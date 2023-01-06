Read full article on original website
Anna Kendrick Tells Dax Shepard She Thought His Wife Kristen Bell Never Liked Her
"I really feel like I have a comically shocked look on my face," said Kendrick after Dax revealed his insight. Dax Shepard was able to put one long-simmering misperception to bed for Anna Kendrick after the actress appeared on his "Armchair Expert" podcast this week and claimed she always kinda felt like his wife Kristen Bell simply didn't like her.
Pregnant Kate Chastain Says 'Below Deck' Prepared Her for Motherhood: 'I'm Ready!' (Exclusive)
Her experience with "drunk charter guests" should come in handy. Kate Chastain has a baby on board -- and the "Below Deck" star believes her reality show past will come in handy once she gives birth. Chastain, 40, joined the Bravo reality show on its second season in 2014 and...
Hospitalized Jeremy Renner Reveals Birthday Tribute That 'Made My Spirits Sing'
The latest update came after he thanked hospital staff for their help. Jeremy Renner is feeling the love as he continues to recover from his plowing accident. The "Hawkeye" actor celebrated his 52nd birthday on Saturday from a hospital bed -- but made it a point to call out an organization close to his heart for their very special tribute.
Eddie Murphy Shares Three 'Simple' Secrets to Success In Globes Speech
"Keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f---ing mouth!" Eddie Murphy was honored at the Golden Globe Awards -- but he threw it back to the Oscars moment of 2022 during his acceptance speech. The legendary actor and comedian was celebrated with the 2023 Cecil B. DeMille Award, presented to...
Real Story Behind Tom Hanks Calling Child 'Sexy Baby' in Recirculated Beauty Pageant Clip
Fact check on that now viral video from 11 years ago that has been generating hashtags such as "childtrafficking" It's more than just a story about missing context...it's twisting satire into a distorted reality. A clip of Tom Hanks calling a child "sexy baby" at a beauty pageant has gone...
Sheryl Lee Ralph Shades Kardashians, Says They Paid '$10,000' for Lips Like Hers
The "Abbott Elementary" star also opened up on her first-ever Golden Globes red carpet about the diversity controversy that sidelined last year's broadcast. While many celebrities opted to play nice, as it were, and not really address the elephant in the room at the "80th Golden Globe Awards," Sheryl Lee Ralph was as fearless and direct in confronting the topic as one might expect.
RHOC's Shannon Beador, John Janssen Split -- Reality Star 'Blindsided'
"I've never loved anyone more in my life. I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with." Shannon Beador is speaking out after her boyfriend of three and a half years abruptly called off their romance. While speaking with People on...
Kate Winslet Sweetly Stops Interview to Comfort Young Reporter During First Interview
"You can ask me anything that you want, and you don't have to be scared. Everything is going to be amazing. Ok? You've got this." The thought of interviewing Kate Winslet is likely a dream for even the most-established journalists, but it's hard to imagine speaking with the Oscar winner for one's first-ever interview.
Chris Harrison Breaks Silence on Bachelor Exit Amid Racism Controversy: 'I Was Heartbroken'
The former host opens up about the events that led to his abrupt exit nearly two years ago after he failed to condemn allegations of racism against eventual winner Rachael Kirkconnell. As "The Bachelor" is preparing to kick off another season, it continues to do so without the man who...
Gwyneth Paltrow on Taking 'Randos' Home From Bars, Doing Coke in '90s
"No camera phones -- especially in New York, interestingly enough, there were no paparazzi" No camera phones, no social media ... no record. Gwyneth Paltrow says the late 1990s were a free for all if you were famous and young. At least that's how she painted it while appearing alongside...
