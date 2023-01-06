Read full article on original website
themarketperiodical.com
AVAX token price analysis: AVAX token price forms a strong reversal pattern.
After slipping from the supply zone, the price of AVAX tokens is now trading in the demand zone. On a daily time horizon, the token price is forming a falling wedge pattern. The price of the AVAX/BTC pair is currently trading at 0.0007256, up 3.90% over the last 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
THETA token price analysis: THETA token price shows great strength as bulls excites.
The THETA token price is trading above the long-term demand zone on a 4-hour time frame. The THETA token price is forming a flag and pole pattern on a 4-hour time frame. The THETA/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.0000461 with an increase of 0.97% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
Hedera token price analysis: The price of HBAR token is preparing for a major movement.
The HBAR token price is trading at the demand zone on a daily time frame. The HBAR token price is forming a falling wedge pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of HBAR/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00000252 with a decrease of 1.12% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
AAVE token price analysis: AAVE token price tumbles to demand zone, has it bottomed?
AAVE price is trading with downtrend momentum towards the lower trendline of the parallel channel. AAVE token price is forming a downward parallel channel pattern as it continues the short term bearish trend. The pair of AAVE/BTC is at 0.003536 with a decrease of -2.36% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
MONERO token price analysis: XMR token price gets ready for a massive move
The XMR token price is trading at the supply zone on a daily time frame. The XMR token price is forming an ascending triangle pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of XMR/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.009273 with an increase of 1.29% in the past 24 hours.
