Baton Rouge, LA

LSU offers 4-star 2024 OT Blake Frazier

By Joe Spears
 3 days ago
Justin Wells/On3

Austin (Texas) Vandegrift four-star 2024 offensive tackle Blake Frazier received an offer from LSU Friday morning. He announced the news on Twitter.

Frazier is the No. 272 overall prospect and No. 11 offensive tackle in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 43 player in Texas.

On3 ranks Frazier higher than other outlets as he’s ranked as the No. 157 overall prospect, the No. 14 offensive tackle and No. 29 player in Texas.

The offer from LSU is the 13th Power Five offer for the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Frazier.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Michigan as the heavy favorite to land a commitment from Frazier at 96%.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

Frazier currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $8.4K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Comments / 0

 

