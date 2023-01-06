Including The Last of Us, Rian Johnson's Poker Face, and Party Down Season 3. A new year means new shows to watch. Some of those shows will be good, and some of them will be bad. That's just the way it goes! In any case, there's a lot of TV coming out this winter, and while a few anticipated shows like 1923, Jack Ryan Season 3, and National Treasure: Edge of History have already premiered, there's still plenty to look forward to. If you're looking to find out what new releases you should keep an eye on, we've got you covered with this preview of all the shows worth checking out this season.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO