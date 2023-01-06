Read full article on original website
Related
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Joy Behar Weighs in on Prince Harry Drama on ‘The View’: “The Royal Family Treats Meghan Markle Like Yoko Ono”
The bombshell excerpts leaked from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir have found their way onto The View, where Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were the Hot Topic of the day during a passionate conversation about England, race and royals. Joy Behar kicked it all off with a defense of...
Prince Harry Admits He Hasn't Spoken To Stepmother Camilla 'In A Long Time': 'She's Done Everything To Improve Her Own Reputation'
Prince Harry got candid about his relationship with Queen Consort Camilla, who married King Charles in 2005. "We haven't spoken for a long time. I love every member of my family. When we see each other, we're perfectly pleasant with each other. She's my stepmother. I don't look at her as an evil stepmother. I see her as someone who married into this institution and has done everything she can to improve her own reputation and own image for her own sake," the 38-year-old told Michael Strahan during an interview for Good Morning America. In Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, which...
Corydon Times-Republican
Nicolas Cage wishes he'd seen James Dean's movie mistakes
Nicolas Cage wishes he'd seen James Dean's movie mistakes. Nicolas Cage wishes the world had seen some of James Dean's mistakes before the Hollywood icon died after just three movies.
Corydon Times-Republican
Nicolas Cage gives Face/Off sequel plot hints
Nicolas Cage says that the children of his and John Travolta's characters will feature in the 'Face/Off' sequel.
Corydon Times-Republican
Nick Carter pens song for Aaron Carter
Nick Carter has written a "very emotional" song about his late brother Aaron Carter. The Backstreet Boys singer had a turbulent relationship with his younger sibling - who was found dead at home in November aged 34 - when he was alive and has reportedly channelled his feelings about their bond and his grief into a new track.
Corydon Times-Republican
Kris Jenner's tribute to Tristan Thompson's late mother
Kris Jenner has paid tribute to Tristan Thompson's mother after she died suddenly. The showbiz matriarch - whose daughter Khloe, 38, has daughter True, four, and a five-month-old son with Tristan, 31 - took to social media to share her sorrow after it was revealed that his mother Andrea passed away following a heart attack.
Comments / 0