Carterville, IL

5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
5 Arrested in connection with recent drive-by shootings.

Over the past several weeks the communities of Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois have experienced a series of drive-by-shootings. On January 8, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle of interest which had ties to various criminal activities. The vehicle and individuals were believed to be connected to an unlicensed bar in Williamson County which was the site of a large fight where firearms were brandished, and several batteries occurred.
CARBONDALE, IL
Shootings at Arbor District in Carbondale

Leaders in Carbondale have approved a change they say would protect people walking in and out of abortion clinics. During the last day of their lame-duck session, Illinois lawmakers approved a measure that would secure access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care.
CARBONDALE, IL
Centralia Police investigates gunshots fired at man in 500 block of South Elm

The Centralia Police Department is investigating shots fired from a car at a man in an alley off the 500 block of South Elm Street Sunday night. The two men initially exchanged words after the driver of the car from which the shots were allegedly fired had nearly struck the victim with his vehicle. The alleged victim yelled at the driver to slow down. The vehicle stopped, backed up, and approached the victim where the verbal exchange took place.
CENTRALIA, IL
Mt. Vernon man charged with attempted murder in case of escape attempt

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man who attempted to escape the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in 2021 has been charged. 56-year-old Frederick Goss, of Mt. Vernon, Ill., was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of disarming a correctional institution employee.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
McCracken County Sheriff searching for missing teen

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a teen girl last seen on Sunday night. Deputies are looking for 17-year-old Faith L. Powers. Powers was in the Bryants Ford Road area of Paducah on the evening of January 8th. She is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 139 pounds. Powers was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Illinois State Police Investigating In-Custody Death

WAYNE CITY – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an in-custody death which occurred in Wayne County. On January 4, 2023, at approximately 11:58 p.m., an ISP Trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242, in Wayne County. As a result of the traffic stop, 59-year-old Harry Weccele from Evansville, Indiana was taken into custody for Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Methamphetamine and a Warrant, and subsequently transported to the Wayne County jail. Upon arrival at the jail, Weccele complained of shoulder pain. The Wayne County Jail requested an ambulance and Weccele was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
Cape Girardeau police make arrest following stolen car report

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A driver in a stolen vehicle was arrested Tuesday morning following a report of a stolen car. Lt. Rick Schmidt of the Cape Police Department wrote in an e-mail to FOX 23: “A reported stolen vehicle was reported to officers on Broadway around 10 a.m. Vehicle was spotted and fled a high rate of speed. Due to suspect/vehicles actions, officers did not chase and short time later vehicle was located and suspect was arrested without incident. Suspect is being held pending filing of formal charges. Reported/ recovered vehicle was a Kia.”
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Two Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections In White County Court Monday

Two individuals were sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections in White County court on Monday. 24 year old Evan Boshears of Carmi was sentenced to 6 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon a class 3 felony. Boshears was arrested by the Carmi Police Department in November of 2022. He was on probation for felony Domestic Battery at the time of his arrest. Boshears was also recommended by the court to participate in the Impact Incarceration Program (Boot Camp). Boshears was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding Judge. States Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
Man arrested for theft after returning to Metropolis store

An old law enforcement adage says that the perpetrator often returns to the scene of the crime. Metropolis Police recently responded to a theft call at the Speedy Mart. A clerk reported a man stole cigars there. Before police could arrive, the man reportedly left the store.
METROPOLIS, IL
2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Monday afternoon, January 9. According to Lt. Alex Broch with the Jackson Police Department, two injuries were reported from the crash. Broch said there were students on the bus but no one
JACKSON, MO
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Harrisburg man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Carterville. Police were called to the scene of a shooting shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, January 6 to a shooting on Plaza Drive, which is parallel with Route 13 and an access road to John A. Logan College.
CARTERVILLE, IL
Multiple shots fired in Carbondale

The Carbondale Police Department is getting $600K from the federal government to make technology upgrades.
CARBONDALE, IL
Police Beat for Monday, January 9th, 2023

A 36-year-old Mulberry Grove woman has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear traffic warrant. Jessica Welch of Minnesota Street was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. 52-year-old Charles Davis of Arlene Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
Carterville workplace shooting under investigation

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – A domestic dispute ended in a woman shot Friday at Integrated Health in Carterville. The shooting happened just after 9:00 a.m. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Their condition is not known. Authorities say there is no ongoing risk to the...
CARTERVILLE, IL
WSIU Almanac 1.10.23

In Carbondale, Rainbow Café is hosting a Trivia Night at First Presbyterian Church at 5:30 pm on Saturday, January 21st. If you would like to support or learn more about Rainbow Café, Visit their website at www.rainbowcafe.org. In Carterville, John A. Logan is offering a one day OSHA
CARBONDALE, IL

