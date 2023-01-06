Kennedy Cambridge is making the most of her scarce minutes

Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics

Most players make contributions to their teams. The best players make an impact. Kennedy Cambridge belongs to the latter group.

In Kentucky’s heartbreaking 64-60 loss to Georgia on Thursday evening, Cambridge recorded five points along with a career-high eight rebounds. Despite being a 5-foot-8 freshman and only playing 19 minutes, Cambridge led the ‘Cats on the glass with eight rebounds, four on the offensive glass.

Kyra Elzy on Kennedy Cambridge

After the game, head coach Kyra Elzy discussed her budding star.

“Kennedy has that dog mentality. She comes from a winning pedigree. She has a high basketball IQ and she’s gonna lay it out there,” Elzy said during the postgame press conference on Thursday. “She stars in her role.”

A dog is most ferocious when they’re starving. Cambridge didn’t receive a minute of playing time this season until Kentucky’s seventh contest. She made the most of her opportunity. In her collegiate debut on Dec. 4, Cambridge dropped nine points and four rebounds in just 15 minutes.

Making strides

The Nashville, TN native continued to impress from there, making massive plays against Louisville and Florida Gulf Coast. Cambridge seems to get better with each game; stronger, too. When KSR asked Cambridge what the biggest adjustment between high school and college ball is, her answer was simple.

“Strength. In high school, they were not this strong, man. I’m getting bodied,” Cambridge said at Kentucky WBB Media Day in October 2022.

A true Wildcat

One thing is certain, Cambridge is no longer getting bodied. Instead, Cambridge seems to be doing the bullying. Perhaps Cambridge’s strength comes from inspiration from former ‘Cats.

“You know how they kind of be like, ‘Your ancestors did this.’ [Former Wildcats] are kind of like my ancestors. So, I’m trying to put my best foot forward and keep their legacy going,” Cambridge said on October 5.

Cambridge can only do so much while averaging 10 minutes per game. Nonetheless, after performances like the talented guard had on Thursday night, more minutes are surely coming her way. Catch Cambridge in Kentucky’s next outing as they take on No. 7 LSU on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Memorial Coliseum.