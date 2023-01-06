ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio promo code: claim $200 for Wednesday night matchups

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Register with the new FanDuel Ohio promo code to bet on NBA games on Wednesday night, and you’ll be prepared for...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland.com

Browns defensive players emphasize shortening the ‘menu’ in wake of Joe Woods’ firing

BEREA, Ohio -- As Browns players packed up their lockers and went through their exit meetings on Monday, change and disappointment lingered in the air. For the second straight year, Cleveland failed to make the playoffs. For the second straight year, defensive breakdowns and a slow start to the season were a problem without an obvious remedy. So the Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods after Sunday’s season finale loss against the Steelers that dropped them to 7-10.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Jim Harbaugh’s NFL flirtations paint a different picture of the Michigan football dreams he once described

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jim Harbaugh would love to become a lifelong Michigan Man … for the right price. Less than two weeks after leading his alma mater to a second straight College Football Playoff berth, Harbaugh reportedly spent this week flirting with the NFL again. He’s been linked to the Indianapolis Colts. He’s expected to interview with the Denver Broncos. And this news comes despite Harbaugh signing an extension last February and telling the public twice in the last month that he expects to coach Michigan next season -- though he did remind us each time that “you never know what the future holds.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

