Colorado, Deion Sanders offer 5-star 2024 WR Mike Matthews

By Joe Spears
 3 days ago
Mike Matthews is anticipated to visit Ohio State this weekend. (Chad Simmons/On3)

Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview five-star 2024 wide receiver Mike Matthews received an offer from Colorado Friday morning. He announced the news on Twitter.

Matthews is the No. 3 overall prospect and No. 2 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 1 player in Georgia.

The offer from Colorado is the 27th Power Five offer for the 6-foot-0.5, 180-pound Matthews.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Georgia with a slight lead over Clemson to land a commitment from Matthews.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

Matthews currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $142K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Two-way playmaker with elite ball skills who has blossomed into one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2024 cycle. Measured at 6-foot-0.5, 185 pounds with a 6-foot-6 wing-span prior to his junior season. Lines up at both receiver and safety for Parkview High. Pairs that length with advanced coordination and hands to result in a considerable catch radius. Catches the ball away from his body and has shown the ability to win in contested situations on Friday nights and in 7-on-7 settings. A bouncy athlete who doubles as a standout basketball player in high school and on the AAU circuit. Still developing as a route-runner, but is showing progress as a junior. One of the top overall prospects from the state of Georgia regardless of class.

UGA heads into title game vs. TCU as biggest favorites in national championship history

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Monday night's CFP title game includes a few important firsts when the Dawgs and Frogs meet. Georgia has the chance to win back-to-back championships for the first time in program history, TCU is making its first title appearance in the modern era, and the Dawgs head into the big game as the first team to be this heavily favored in the national championship game.
Cover 4 on Georgia football: How many more national championship game weeks like this are on the way?

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The hours are certainly dwindling now until the ‘Dawgs will tee it up to play for another national championiship. The DawgNation team has now all made it into Los Angeles this weekend for the TCU game on Monday. Feels like a good time to take the pulse on a few national championship-centric topics heading into the big tilt at SoFi Stadium.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart's father unable to attend CFP title game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said his father, former high school football coach Sonny Smart, won’t be at the College Football Playoff national title game because of health issues. “It hurts me that he and my mom won’t be here,” Kirby Smart said Saturday, during CFP...
A Jersey Guy: Five Reasons TCU will beat Georgia

The pundits say it is not time for Cinderella in the college football season. And indeed it seems unlikely that TCU will spoil the dreams of Dawg Nation in Monday night's CFP national championship game. But....never say never and we give you five reasons why TCU will knock off Georgia...
LOOK: Georgia Reveals National Title Uniforms

The University of Georgia is set to play for a second consecutive national title, attempting to become the first program in the CFP era to repeat as national champions. The stage is set for Monday night's showdown with the TCU Horned Frogs and we have at least an idea what the Bulldogs will look ...
"Most Haunted Road In Colorado"- 5 Roads You Shouldn't Pass By At Night Or When You're Alone

Colorado is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling city of Denver to the vast, open wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that the state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling tale to tell. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Colorado:
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
