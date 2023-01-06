Tigers will be 'big factor' with elite in-state receiver

2 outbound Auburn football transfer portal quarterbacks have found new homes on Tuesday, January 10 — that being assumed starter but ultimately snap-less Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada, who will be going back to Texas to join the Incarnate Word Cardinals, and fellow scholarship QB Trey Lindsey, who served as a backup for four years on the Plains and now heads to the UAlbany Great Danes.

AUBURN, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO