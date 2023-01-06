Read full article on original website
Cult of Mac
Old Cinema and Thunderbolt displays handle new gear and gaming [Setups]
So many people love Apple gear because the Cupertino tech giant gets a lot right with its hardware. That certainly includes monitors, and not just the phenomenal Pro Display XDR and new Studio Display. We see a fair number of new computer setups relying on classic Apple screens like Cinema Display and Thunderbolt Display.
Apple’s in-house display could debut on the Apple Watch Ultra in 2024
Apple wants to reduce its reliance on sourcing displays for its products from Samsung and LG. So, the company is working on its own custom displays that it intends to use as early as 2024. This would mark another move from Apple to develop more components it uses on its...
Apple’s custom 5G iPhone modem could finally launch in 2024
Apple’s drawn-out effort to make its own 5G modem will reportedly begin to bear fruit in 2024. This will replace ones now sourced from Qualcomm. And the iPhone-maker is also working to produce other wireless chips it currently gets from Broadcom. Apple wants to drop Qualcomm from iPhone suppliers.
Companies control how their info appears in Apple apps with new tool
Apple Business Connect is a new tool that enables businesses to claim their location place cards in Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri and other apps. It debuted Wednesday, and owners of businesses of all sizes can now customize their place cards. Control how iPhone users see your company with Apple...
Type faster with these essential Mac keyboard shortcuts
You want to get faster at typing? Sure, you can hold down the Backspace key or mash it really fast. But there’s a better and more precise way to backspace and delete text on the Mac, using the Option (⌥) and Command (⌘) keys. These Mac keyboard shortcuts can make editing text lightning-fast and seamless. Here’s how you can be a keyboard wizard.
iPad mini 6 drops to its Black Friday price in this killer deal
Did the iPad mini catch your fancy? Amazon has a killer deal on Apple’s smallest tablet, knocking $99 off its retail price. After the discount, you can get the 2021 iPad mini for $399.99, down from its original $499 MSRP. This is the same price the tablet was available for during Black Friday.
No major AirPods, iPad or Apple Watch upgrades planned for 2023
Every year, Apple has some significant hardware upgrades planned for at least a few devices in its product lineup. 2023 could be an outlier, though. This year, Apple’s major hardware launches will include its first AR/VR headset and the iPhone 15 series. While other products in the company’s lineup will receive a refresh, they will be relatively minor upgrades.
How to make parking in the city easier with Apple Maps and SpotHero
IPhone users can now find a parking space with Apple Maps. Starting Monday, the navigation application has SpotHero built in, giving parking options for more than 8,000 locations across North America. The feature is free, though the spaces are not. Here’s how to use it. Apple Maps and SpotHero...
US judge rules Apple Watch infringes on sensor technology patent
A judge in Washington, D.C., ruled Tuesday that Apple infringes on one of medical device maker Masimo’s patents for light-based pulse oximetry sensor functionality and components used in Apple Watch 6 onward. The sensor measures blood oxygen levels. Next the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) will decide whether to...
Add a touch of class to your setup with new white-oak desk shelves
Home-office goods maker Grovemade rolled out white-oak versions of its popular desk shelves Tuesday, adding a classy new option for anyone trying to improve their computer setup. You can get the new desk shelves in small, medium or large sizes. They’re not cheap, but you deserve to have nice things....
First Apple Watch with microLED screen could be on the way
Apple will bring a microLED screen to its wrist wearable, according to a reliable source of insider info. This would replace the OLED displays currently in Apple Watch. A switch to microLED would bring an improved type of screen: brighter and less prone to burn-in. microLED Apple Watch means a...
This folding wireless charger can handle iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch at the same time
Nobody said you have to wait for spring cleaning to tidy up a little. If you’re sick of cable clutter, a simple solution is to get rid of most of your cords and replace them with a multi-surface wireless charger. The MagStack is a foldable, three-in-one wireless charging station that works with any Qi-compatible phones or Bluetooth earbuds, and it’s on sale now for the best price online. Get one for just $44.99 (regularly $69.99).
Protect your valuables with Yale’s new HomeKit-enabled smart safes
Worried about keeping your valuables safe? Venerable lock maker Yale said Tuesday it has two new smart safes for you: Yale Smart Safe and Yale Smart Safe with Wi-Fi. And you can control the new safes using the Home app via HomeKit. Or, in the case of the Wi-Fi-enabled safe, with the Siri voice assistant.
iPhone 15 already in trial production
The iPhone 15 is reportedly in trial production, a fairly early stage in bringing the product to market. Still, it means the final feature set and design are essentially complete and Apple is thinking about assembling the device. Trial production is going on at a Foxconn plant in China. The...
These 800-lumen mini utility flashlights hide several tricks up their sleeves
Whether you dropped your keys outside or just want to see clearly during your dog’s late-night walk, a flashlight is a great thing to have around. Instead of lugging one of those big, beefy lights with you everywhere, keep things light with an Eight-in-One MaxLight Mini. This compact utility...
