Texas finished top 10 nationally in two statistical categories, and both involved special teams

By Joe Cook
 3 days ago
Jeff Banks (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Monday’s national championship game between No. 3 TCU and No. 1 Georgia isn’t likely to alter the Texas Longhorns’ position on the leaderboard of the statistical categories the NCAA tracks. That’s especially true for the only two areas the Longhorns finished in the top 10: blocked punts and blocked kicks.

According to the NCAA, blocked punts are blocked kicks, but blocked kicks are not blocked punts. Texas had three blocked punts this year, good for No. 7 nationally. The Horns blocked four kicks, which placed them at No. 10.

Notre Dame was the national leader in both categories with seven blocked punts. Central Michigan also was tied with the Fighting Irish in blocked kicks with seven.

DeMarvion Overshown, D’Shawn Jamison, and Morice Blackwell contributed to the blocked punt total, while Kitan Crawford notched the only blocked field goal of the year during Texas’ loss to TCU.

Thanks to those plays and the overall quality of Jeff Banks’ special teams, Texas was No. 11 nationally and tops in the Big 12 in the advanced metric of special teams FEI.

There were other areas where Texas ranked within the top 20. The Longhorns were No. 12 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big 12 in defensive touchdowns with three. TCU led the conference with four, while Iowa’s total of seven defensive touchdowns was No. 1 in the land.

The Longhorns were adept at taking care of the football in 2022, ranking in the top 20 in both fumbles lost and turnovers lost. Texas lost five fumbles all season, which ranks No. 19 in the nation. The Longhorns turned the ball over 12 times all year, which ranks No. 12 nationally.

Five teams were tied atop the national leaderboard for fumbles lost with two. East Carolina and USC were the best at taking care of the ball this season, coughing it up just seven times.

One other area the Longhorns were strong in? Red zone offense. Texas was No. 19 in the nation in the metric, scoring on 89.7 percent of opportunities inside the opponents 20. Of the 58 red zone attempts, 52 ended in a score of some sort. Of greater importance to Steve Sarkisian was how many of those 52 scores were touchdowns. Texas had 21 rushing touchdowns and 15 passing touchdowns, meaning 62 percent of the Longhorns’ red zone trips ended in touchdowns.

In which categories were the Longhorns in the bottom 20? Only two.

The Longhorns were No. 121 out of 131 in fumbles recovered in 2022, only scooping four loose balls off the ground. They were also No. 121 in time of possession, averaging 27:19 with the ball per game.

One area they were just outside the bottom 20 was turnovers gained, which coincides with the low fumbles recovered number. Texas was No. 106 in that metric, turning opponents over 14 times all season.

While stats don’t tell the entire story, they do provide background for many of the details of Texas’ 13-game campaign. With that in mind, Texas’ standing in the extremes of certain categories does back up much of what was seen on the field during the 2022 season.

