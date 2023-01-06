The value of both Solana and Cardano spiked by over 21 percent late Sunday, according to data from CoinGecko, both reentering territory not seen by either since November. Cardano, the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, saw its price spike to $0.33—a price not seen since November 19. Meanwhile, Solana, which kicked off a remarkable run with an 11% jump in value on Monday, spiked again Sunday to $16.04, territory it hasn't seen since Nov. 9, when it was partway through a collapse of more than 50% over the prior three days.

