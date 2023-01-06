ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Mississippi State assistant Steve Spurrier Jr expected to be hired as Tulsa OC

By Daniel Morrison
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dap19_0k5pTA0L00
Icon Sports Wire / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

Mississippi State is losing a key offensive staffer. Steve Spurrier Jr, the team’s previous wide receiver’s coach, was hired by Tulsa to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. The expected move was first reported by Adam Rittenberg.

Having spent the last three seasons with Mississippi State, Steve Spurrier Jr spent several seasons coaching at South Carolina under his father, Steve Spurrier. This move will offer him the opportunity to lead his own offense, now, at Tulsa.

Tulsa is going through a coaching change of its own, moving on from Philip Montgomery and hiring former Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson to replace him. Wilson, an offensive coach, spent the last few seasons with Ohio State.

Spurrier Jr. had previously worked for Mike Leach at Washington State and followed him to Mississippi State. With Leach’s passing, defensive coordinator Zach Arnett was promoted to head coach. He decided to rework the offensive side of the ball a little bit, which included moving on from Spurrier Jr.

What Steve Spurrier Jr’s offense looks like should be interesting. There are two clear influences on his career, his father and Leach. Those are two of the biggest personalities that the sport has ever seen and they both loved to throw the football. So, it’s easy to expect him to try to light things up through the air at Tulsa.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com

Enid Wide Receiver Tykie Andrews Announces Oklahoma State Offer

The Cowboys are still making moves in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and one of those moves could be done in state. Tykie Andrews, a 6-foot-1 receiver from Enid, announced an Oklahoma State offer Sunday. Andrews plays for the Plainsmen under former Oklahoma State All-American Rashaun Woods. An under-the-radar prospect, Andrews...
STILLWATER, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Brock Martin on if Oklahoma State has a Cultural Problem: ‘No’

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have seen a total of 18 players enter the transfer portal this season. Many of the team’s leaders decided to look for greener pastures including seniors like Spencer Sanders, Thomas Harper, Kanion Williams, and Trace Ford. Brock Martin, former All-Big 12 defensive lineman for the...
STILLWATER, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History

There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Evan Crosby

10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Public Schools board member resigns

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public Schools board member said she is resigning, after serving the district for two years. Current district 2 representative Judith Barba Perez said on social media she is tendering her resignation because her family is moving away from Tulsa. “We love this city and...
TULSA, OK
The Daily South

Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant

Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
STARKVILLE, MS
KOKI FOX 23

TCSO: Turley double murder victims knew each other

TURLEY, Okla. — The two victims in Thursday night’s double homicide knew each other, according to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Tiffany Sheets Culkins, 39, was living with her family in a trailer and renting the property owned by 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s...
News On 6

Broken Arrow Expressway Construction Project Starts Monday

A major highway construction project starts Monday. The Broken Arrow Expressway will be down to two lanes in both directions between Lewis and the southeast corner of the downtown loop. The $15 million project will completely resurface the highway, and it is expected to last most of the year. The...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
96K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy