ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves

It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
fsrmagazine.com

Willie's Grill & Icehouse Opens in Pflugerville, Texas

Willie's Grill & Icehouse will officially begin serving its signature Texas comfort food in Pflugerville, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The anticipated Pflugerville outpost is the 19th in the state for the Texas-based, Texas-grown brand, as well as the seventh location to feature an expansive full bar. The addition underscores Willie's reign as the region's top family-friendly haven, where a renowned scratch Texas kitchen and casual icehouse vibes offer wholesome fun for parents and kids.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Radio Ink

Jeff Ward Returns to Austin Radio

Jeff Ward is returning to radio with The Jeff Ward Show debuting on Waterloo Media’s K274AX (102.7 FM, ESPN) in Austin. The Jeff Ward Show podcast was launched in mid-2021 and amassed more than 450,000 downloads in less than a year. The podcast was launched after Ward left his drive-time program at KLBJ (590 AM, 99.7 FM).
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Bella Sera gets OK to expand original Marble Falls location

The Marble Falls City Council on Jan. 3 approved a right-of-way abandonment that will allow Bella Sera Italian Restaurant to expand the building and rework the parking lot at its original site, 1125 U.S. 281. Improvements include adding more than 3,000 square-feet of interior space and making the parking lot...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KBTX.com

Reality TV star wants to serve prison sentence in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jennifer Shah, a star of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison Friday by a federal judge at a courthouse in Manhattan after she pleaded guilty in a yearslong telemarketing scheme. The reality TV star pleaded guilty in...
BRYAN, TX
KIXS FM 108

Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?

The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KCEN

Belton PD is looking for a stolen trailer

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is looking for a 16-foot trailer that was stolen on Dec. 18 at 5:56 a.m. According to police, the trailer belonged to and was taken from a business located on Goodway Drive in Belton. Police ask that if you have any information...
BELTON, TX
KLTV

Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - As temperatures warm, East Texans are still seeing the effects of a brutal December hard freeze that extensively damaged plants. One expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good. Few plants were spared from the Christmas...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy