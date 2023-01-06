Read full article on original website
Alexandra Mealer says she will file to contest Harris County judge race
HOUSTON — Alexandra del Moral Mealer, the former Republican challenger in the Harris County judge race, tweeted just before midnight Thursday that she is filing to contest the election. Mealer failed to unseat incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who won her second term in office during the midterm...
Fort Bend Star
Fagan elected vice chair of area drug trafficking board
Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan was recently elected as the Houston High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Executive Board Vice Chair. Fagan has been an executive board member since he took office in 2021. The mission of the HIDTA Program is to “disrupt the market for illegal drugs by dismantling...
Find outstanding soul food at these Black-owned Houston restaurants
There's a reason Houston's soul food scene is among America's best.
13 Investigates: Down 80 workers, Houston solid waste supervisors say they're overworked, underpaid
Houston's Solid Waste Department racked up $7.5 million in overtime this past year, but none of it went to supervisors despite working the same long hours as drivers.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo taking leave of absence
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is taking a leave of absence next week to be with her sick grandfather, according to her office. She's heading to Colombia to be with him. It's unclear for how long she'll be gone. Hidalgo will likely miss next Tuesday's...
Eater
Shuttered Little Pappas Seafood House to Transform into New Oyster Bar this Spring
Pappas Restaurants is breathing new life into the former home of Little Pappas Seafood House, which shuttered in 2020 and has sat vacant since. The iconic Houston restaurant group announced it will reopen as Little’s Oyster Bar this spring, a brand new, chef-driven seafood concept with a spotlight on oysters, caviar, and raw seafood.
Harris County Flood Control District completes two phases of bond projects along Cypress Creek
The Harris County Flood Control District has completed two batches of work in the Major Maintenance of Cypress Creek and Tributaries program, according to a Dec. 30 news release from the district. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) In December, construction wrapped up on two groups of 2018 bond projects from the Harris...
Satellite images in Houston area reveal stunning changes to local vegetation caused by arctic freeze
The satellite images by NASA shows just how much the local grasslands have browned as a result of the harsh freeze, which brought near-record lows in the teens across most of Southeast Texas.
luxury-houses.net
Listed At $2.25 Million, This Quintessential Home in Houston Texas Brings Modern Updates With With Full Amenities Installed And Unique Design
2048 Timber Ln, Houston, Texas is custom Built by Bruce Barnett and designed by Lucian Hood with fully renovated for some modern touches while retaining the classic in every detail. This Home in Houston offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,782 square feet of living space. To know more about 2048 Timber Ln, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Andrew McCain (Phone: 713 526 4847) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
'More boots on the ground' | 61 new officers join HPD ranks as city vows to keep violent crime down
HOUSTON — After months of training, Houston Police Cadet Class 256 graduated Thursday morning adding 61 new police officers to the department's ranks. They're the first class of 2023 at a time when Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner and Mayor Sylvester Turner are vowing to be laser-focused on tackling crime.
cw39.com
See Houston History from Underground
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s an underground former water reservoir in Buffalo Bayou that is filled with History and Lights. And you only have a few more weeks to see the winter lighting experience made available for the public. Cistern Illuminated was created for the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern. This special...
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in Houston and the best breakfast tacos in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in Houston.
fox26houston.com
Houston attorney weighs in on customer shooting, killing taqueria robber
Houston police are asking a bystander who shot a man 9 times and killed him while he was in the act of robbing people inside a Houston restaurant to come forward for questioning. FOX 26's Gabby Hart spoke with local criminal defense attorney Price Brown about if the incident could be considered self-defense.
'Cedar fever' hits Houston
HOUSTON — It's called "cedar fever" and it has made its way to Houston to begin 2023. The cedar pollen count was high on Wednesday and could lead to some ruffled allergies for Houstonians. The following information was gathered from the Texas A&M Forest Service website. What is it?
Black America Web
Faith + Fame: Lil Flip Explains Why ‘God Got Us,’ Talks New Music And More
The Houston Hip-Hop legend sits down to talk life, faith and so much more. It takes a lot to make it in this world, but in addition to confidence and vision one thing you’ve gotta have faith. No matter who you are. Faith + Fame: Lil Flip Explains Why...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Stretch of I-10 in Houston to close to eastbound traffic this weekend
A few-mile stretch of Interstate 10 in East Houston will be closed to eastbound traffic this weekend while construction crews repair a damaged railroad bridge. I-10’s eastbound main lanes will be closed from the highway’s easternmost intersection with I-69 to McCarty Street between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). Union Pacific will be repairing a bridge that was damaged last month.
houstonpublicmedia.org
How to save plants after a hard freeze
A couple of days of sustained freezing over the holidays might not have been bad as February 2021, but it was enough to require extra care to outdoor plants. Meg Tapp from the Garden Club of Houston spoke to Houston Matters on Thursday on how to identify if your garden suffered during freezing conditions.
