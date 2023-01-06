DEAR ABBY: While doing some genealogy research during the pandemic, I came across my maternal grandfather’s death certificate. I knew he had died at a fairly young age during the Depression. But I was shocked to learn that he had committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning in his car in the garage of their home. His little restaurant was not doing well, and money was scarce. I imagine he was desperate and depressed. My mother had anxiety issues, which may have been the result of her father’s suicide or a genetic issue. Should I share this information with my adult children?...

6 DAYS AGO