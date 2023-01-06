ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Dots: Hard Times on the Hardwood

There was a period during non-conference play when it looked like an improved defense could raise UW men’s basketball back to respectability. Six games into conference play, the Dawgs are 1-5, most recently dropping a one-sided game to ASU in Tempe. Even in the rough patch, Percy Allen notes that team morale remains high and they will push to turn the corner.
Husky Offense Struggles Again in 5th Straight Loss

Washington knew they had an unbelievably tough stretch with 5 premium opponents in a row over the span of 18 days. After almost upsetting Arizona on Thursday night there was hope the Huskies might be able to finally end their losing streak. They were nowhere close as ASU dominated after the first 4 minutes and cruised to a 73-65 victory over UW (despite a much too late Husky run) that included 11 dunks. The Dawgs fall to 9-8 (1-5) on the season.
