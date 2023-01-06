Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
wsiu.org
5 Arrested in connection with recent drive-by shootings.
Over the past several weeks the communities of Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois have experienced a series of drive-by-shootings. On January 8, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle of interest which had ties to various criminal activities. The vehicle and individuals were believed to be connected to an unlicensed bar in Williamson County which was the site of a large fight where firearms were brandished, and several batteries occurred.
KFVS12
Shootings at Arbor District in Carbondale
Leaders in Carbondale have approved a change they say would protect people walking in and out of abortion clinics. During the last day of their lame-duck session, Illinois lawmakers approved a measure that would secure access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care. Pritzker signs assault weapons ban. Updated: 2 hours...
KFVS12
Some Carbondale residents worried about uptick in gun violence in one neighborhood; police chief responds
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Residents in the central part of Carbondale say the number of shootings in their neighborhoods are getting out of hand. They are asking police to do more. The Arbor Neighborhood District, which sits north of the SIU campus, has scores of shots fired incidents. According to...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police investigates gunshots fired at man in 500 block of South Elm
The Centralia Police Department is investigating shots fired from a car at a man in an alley off the 500 block of South Elm Street Sunday night. The two men initially exchanged words after the driver of the car from which the shots were allegedly fired had nearly struck the victim with his vehicle. The alleged victim yelled at the driver to slow down. The vehicle stopped, backed up, and approached the victim where the verbal exchange took place.
wevv.com
Harrisburg Police looking for man in connection to theft investigation
Police in Harrisburg, Illinois, are asking the community for help in a theft investigation. The Harrisburg Police Department put out an alert on Tuesday, asking the public to help identify the man shown in the photo you see here. HPD sys they're looking to identify the man in connection to...
KFVS12
Mt. Vernon man charged with attempted murder in case of escape attempt
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man who attempted to escape the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in 2021 has been charged. 56-year-old Frederick Goss, of Mt. Vernon, Ill., was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of disarming a correctional institution employee.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County Sheriff searching for missing teen
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a teen girl last seen on Sunday night. Deputies are looking for 17-year-old Faith L. Powers. Powers was in the Bryants Ford Road area of Paducah on the evening of January 8th. She is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 139 pounds. Powers was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
1043theparty.com
Illinois State Police Investigating In-Custody Death
WAYNE CITY – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an in-custody death which occurred in Wayne County. On January 4, 2023, at approximately 11:58 p.m., an ISP Trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242, in Wayne County. As a result of the traffic stop, 59-year-old Harry Weccele from Evansville, Indiana was taken into custody for Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Methamphetamine and a Warrant, and subsequently transported to the Wayne County jail. Upon arrival at the jail, Weccele complained of shoulder pain. The Wayne County Jail requested an ambulance and Weccele was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau police make arrest following stolen car report
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A driver in a stolen vehicle was arrested Tuesday morning following a report of a stolen car. Lt. Rick Schmidt of the Cape Police Department wrote in an e-mail to FOX 23: “A reported stolen vehicle was reported to officers on Broadway around 10 a.m. Vehicle was spotted and fled a high rate of speed. Due to suspect/vehicles actions, officers did not chase and short time later vehicle was located and suspect was arrested without incident. Suspect is being held pending filing of formal charges. Reported/ recovered vehicle was a Kia.”
wrul.com
Two Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections In White County Court Monday
Two individuals were sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections in White County court on Monday. 24 year old Evan Boshears of Carmi was sentenced to 6 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon a class 3 felony. Boshears was arrested by the Carmi Police Department in November of 2022. He was on probation for felony Domestic Battery at the time of his arrest. Boshears was also recommended by the court to participate in the Impact Incarceration Program (Boot Camp). Boshears was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding Judge. States Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case.
KFVS12
Suspect arrested after leading Cape Girardeau police on chase in stolen vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle. According to the Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, on Tuesday, January 10, just before 10:30 a.m., officers found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from an area McDonald’s.
westkentuckystar.com
Man arrested for theft after returning to Metropolis store
An old law enforcement adage says that the perpetrator often returns to the scene of the crime. Metropolis Police recently responded to a theft call at the Speedy Mart. A clerk reported a man stole cigars there. Before police could arrive, the man reportedly left the store. Later, the clerk...
KFVS12
2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Monday afternoon, January 9. According to Lt. Alex Broch with the Jackson Police Department, two injuries were reported from the crash. Broch said there were students on the bus but no one...
KFVS12
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Carterville. Police were called to the scene of a shooting shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, January 6 to a shooting on Plaza Drive, which is parallel with Route 13 and an access road to John A. Logan College.
KFVS12
Multiple shots fired in Carbondale
A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law tonight, accused of harassing two local children. The Carbondale Police Department is getting $600K from the federal government to make technology upgrades. Woman charged with murder in death of boyfriend last...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 9th, 2023
A 36-year-old Mulberry Grove woman has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear traffic warrant. Jessica Welch of Minnesota Street was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. 52-year-old Charles Davis of Arlene Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With...
wjpf.com
Carterville workplace shooting under investigation
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – A domestic dispute ended in a woman shot Friday at Integrated Health in Carterville. The shooting happened just after 9:00 a.m. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Their condition is not known. Authorities say there is no ongoing risk to the...
wsiu.org
WSIU Almanac 1.10.23
In Carbondale, Rainbow Café is hosting a Trivia Night at First Presbyterian Church at 5:30 pm on Saturday, January 21st. If you would like to support or learn more about Rainbow Café, Visit their website at www.rainbowcafe.org. In Carterville, John A. Logan is offering a one day OSHA...
Comments / 0