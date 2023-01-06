Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
French soccer president steps back pending investigation
PARIS (AP) — Noël Le Graët agreed to step back from his duties as president of the French soccer federation on Wednesday following an emergency executive committee meeting into his behavior. The 81-year-old Le Graët has faced claims of sexual harassment and the soccer federation is the...
Felix joins Chelsea on loan, but extends Atletico contract
LONDON (AP) — Portugal forward João Félix joined Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in a deal that will keep him at the Premier League club until the end of the season. Felix has also extended his contract with Atletico for one more year until...
France captain Hugo Lloris ends international career
PARIS (AP) — World Cup winner Hugo Lloris retired from playing for France on Monday after a record 145 appearances. Lloris won the 2018 World Cup and was captain of the squad that lost to Argentina in the final in Qatar last month.
