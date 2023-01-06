Washington knew they had an unbelievably tough stretch with 5 premium opponents in a row over the span of 18 days. After almost upsetting Arizona on Thursday night there was hope the Huskies might be able to finally end their losing streak. They were nowhere close as ASU dominated after the first 4 minutes and cruised to a 73-65 victory over UW (despite a much too late Husky run) that included 11 dunks. The Dawgs fall to 9-8 (1-5) on the season.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO