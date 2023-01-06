Colorado, Deion Sanders offer 5-star 2024 WR Mike Matthews

Mike Matthews is anticipated to visit Ohio State this weekend. (Chad Simmons/On3)

Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview five-star 2024 wide receiver Mike Matthews received an offer from Colorado Friday morning. He announced the news on Twitter.

Matthews is the No. 3 overall prospect and No. 2 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 1 player in Georgia.

The offer from Colorado is the 27th Power Five offer for the 6-foot-0.5, 180-pound Matthews.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Georgia with a slight lead over Clemson to land a commitment from Matthews.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

Matthews currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $142K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Two-way playmaker with elite ball skills who has blossomed into one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2024 cycle. Measured at 6-foot-0.5, 185 pounds with a 6-foot-6 wing-span prior to his junior season. Lines up at both receiver and safety for Parkview High. Pairs that length with advanced coordination and hands to result in a considerable catch radius. Catches the ball away from his body and has shown the ability to win in contested situations on Friday nights and in 7-on-7 settings. A bouncy athlete who doubles as a standout basketball player in high school and on the AAU circuit. Still developing as a route-runner, but is showing progress as a junior. One of the top overall prospects from the state of Georgia regardless of class.