10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesCorrie WritingAustin, TX
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
fox7austin.com
Live music show recommendations from Sun Radio
Lots of great musicians performing around Austin this weekend. Program Director Gabe Reynolds highlights a few and makes his pick of the week.
Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves
It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
Every Austin festival taking place in 2023
Save this page to plan your year's worth of festivities.
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
fsrmagazine.com
Willie's Grill & Icehouse Opens in Pflugerville, Texas
Willie's Grill & Icehouse will officially begin serving its signature Texas comfort food in Pflugerville, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The anticipated Pflugerville outpost is the 19th in the state for the Texas-based, Texas-grown brand, as well as the seventh location to feature an expansive full bar. The addition underscores Willie's reign as the region's top family-friendly haven, where a renowned scratch Texas kitchen and casual icehouse vibes offer wholesome fun for parents and kids.
Radio Ink
Jeff Ward Returns to Austin Radio
Jeff Ward is returning to radio with The Jeff Ward Show debuting on Waterloo Media’s K274AX (102.7 FM, ESPN) in Austin. The Jeff Ward Show podcast was launched in mid-2021 and amassed more than 450,000 downloads in less than a year. The podcast was launched after Ward left his drive-time program at KLBJ (590 AM, 99.7 FM).
dailytrib.com
Bella Sera gets OK to expand original Marble Falls location
The Marble Falls City Council on Jan. 3 approved a right-of-way abandonment that will allow Bella Sera Italian Restaurant to expand the building and rework the parking lot at its original site, 1125 U.S. 281. Improvements include adding more than 3,000 square-feet of interior space and making the parking lot...
KBTX.com
Reality TV star wants to serve prison sentence in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jennifer Shah, a star of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison Friday by a federal judge at a courthouse in Manhattan after she pleaded guilty in a yearslong telemarketing scheme. The reality TV star pleaded guilty in...
Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?
The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
Belton PD is looking for a stolen trailer
BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is looking for a 16-foot trailer that was stolen on Dec. 18 at 5:56 a.m. According to police, the trailer belonged to and was taken from a business located on Goodway Drive in Belton. Police ask that if you have any information...
fox7austin.com
Austin social worker turns hobby into full-time job
Tina Williams opened Brave Ceramics about seven years ago and now she teaches others how to make pottery. This morning, Williams joins Good Day Austin to teach us how to silkscreen a sake cup.
KLTV
Texas A&M horticulturist gives advice for freeze-damaged plants
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - As temperatures warm, East Texans are still seeing the effects of a brutal December hard freeze that extensively damaged plants. One expert is saying we must resist the urge to prune back damaged plants, for their own good. Few plants were spared from the Christmas...
Blue Bell Ice Cream announces return of one of their most requested flavors
BRENHAM, Texas — Tin Roof... rusted. Blue Bell Ice Cream has announced the return of one of its most requested flavors, Tin Roof, for 2023 with a brand-new carton design. Tin Roof is a vanilla flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating.
Check out 4 local businesses coming soon to New Braunfels
Nathan Alderety is the owner of Comal River Tattoo. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Several new businesses will be opening soon in New Braunfels, including a tattoo shop located downtown, an intensive outpatient program and a Pickleball Club. 1. Comal River Tattoo. Chain of Strength Tattoo Co., formerly located in Universal City,...
How Austin shoppers are saving money on groceries with an app
Plenty of people are struggling to feed their families as food costs remain at wallet-sapping levels.
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Austin, Tx. - The City of Austin is the state capital of Texas, live music capital of the world, and home to the University of Texas, as well as the prominent tech festival South by Southwest.
KBTX.com
Woman caught on Ring camera trying to break into Bryan family’s home, car
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman is in jail for trying to break inside a families home and car, Bryan police said. Stephanie Sechelski, 34, was charged with theft, unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle and the burglary of a vehicle. In the video obtained by KBTX, she is...
Yes, the price of eggs has increased drastically. Here's why.
Here is why you've seen the price of eggs jump.
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold outside of Austin
Well, the TCU Horned Frogs are off to the National Championship against the Bulldogs of Georgia, but they aren't the only ones winning going into 2023.
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
