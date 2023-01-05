Read full article on original website
Psychiatric Times
Rx Evolution: Pharmacological Paradigms for the Treatment of Schizophrenia
We remain challenged to improve treatments and outcomes in schizophrenia. Explore the latest options. Much has been written about the stagnation of psychopharmacology for the treatment of schizophrenia. All US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medications for the treatment of the core symptoms of schizophrenia—psychosis, negative symptoms, and cognitive symptoms—are dopamine-2 (D2) receptor blockers, each of which has unique additional properties at other receptor systems.
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Man given a year to live now cancer-free after immunotherapy trial
A man given a year to live after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer is now disease-free thanks to a UK trial of a personalised drug regime. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the remarkable results of the immunotherapy trial run by the Christie NHS foundation trust in Manchester.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That Hibiscus Tea Could Defeat Alzheimer’s Disease
There are many reasons to enjoy a cup of ruby red hibiscus tea, including its ability to warm the body in the winter, boost the immune system, regulate blood pressure, and aid in weight loss. Now, research has found that it could defeat Alzheimer’s disease. Professor Kyong-Tai Kim and...
MedicalXpress
Exercise is medicine for cancer and every dose counts, even in late stages of the disease: Study
It is well-known that exercise has many benefits, but new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research has revealed just how critically important it can be—even for people with advanced cancer. Previous work from ECU's Exercise Medicine Research Institute has shown men with advanced prostate cancer can change the chemical environment...
Signs and Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer is characterized as the growth of malignant (cancerous) cells that form in or around the ovaries (the glands where the eggs—or ovas—form in the body and the hormones estrogen and progesterone are made) in people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal discomfort, bloating, feeling full quickly, constipation, and frequent urination. In the past, ovarian cancer was called a “silent killer” because it was believed that symptoms only develop once the disease has reached an advanced stage. But research shows that nearly 90% of people with ovarian cancer experience symptoms, even in the early stages. Early...
Medical News Today
What is the link between hyperthyroidism and acid reflux?
Hyperthyroidism and acid reflux can occur together. Although acid reflux is not a symptom of hyperthyroidism, there may be a link between the two. Hyperthyroidism causes the thyroid to produce too much thyroid hormone. This speeds up many metabolic reactions and can cause a person. anxious, experience heart palpitations, and...
Scientists develop blood test for Alzheimer’s disease
Scientists have developed a blood test to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease without the need for expensive brain imaging or a painful lumbar puncture, where a sample of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) is drawn from the lower back. If validated, the test could enable faster diagnosis of the disease, meaning therapies could be initiated earlier.
labroots.com
A Target to Reduce Toxicity of Cancer Therapies
Many medical treatments have toxicities, sometimes called adverse events , which can complicate a patient’s treatment regimen. Treatment-related adverse events can range from mild symptoms, like transient fatigue or nausea, to severe and lethal occurrences, including cardiac toxicity. Cardiac toxicity, which manifests as indications like acute myocardial infarction (MI),...
infomeddnews.com
Peripheral Neuropathy: What Treatments Are Available?
Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves outside of the brain and spinal cord are damaged. The result is weakness, pain, and loss of sensation often in the hands and feet. Peripheral damage often causes problems in vital organs in the digestive and circulatory systems. People develop peripheral neuropathy after traumatic injuries,...
MedicalXpress
Alzheimer's disease researchers study gene associated with the brain's immune cells
Indiana University School of Medicine researchers are studying how the reduction of a gene variant found in the brain's immune cells could diminish the risk of late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The research team, led by Adrian Oblak, Ph.D., assistant professor of radiology and imaging sciences, and Peter Bor-Chian Lin, a Ph.D....
MedicalXpress
A tool to investigate rare, previously inaccessible cells that play a key role in multiple sclerosis
Rare cell types can have an undue influence on human health. Previous research has suggested that a subset of astrocytes—star-shaped cells in the brain and spinal cord—may be responsible for multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease in which the immune system attacks the covering that protects nerves. But finding...
msn.com
Colitis Versus IBS: What's The Difference?
The digestive system is composed of several organs, including the small and large intestines. The longest part of the large intestine is the colon, which is responsible for absorbing water and electrolytes from undigested food and eliminating waste material from the body (via National Cancer Institute). The intestines play a...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of deep vein thrombosis?
Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a potentially life threatening blood clot that can occur in the lower legs, pelvis, thighs, or even the arms. It can cause throbbing pain, swelling, or redness. DVT is a type of venous thromboembolism (VTE), which is when a blood clot forms in a vein.
Healthline
Relapsing Polychondritis: Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and More
Relapsing polychondritis is a rare disease that causes inflammation of your cartilage. It most commonly affects your ears, joints, and nose. Researchers don’t clearly understand why some people develop the rare inflammatory disease known as relapsing polychondritis, but they believe it occurs when your immune cells attack healthy cartilage cells.
scitechdaily.com
Danger: Olfactory Viral Inflammation Linked With Accelerated Onset of Alzheimer’s Disease
CU Anschutz researchers suspect it disrupts the olfactory tract, impacting the hippocampus which controls memory and learning. Viruses can inflame and disrupt connections between the olfactory system, which governs the sense of smell, and the part of the brain associated with memory and learning, possibly accelerating the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
Medical News Today
Secondary narcolepsy: Symptoms and treatment
Secondary narcolepsy is a rare sleep disorder that occurs due to brain damage, specifically to the hypothalamus region. This part of the brain regulates the sleep-wake cycle. People with secondary narcolepsy experience the typical symptoms of narcolepsy. However, they may also have other neurological problems and sleep for long periods of time, sometimes for.
technologynetworks.com
Alzheimer's Gene Tweak Gives Immune Cells a Boost
Indiana University School of Medicine researchers are studying how the reduction of a gene variant found in the brain’s immune cells could diminish the risk of late-onset Alzheimer’s disease. The research team, led by Adrian Oblak, PhD, assistant professor of radiology and imaging sciences, and Peter Bor-Chian Lin,...
neurologylive.com
Motor Symptoms Predate Prodromal Parkinson Disease by 3 Years, Study Finds
The case-control study identified numerous motor symptoms and signals that are associated with Parkinson disease diagnosis years after they begin to occur. Using Medicare-linked data from the National Health and Aging Trends Study (NHATS), recently published findings found an association between motor symptoms and unrecognized Parkinson disease (PD) that was seen up to 3 years before diagnosis.1.
Medical News Today
Multiple sclerosis (MS): Stem cell transplants show promise in delaying disability
About 2.8 million people globally live with multiple sclerosis (MS). Two-thirds of people with MS move to a worsened state of the disease called secondary progressive MS. Researchers from the University of Genoa found hematopoietic stem cell transplants help delay disability longer in people with active secondary progressive MS than some MS medications.
