NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Will 2023 mark the end of smoking in Atlantic City, NJ casinos?
ATLANTIC CITY — Trying to make sure the idea doesn't remain on the back burner, casino workers who are concerned about the impacts of secondhand smoke on their health have floated a new deadline for approving legislation that would close a loophole in New Jersey's Smoke-Free Air Act. Members...
N.J. weather: For snow fans, long wait continues for winter’s first accumulating flakes
For New Jersey snow fans, snow plow operators and hardware stores, it’s been a long, quiet winter with no major snowstorms — and, in many areas, no snow at all. Even though we’re already a third of the way through January, a quick look outside tells the story of what the weather statistics are showing: No snow on the ground.
thesunpapers.com
‘The words are what hit everybody’
Burlington County Parks’ curator Marisa Bozarth took residents behind the scenes of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the Moorestown Library on Jan. 5, noting the contribution of one former South Jersey resident. “Everybody’s familiar with the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech,...
Atlantic City Bread: 2 NJ Bakeries Merge, Prepare to Go National
Exciting times in the Atlantic City bakery scene. In a city known for its bread, two bakeries have merged and will be selling their products nationally. Formica Freitag Bakery has joined with Valenti’s Italian Bakery to deliver Atlantic City bread nationwide. According to The Press of Atlantic City, the...
FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date
Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
thesandpaper.net
Allen’s Clam Bar Earns National Attention While Little Egg Habor Man Wins Big
The end of 2022 brought two tidbits of recognition to the southern portion of The SandPaper’s coverage area and just beyond. On Dec. 20, msn.com published an article talking about County Road 542, which runs from New Gretna to Hammonton. “While this scenic drive in New Jersey is only...
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New Jersey
While New Jersey is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in south Jersey. Keep reading to learn more.
Another dead whale washes up on Jersey Shore beach
A third Humpback whale in about a month washed up at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, concerning both residents and conservationists. Atlantic City officials say the 30-foot adult Humpback whale was discovered on the beach near South Mississippi Avenue Saturday, only a few blocks from where another whale washed ashore on Christmas weekend.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Humpback Whale Washes Up On Atlantic City Beach And Prompts Demand For Action
A humpback whale washed ashore in Atlantic City on Saturday, January 7. This is now the sixth humpback whale to wash up on a New Jersey beach within months, one being previously in Cape May at the end of December. The female whale which was greater than 30 feet in...
shorelocalnews.com
Ocean City to Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. DayThe annual ceremony and a Day of Service will be on Jan. 16
Ocean City will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The ceremony will start at 12 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. The event brings the community together to remember Dr. King through words, song and dance. One of the...
seminoletribune.org
Casino vets take helm at Hard Rock Atlantic City
Two men with many years of experience in the gaming industry have been named to lead the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City – George Goldhoff and Mike Sampson. Hard Rock officials made the announcement Jan. 4. The New Jersey property opened in 2018. Goldhoff will be president...
Closing! We Say “Good-Bye” to Another Great Place in Ocean County, NJ
Every summer we would frequent this café several times on LBI. It's sad to see another great place closing in Ocean County. The owners recently wrote on their Facebook page saying they are retiring after 20 years on the island. What's the latest great place to close in Ocean...
2 men wanted for allegedly stealing exotic bird from South Jersey store: police
DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men are wanted for allegedly stealing a bird from a South Jersey bird store.The Delran Police Department said a pineapple green cheek conure was stolen from Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Burlington County.Delran police posted surveillance photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.Todd Marcus Birds Exotic said on Facebook it happened Saturday and posted a surveillance video of the incident on Facebook."As you can see in the video the man who stole the bird had a look out and also tried to hide behind pole but you can clearly see the baby bird shoved into his pants/side bag," Todd Marcus Birds Exotic wrote on Facebook.Police warn the bird could be in danger if not provided the proper care within a couple of days.Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Delran police at 856-461-4498 extension 149 or 856-461-9010.
progressivegrocer.com
Atlantic City ShopRite Won’t Happen
ShopRite won’t be coming to Atlantic City, N.J., after all, according to a published report, which noted that city officials still hope to open a full-service supermarket in the area. After more than a year of talks with Springfield, N.J.-based Village Super Market, which operates 34 stores under the...
Increased Deer Encounters In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
I don’t know if you are experiencing the same, but, I have never had more close encounters with deer in Egg Harbor Township and Northfield, New Jersey. I‘ve always seen a lot of deer on these roads over the past 31 years. The difference now is how many...
roi-nj.com
Crystal Lewis becomes Atlantic City’s 1st female director of public works
Atlantic City Public Works formally introduced Crystal Lewis as the city’s new director of the Department of Public Works recently. Lewis is the first woman to hold this position in the city. Lewis, an Atlantic City native, had been serving as assistant director of public works for the city...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
shorelocalnews.com
Shore Physicians Group Welcomes Neurologist Dr. Ralf Van der Sluis to its Somers Point Practice
Neurologist Ralf Van der Sluis, MD, has joined Shore Physicians Group’s Division of Neurology and is now seeing patients ages 10 and up at 649 Shore Rd., Suite O, in Somers Point. Dr. Van der Sluis is Board Certified in Neurology, Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine, and comes to...
Funny man Chris Rock is coming to Atlantic City on Feb. 3, 2023 | How to get cheap tickets
Comedian Chris Rock, who was infamously slapped in the face by Will Smith at last year’s Oscar’s, will bring his act to the Borgata on Feb. 3, 2023. The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now at Vividseats.com and start at $138. Ticket...
