Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fort Bend Star

Fagan elected vice chair of area drug trafficking board

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan was recently elected as the Houston High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Executive Board Vice Chair. Fagan has been an executive board member since he took office in 2021. The mission of the HIDTA Program is to “disrupt the market for illegal drugs by dismantling...
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

Listed At $2.25 Million, This Quintessential Home in Houston Texas Brings Modern Updates With With Full Amenities Installed And Unique Design

2048 Timber Ln, Houston, Texas is custom Built by Bruce Barnett and designed by Lucian Hood with fully renovated for some modern touches while retaining the classic in every detail. This Home in Houston offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,782 square feet of living space. To know more about 2048 Timber Ln, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Andrew McCain (Phone: 713 526 4847) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Things that happen at Waffle House:

1. You ask for a cup of hot water to soak your utensils. 2. Your bill is gonna be different EVERY time. 3. You're gonna get that all-star. 4. You want your drink in a to-go cup because we know their glasses a Lil cloudy and we know they aren't clean all the way.
SANTA FE, TX
cw39.com

See Houston History from Underground

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s an underground former water reservoir in Buffalo Bayou that is filled with History and Lights. And you only have a few more weeks to see the winter lighting experience made available for the public. Cistern Illuminated was created for the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern. This special...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston attorney weighs in on customer shooting, killing taqueria robber

Houston police are asking a bystander who shot a man 9 times and killed him while he was in the act of robbing people inside a Houston restaurant to come forward for questioning. FOX 26's Gabby Hart spoke with local criminal defense attorney Price Brown about if the incident could be considered self-defense.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

'Cedar fever' hits Houston

HOUSTON — It's called "cedar fever" and it has made its way to Houston to begin 2023. The cedar pollen count was high on Wednesday and could lead to some ruffled allergies for Houstonians. The following information was gathered from the Texas A&M Forest Service website. What is it?
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Stretch of I-10 in Houston to close to eastbound traffic this weekend

A few-mile stretch of Interstate 10 in East Houston will be closed to eastbound traffic this weekend while construction crews repair a damaged railroad bridge. I-10’s eastbound main lanes will be closed from the highway’s easternmost intersection with I-69 to McCarty Street between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). Union Pacific will be repairing a bridge that was damaged last month.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

How to save plants after a hard freeze

A couple of days of sustained freezing over the holidays might not have been bad as February 2021, but it was enough to require extra care to outdoor plants. Meg Tapp from the Garden Club of Houston spoke to Houston Matters on Thursday on how to identify if your garden suffered during freezing conditions.
HOUSTON, TX

