ESPN insider reveals star-studded list of candidates to replace Chris Beard at Texas

(Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images)

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte has a messy situation on his hands. After news of a violent incident involving Chris Beard broke earlier in the season, Texas suspended him indefinitely. Then, on Thursday Jan. 5, Del Conte made the call to fire Beard for good, leaving assistant Rodney Terry in charge the rest of the year.

Now the discussion turns to who will be the next Texas coach. It’s a top job with top money and is sure to attract some of the top coaches in the sport, like when the Longhorns originally landed Beard, who was lauded as one of the rising coaching stars after taking Texas Tech to the national title game.

In the aftermath of Beard’s firing, ESPN college hoops writer Jeff Borzello outlined the possible top candidates for the job. Let’s take a look at the various men who could be the next Texas head coach, with a little background on each guy.

Top of the list

We’re talking about the BIG fish here. So let’s start with the absolute biggest the Longhorns could pull.

John Calipari | Kentucky

For folks who don’t closely follow Kentucky basketball…John Calipari is not a popular man in Lexington after losing to Saint Peter’s in the first round last year then getting out to a slow start this season. If the rest of 2023 goes south for Kentucky, the relationship between Calipari and the fans and administration at Kentucky could reach a point where he decides to leave on his own, forgoing his $50 million buy-out. Very unlikely that happens, or that Cal would bolt for Texas at 63 years old when he’s said in the past that he doesn’t plan on coaching forever. Still worth a call if you’re Del Conte.

Scott Drew | Baylor

In 2021, Scott Drew completed perhaps the greatest program turnaround in the history of college basketball. He took over the program in 2003, right after one player on the team pleaded guilty to murdering his teammate. That tragedy left a dark cloud over the program fro years. But 18 years later, in April of 2021, Drew’s Bears dominated an undefeated Gonzaga team en route to their first national title. Need more be said? Drew is an A+ hire if he’s available.

Kelvin Sampson | Houston

Another one of the top coaches in the country, and perhaps the guy with the best team this season. Sampson’s Houston Cougars have Final Four and Elite Eight appearances in the last two NCAA Tournaments and are currently the betting favorites to win this year’s national title. Age is a factor here as Sampson is already 67 years old and it’s hard to imagine him holding the job for more than a few years. However, he could be the perfect transition hire to keep the program at the top while Texas vets their next longer-term hire.

Stylistically, Sampson coaches within a rigid system. Guards handle the ball and take threes, a lot of them, while the bigs are smaller but exceptional rebounders and versatile defenders. He fits players into his system, not the other way around.

Second Tier

If those home run swings fail to reach the fence, let’s look at some other great candidates who Texas may consider.

Nate Oats | Alabama

Oats is relatively a young star in college hoops at just 48 years old, and he’s one of the game’s modern minds. His Alabama teams aren’t the most consistent, but they have fun, entertain fans and still win a lot of games. Plus, Oats recruits at an elite level at a place where basketball is barely secondary. He’s not proven he can be a top-level coach just yet and doesn’t have a very long high-major coaching track record, but he’s a good bet to lead a strong and exciting program for 15+ years.

Eric Musselman | Arkansas

Very similar to Oats from a personality standpoint. Loud, exciting, fiery and very emotional during the games. But his teams tend to reflect that high level of energy and intensity. Also another guy who is a monster on the recruiting trail, and may be the best recruiter going right now given the level of talent he’s bringing to a program like Arkansas, which hasn’t been a traditional power outside of the 1990s. Then look at the NCAA Tournament success. A Sweet Sixteen with Nevada in 2018 and back-to-back Elite Eight’s with the Hogs in ’21 and ’22. He recruits, wins, and brings excitement to everything he does.

Bruce Pearl | Auburn

Another SEC name. Pearl is more of a college hoops veteran than Muss or Oats, but he brings a checkered past, having been involved with NCAA allegations at both Tennessee and Auburn. But with NIL now legal, you have to imagine those cheating days are behind him. As a coach, he likes to win with guard play and defense. Fast, tough, three-point-chucking guards who have some flare in them. That can go very well — like their 2019 Final Four run. Or it can go very poorly — like their second-round loss to Miami as two-seed last spring. Overall, though, he’s a high-major coach with 15+ years of experience who has had success at two non-traditional hoops powers in the SEC.

Brad Underwood | Illinois

Another guy of the combustible and emotional type. Underwood is quite the character on the sidelines, but his teams have won since he took over Illinois. Under him, the Illini play frantic, jack up a ton of threes and blitz teams with ball pressure and crazy athleticism on defense. He’s similar to Beard, but rougher around the edges (purely as a coach). However, he’s a more innovate offensive coach. The knock is that the NCAA Tournament success just simply hasn’t been there, as his teams disappointed in each of the last two tourneys, falling in the first weekend after having Final Four and National Title hopes.

Royal Ivey | Brooklyn Nets Assistant

Off the board a little bit here, but Borzello says the former Texas great interviewed for the job back when Shaka Smart was hired and could be considered again. He’s currently an assistant at the Brooklyn Nets and would definitely have the endorsement of Longhorn legend and Nets star Kevin Durant — along with the support of a slew of former players, according to Borzello. Certainly a name to track if Texas strikes out on a lot of these other guys.

Rodney Terry?

Terry took over the team when Beard was initially suspended and will have the job for the rest of the year. Think of it as a three-month tryout. If he’s able to turnaround this mess of a situation and coach Texas to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, it’d be hard to give him the boot in favor of an outsider. Also, at that point, players and fans would likely be all in on him. He’s the most obvious candidate hiding in plain sight — if he’s able to find success in March with this group.

Worth Mentioning

These are some unlikely coaches to be hired, but it’s worth at least listing some names further off the radar in case Texas goes outside the box.

Dennis Gates | Missouri

Missouri Jerome Tang | Kansas State

Kansas State Dana Altman | Oregon

Oregon Tony Bennett | Virginia

Virginia Matt Painter | Purdue

Purdue Jay Wright | Last at Villanova (2021-22)

Those first three names are probably not going to get the call unless Chris Del Conte is in a dire spot after being roundly rejected by the top guys. And those bottom three are top guys, A+ hires and all that. However, Borzello notes that trio isn’t too realistically, but being as great of coaches as they are, Texas could try to make a (likely unsuccessful) run at them.

There you have it. Everything a Texas fan could ever want to know about every possible coaching candidate.