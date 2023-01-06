ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Person dies after being hit on I-285, DeKalb County police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pedestrian was killed Friday morning while walking on the interstate.

DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News that around 2 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a crash on Interstate 285 northbound near the Indian Creek MARTA Station exit.

According to the investigation, someone was walking on the side of I-285 when he was hit by a car.

It is unclear why the man was walking on the side of the road.

Authorities confirmed that the victim died as a result of his injuries.

The driver remained on the scene.

The identities of the victim and the driver have not been released.

It is unclear if the driver is facing charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

