectly natural to me.
My mom exposed my cheating ex-hubby in our family Christmas card — I’m traumatized
Merry Ex-mas, y’all. A suddenly single woman with “the most passive aggressive Southern mom in the world” is cringing with embarrassment after her mother shared the intimate particulars of her recent divorce from her ferociously unfaithful husband. “My mom detailed every indiscretion that my ex-husband did after he let me know that he wanted a divorce and didn’t want to work on anything,” said divorcée Laura Kinney, 30, from Atlanta, in a viral TikTok vent. “She’s letting all of our [friends and family] know — down to the detail of the date that our divorce was finalized,” the disgruntled blond groaned. In the...
"Can I have a towel?" Lost neighborhood boy found when he got chilly in neighbor's pool, didn't want to walk home wet
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid I lived next-door to a family who had an above ground pool. It was nothing fancy, maybe about twenty feet around with a little metal deck attached to the side that, as I look back, was way more rickety than I would have appreciated in adulthood.
Married woman discovers husband's work wife is affair partner
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former client, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byIn collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash.
My mother-in-law took away the gift she gave my daughter, 9, as she said we’d spent too much, so I took revenge
A MAN was so furious with his mother-in-law for withdrawing the present she bought for his nine-year-old daughter, that he took back the designer bag he bought her. The bloke explained that family have accused him of being "petty" after taking his revenge. The mother-in-law thought that the nine-year-old already...
'Now, that's what I call gross': Woman incensed when she learns her boyfriend used her toothbrush without telling her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who didn't like to kiss because he thought it was gross; I never expected him to borrow my toothbrush without asking and then sneak it back into place like nothing ever happened. Now, that's what I call gross.
Inside Nova
‘My husband and I have been together for 57 years and married for 54. I’m sick of him and me’… These are Hollywood's longest-lasting couples
Finding true love in Hollywood can be a challenge. Most of our favourite stars have been through multiple marriages and divorces, but not everyone is as lucky. Some of the most famous names in music and movies have found ways to make their marriages work despite the pressures of success.
“You want me to live here?” Husband surprises wife with new house, she demands heated floors and driveway to move in
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have spent the entirety of my adult life taking care of myself. I moved out of my parents house when I was eighteen and started working right away as a server at an IHOP. I just knew that if I had gone to college right out of high school I wouldn’t have done well and flunked out, so the workforce it was.
Woman Gifts All Her Grandchildren $40K When They Get Married Except One After They Are "Horrified" by Her Behavior
A question many people find themselves wondering when they get invited to a wedding is how much should they gift the happy couple. The grandmother and grandfather in this story didn't have that issue. They had a set plan in place to gift each of their grandchildren the same amount. U/rando-TA shared the following story which has now led to over 3,000 commenters weighing in.
“I didn’t know she was pregnant.” “Neither did we.” Man calls out of work when wife unexpectedly gives birth
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Believe it or not, and for me, it’s hard to believe, there is an entire television show dedicated to people who didn’t know they were pregnant and then suddenly found themselves about to give birth.
His sister wants to split his inheritance even though she went no-contact
Hundred Dollar Bills On A TablePhoto byCelyn KangonUnsplash. When you have a loved one pass away when they are older, sometimes they may leave you some money. But, if you're left something and nobody else in the family is, it can cause some drama to happen.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0