Lefty Graves

Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water

Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Lefty Graves

Father tells his 20-year-old daughter to step up to the plate and follow his rules or move out

Young Adult WomanPhoto byChristopher CampbellonUnsplash. As parents, when does our obligation to raise our children and provide for them end? For most parents, the answer will be when they graduate high school or reach about 18 years of age. At this point in time, most teens and young adults are fairly well prepared to navigate the world around them. However, some parents tend to shelter their children and don’t give them all of the necessary tools to navigate and support themselves in the real world.
New York Post

Dear Abby: I found out my grandpa’s shocking secret

DEAR ABBY: While doing some genealogy research during the pandemic, I came across my maternal grandfather’s death certificate. I knew he had died at a fairly young age during the Depression. But I was shocked to learn that he had committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning in his car in the garage of their home. His little restaurant was not doing well, and money was scarce. I imagine he was desperate and depressed.  My mother had anxiety issues, which may have been the result of her father’s suicide or a genetic issue. Should I share this information with my adult children?...
Tracey Folly

'You didn't know he was gay?': Neighbor catches woman’s boyfriend and her best friend's boyfriend kissing in secret

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My first official boyfriend lived up the street; we dated for one year. My boyfriend's best friend lived right next door to me; they were inseparable. Maybe I should have suspected something was awry, but my best friend and I were inseparable, too. So their close relationship seemed perfectly natural to me.
New York Post

My mom exposed my cheating ex-hubby in our family Christmas card — I’m traumatized

Merry Ex-mas, y’all. A suddenly single woman with “the most passive aggressive Southern mom in the world” is cringing with embarrassment after her mother shared the intimate particulars of her recent divorce from her ferociously unfaithful husband.  “My mom detailed every indiscretion that my ex-husband did after he let me know that he wanted a divorce and didn’t want to work on anything,” said divorcée Laura Kinney, 30, from Atlanta, in a viral TikTok vent.  “She’s letting all of our [friends and family] know — down to the detail of the date that our divorce was finalized,” the disgruntled blond groaned.  In the...
ATLANTA, GA
Mary Duncan

"Can I have a towel?" Lost neighborhood boy found when he got chilly in neighbor's pool, didn't want to walk home wet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid I lived next-door to a family who had an above ground pool. It was nothing fancy, maybe about twenty feet around with a little metal deck attached to the side that, as I look back, was way more rickety than I would have appreciated in adulthood.
Mary Duncan

“You want me to live here?” Husband surprises wife with new house, she demands heated floors and driveway to move in

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have spent the entirety of my adult life taking care of myself. I moved out of my parents house when I was eighteen and started working right away as a server at an IHOP. I just knew that if I had gone to college right out of high school I wouldn’t have done well and flunked out, so the workforce it was.
Alisha Starr

Woman Gifts All Her Grandchildren $40K When They Get Married Except One After They Are "Horrified" by Her Behavior

A question many people find themselves wondering when they get invited to a wedding is how much should they gift the happy couple. The grandmother and grandfather in this story didn't have that issue. They had a set plan in place to gift each of their grandchildren the same amount. U/rando-TA shared the following story which has now led to over 3,000 commenters weighing in.
