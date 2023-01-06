Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Springfield native to appear on Jeopardy this Wednesday
(WAND) — Central Illinois residents will get to see one of their own on Jeopardy this week. Springfield native, Yogesh Raut will be competing on the classic game show this Wednesday. Regarding the experience of appearing on national television, Raut said the following via email,. "I’ve gotten tons of...
WCIA
New owners revitalize old Rantoul bowling alley
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Those who live in Rantoul are looking forward to seeing an old attraction being renovated and reopened. New owners Aaron and Cindy Tuller are naming the bowling alley Rugers after their two-year-old dog. The bowling alley used to be called Country Tyme Lanes. It’s been around since 1964 and permanently closed eight months ago.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield
Springfield might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Springfield.
WAND TV
Visit Champaign County preparing for 7th annual Restaurant Week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Visit Champaign County is showcasing some of Champaign' best restaurants for Restaurant Week starting January 27th. This week consists of dozens of restaurants in Champaign County from Thai, to Laos, Zambian, and more. Visit Champaign County' Terri Reifsteck says it's a great way to introduce yourself to a new cuisine.
Heroic neighbor helps family during Champaign house fire
Neighbor helps family during house fire in Champaign.
WAND TV
Innovafeed will bring jobs to Decatur
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – French based Innovafeed has broken ground in Decatur for a plant which will be home to its U.S. flagship operations. Innovafeed will be producing insect protein at the facility. The company told WAND News in 2022 it is investing $250 million. The facility, which will...
WAND TV
North Jasper Street blocked by truck stuck in underpass
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The section of North Jasper Street at East Eldorado has been blocked by police due to a truck stuck beneath the underpass. Drivers should select alternate routes. WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
ISP: IL-54 closed in Bellflower after ‘serious crash’
BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said troops are on the scene of a serious crash on IL-54 in Bellflower. They shared on Facebook that the intersection will be closed for an extended period of time. They are advising everyone to avoid the area at this time. This is a developing story.
ktvo.com
Former Kirksville woman killed in Illinois car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Family friends have started an online fundraiser for a northeast Missouri native killed in a car crash in central Illinois. The tragedy happened last Thursday afternoon six miles south of Springfield. The coroner identifies the victim as LaDonna Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois. Rude grew up...
WAND TV
Electrical appliance causes house fire in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A house fire in Champaign was started by an electrical appliance, firefighters said. The Champaign Fire Department was called to a single-family home in the 1300 block of Williamsburg Dr., Tuesday, January 10, at 10:17 a.m. Crews reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a bedroom...
WAND TV
Crews working on ruptured gas line in Mt. Zion
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Macon County Emergency Alert and Notification System, crews in Mt. Zion are working on a ruptured gas line on W. Main Street. The alert said that the gas line runs between N. Baltimore Ave. and Carrington Ave. Drivers in the area...
WAND TV
Illini impress in win over Nebraska
LINCOLN, NE (WAND) -- The Illini were looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since late November. Illinois on the road taking on Nebraska and the Illini brought their "A" game.
WAND TV
More than 300 calls answered by 988 crisis counselors
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Since 988 launched in July, Memorial Behavioral Health said it has answered 366 calls from residents, with around half of callers reporting they live in Sangamon County. The 988 mental health crisis lifeline was launched in July. During the past 6 months, Memorial Behavioral Health said...
Crime Stoppers looking for Mahomet man wanted on two warrants
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for two crimes. Trenton Willis, 37, is charged with unlawful restraint and driving under the influence. Last known to be living in Mahomet, Willis is described as being six feet tall, weighing 200 pounds and […]
foxillinois.com
Hotel in Urbana robbed at knifepoint
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A hotel in Urbana was robbed at knifepoint on Sunday according to the Urbana Police Department. Police say an unknown person entered a Best Western and demanded money from a victim. The offender threatened the victim by displaying a weapon that looked like a knife.
One dog dead, one person displaced following Springfield fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One dog is dead and another person was displaced following a fire in Springfield on Saturday night. Springfield Fire Department Chief Brandon D. Blough said crews arrived on the scene at White Birch Dr. and saw an attached garage on fire. The fire also spread to the attic. The fire was […]
Central Illinois Proud
Person reported missing in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– A person has been reported missing on Normal Police Dept’s Facebook page. Julie Harris, age 50, listed as homeless is 5‘04”, 130lbs with brown hair and glasses. Julie was reported missing recently but has not been seen by family for approximately 30 days....
WAND TV
Community Foundation announces $150,000 donor advised grant to support Decatur Public Schools Prep Academy
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Community Foundation of Macon County announced a $150,000 donor advised grant from Dr. Elizabeth Jeffery and David Snoeyenbos to Decatur Public Schools District #61 to support their Prep Academy. The grant funding will be distributed over two years, $75,000 now and $75,000 in January...
Missing Monticello teen with autism found alive
Update 6:12 p.m. MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Monticello said Kayden Kelly was found just after 6 p.m. in “satisfactory condition.” Rob Bross, Director of the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency, said Kelly was located by the Sangamon River by an Illinois State Police air unit, which subsequently led first responders on the ground […]
WAND TV
DFD: Decatur house fire started intentionally during domestic fight
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A house fire was started intentionally during a domestic fight, the Decatur Fire Department said. DFD was called out for a house fire Sunday morning around 5:00 to the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. Smoke was coming from the front door when crews arrived. Firefighters...
