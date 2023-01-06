2024 Top-30 recruit Annor Boateng sets official visit to Auburn

Annor Boateng / Player submitted photo

Annor Boateng, a four-star shooting guard in the class of 2024, will take an official visit to Auburn this weekend (January 6-8). This marks his first official visit.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound prospect out of Little Rock (AR) Central has taken four other college visits, all unofficially — Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Missouri, and TCU.

He also holds offers from LSU, Memphis, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and others. Find his full list of offers here.

Boateng ranks as the No. 26 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus — the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals, On3). On3’s evaluators are even higher on him, ranking him 16th overall in the class. Boateng averaged 19.4 points per game over the summer with the Arkansas Hawks program on the Adidas 3SSB 16U Circuit.

Although Boateng is only a junior, he already knows what he’s looking for in a college program.

“A school I can fit in and thrive,” he says. “Where I can be the best person on and off the court and develop relationships beyond basketball with the coaches and players. I also want a college with a good academic foundation because eventually the ball stops bouncing and I need something to lean back on whenever that happens.”

“Annor Boateng has a naturally strong frame with good length and athleticism,” On3’s Jamie Shaw wrote. “He has the upside to be a high-level defender and even shows flashes of that now, with his great effort and ability to move his feet or get into the passing lanes. Boateng shows flashes on offense, being able to create from the wing. His handle is confident in the half-court, and he can get downhill, into the mid-range, or to the rim off the bounce. The jump shot is inconsistent but not broken. He does a lot of things on the court that affects winning at the highest level.”