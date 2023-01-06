LSU OL Anthony Bradford Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

LSU guard Anthony Bradford has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced via social media on Friday.

Bradford is the only starting offensive lineman to leave this offseason as the Tigers return significant experience heading into 2023.

Bradford started 12 games for the Tigers in 2022 alongside a pair of freshmen tackles in Will Campbell and Emery Jones. Holding it down in the trenches, Bradford’s veteran leadership played a major factor in the growth of the two youngsters.

After four seasons in Baton Rouge, Bradford is off to the next step in his football journey.

With his departure, look for the Tigers to hit the transfer portal to add additional depth. Despite LSU bringing in a flurry of extra bodies via the 2023 class, this program could look to add an experienced veteran through the transfer portal with Bradford's departure.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”