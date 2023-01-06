Clemson defensive lineman enters transfer portal

The Clemson defensive line lines up for a play against Boston College. (Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Another Clemson player has entered the transfer portal as defensive tackle Etiinosa Reuben went into the portal on Friday.

The redshirt junior is in the transfer portal as a grad transfer after spending the past four seasons with the Tigers.

Reuben appeared in eight games this past season, recording two tackles and a blocked field goal.

His best year came in 2021 when he appeared in 12 games, making one start. Reuben had 17 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks that season.

Reuben signed with Clemson as a three-star prospect in the class of 2019, choosing the Tigers over offers from Georgia, Ohio State and others.

The Missouri native appeared in 30 games during his time at Clemson.

Reuben is the 10th Clemson player to enter the portal from the 2022 Tigers team, joining linebacker Sergio Allen, linebacker LaVonta Bentley, receiver Dacari Collins, cornerback Fred Davis, running back Kobe Pace, defensive end Kevin Swint, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, quarterback Billy Wiles and receiver EJ Williams.

While several players have entered the transfer portal for the Tigers this offseason, Clemson has also had a number of players announce that they are returning for one more year.

The Tigers had three seniors announce that they will use their COVID-19 year and stay with Clemson for 2023 on Thursday in defensive end Xavier Thomas, cornerback Sheridan Jones and safety Jalyn Phillips. Defensive end Justin Mascoll is also coming back for another season.

Clemson finished 11-3 this past season, winning the ACC championship for the seventh time in eight years.

However, the Tigers went 0-3 against non-ACC Power 5 teams.

This is an important offseason for Dabo Swinney’s program, which also lost several players to the transfer portal.

You can keep up with all of Clemson’s offseason roster moves here.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal is done through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request and that request cannot be refused.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay? The school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.