Mississippi State assistant Steve Spurrier Jr expected to be hired as Tulsa OC

Icon Sports Wire / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

Mississippi State is losing a key offensive staffer. Steve Spurrier Jr, the team’s previous wide receiver’s coach, was hired by Tulsa to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. The expected move was first reported by Adam Rittenberg.

Having spent the last three seasons with Mississippi State, Steve Spurrier Jr spent several seasons coaching at South Carolina under his father, Steve Spurrier. This move will offer him the opportunity to lead his own offense, now, at Tulsa.

Tulsa is going through a coaching change of its own, moving on from Philip Montgomery and hiring former Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson to replace him. Wilson, an offensive coach, spent the last few seasons with Ohio State.

Spurrier Jr. had previously worked for Mike Leach at Washington State and followed him to Mississippi State. With Leach’s passing, defensive coordinator Zach Arnett was promoted to head coach. He decided to rework the offensive side of the ball a little bit, which included moving on from Spurrier Jr.

What Steve Spurrier Jr’s offense looks like should be interesting. There are two clear influences on his career, his father and Leach. Those are two of the biggest personalities that the sport has ever seen and they both loved to throw the football. So, it’s easy to expect him to try to light things up through the air at Tulsa.