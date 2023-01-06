Read full article on original website
Frank W. Ervin III Elected Board President of the SME Education Foundation
The SME Education Foundation, the philanthropic arm of SME, announced Frank W. Ervin III was elected as its 2023 board of directors’ president at its recent SME Fall Gala, with all officers and directors taking office Jan. 1. The board, comprising leaders from industry, academia, and the community, is the governing body of the Foundation.
What Is a Chief Sustainability Officer? The High-Ranking Executive Position Is Growing in Popularity
As the climate and environment become more central conversations in the business world, sustainability is due in all forms and areas. This explains the emerging role of the chief sustainability officer, a fairly recent but incredibly relevant position appearing across the corporate sphere. Article continues below advertisement. What is a...
