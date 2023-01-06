WAYNE CITY – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an in-custody death which occurred in Wayne County. On January 4, 2023, at approximately 11:58 p.m., an ISP Trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242, in Wayne County. As a result of the traffic stop, 59-year-old Harry Weccele from Evansville, Indiana was taken into custody for Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Methamphetamine and a Warrant, and subsequently transported to the Wayne County jail. Upon arrival at the jail, Weccele complained of shoulder pain. The Wayne County Jail requested an ambulance and Weccele was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

WAYNE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO