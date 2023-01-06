ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesunpapers.com

‘The words are what hit everybody’

Burlington County Parks’ curator Marisa Bozarth took residents behind the scenes of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the Moorestown Library on Jan. 5, noting the contribution of one former South Jersey resident. “Everybody’s familiar with the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date

Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New Jersey

While New Jersey is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in south Jersey. Keep reading to learn more.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
WHYY

Another dead whale washes up on Jersey Shore beach

A third Humpback whale in about a month washed up at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, concerning both residents and conservationists. Atlantic City officials say the 30-foot adult Humpback whale was discovered on the beach near South Mississippi Avenue Saturday, only a few blocks from where another whale washed ashore on Christmas weekend.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
seminoletribune.org

Casino vets take helm at Hard Rock Atlantic City

Two men with many years of experience in the gaming industry have been named to lead the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City – George Goldhoff and Mike Sampson. Hard Rock officials made the announcement Jan. 4. The New Jersey property opened in 2018. Goldhoff will be president...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

2 men wanted for allegedly stealing exotic bird from South Jersey store: police

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men are wanted for allegedly stealing a bird from a South Jersey bird store.The Delran Police Department said a pineapple green cheek conure was stolen from Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Burlington County.Delran police posted surveillance photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.Todd Marcus Birds Exotic said on Facebook it happened Saturday and posted a surveillance video of the incident on Facebook."As you can see in the video the man who stole the bird had a look out and also tried to hide behind pole but you can clearly see the baby bird shoved into his pants/side bag," Todd Marcus Birds Exotic wrote on Facebook.Police warn the bird could be in danger if not provided the proper care within a couple of days.Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Delran police at 856-461-4498 extension 149 or 856-461-9010.
DELRAN, NJ
progressivegrocer.com

Atlantic City ShopRite Won’t Happen

ShopRite won’t be coming to Atlantic City, N.J., after all, according to a published report, which noted that city officials still hope to open a full-service supermarket in the area. After more than a year of talks with Springfield, N.J.-based Village Super Market, which operates 34 stores under the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy