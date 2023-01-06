Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Mark Cuban Will Be Deposed for Promoting Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager
Cuban’s request to have his deposition in a recent lawsuit against Voyager split into two sessions was denied by court order yesterday. American billionaire Mark Cuban will be deposed in court next month as part of an ongoing lawsuit against him by disgruntled customers of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager, who allege Cuban misrepresented the firm in promotional materials.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Staking Tokens Rally as Shanghai Upgrade Nears
Ethereum’s upcoming Shanghai upgrade, which lets users unstake their ETH, is likely fueling investors’ interest in liquid staking projects. As the withdrawal date for unstaking Ethereum closes in, tokens powering various liquid staking protocols are enjoying a hefty rally. Lido Finance (LDO) and Rocket Pool (RPL), for example,...
decrypt.co
Trump NFT Mania Gets a Very Short Term as Sales Nearly Vanish
Sunday’s sales total was over 99% lower than December’s peak day as the short-lived bubble of demand has well and truly popped. It’s been less than a month since Donald Trump’s official NFT trading cards launched to a mostly perplexed response, even from his supporters, and the ensuing hype was sizable but short-lived. Now the NFT trading card project has slumped to new lows as trading demand continues to vanish.
decrypt.co
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Winklevoss Beefs with Silbert Over $900 Million, SBF Donations Tied to Pro-Trump Organizations
Twitch streamer and NFT creator DNP3 confesses to squandering investors’ funds to feed his gambling addiction. The week was a cautiously optimistic one for an industry still shaken by the turmoil of last year. Prices grew all week with Solana leading the charge with a 36% rally, all the more surprising considering SOL’s price was in freefall for the last two months following the collapse of FTX.
decrypt.co
Dogecoin Hits 3-Week High as Wider Crypto Market Flips Green
The world’s most popular meme coin Dogecoin is among the best-performing cryptocurrencies in the past 24 hours. The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has surged 7.8% over the day, making it the second-best performing asset among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. As per CoinGecko, the volatile meme coin hit a 3-week...
decrypt.co
Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors
Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
'Queen of Stonks' Nancy Pelosi's portfolio of stocks plunged 20% last year – meaning she even underperformed funds that track the struggling S&P 500
Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
decrypt.co
Hong Kong to Only Offer ‘Highly Liquid’ Cryptocurrencies for Retail Trading: Report
After blocking retail crypto traders in 2018, Hong Kong is moving ahead with a new regulatory regime. Still, more guard rails are expected. Hong Kong's securities watchdog, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), announced plans to propose a subset of tokens it would allow for retail investors' trading, according to a report from Reuters, as it continues to establish a new regulatory regime for the city.
decrypt.co
Binance Admits to Problems With Its BUSD Peg
Analysts reveal the crypto exchange undercollateralized its holdings by at least $1 billion, and not just once. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, admitted Tuesday to flaws in its system that left its supply of Binance Smart Chain BUSD—one of the company’s stablecoins, which is purportedly backed one-to-one by the U.S. dollar—undercollateralized by at least $1 billion.
decrypt.co
Gemini Officially Terminates Crypto Earn Program Amid DCG, Genesis Spat
The Winklevoss-owned crypto exchange Gemini said returning customer assets remained its “highest priority.”. The Winklevoss twins’ Gemini has terminated its flagship Earn program, in the latest shot fired in its public spat with crypto lender Genesis. In an email sent to Gemini customers on Tuesday, seen by Decrypt,...
decrypt.co
DCG Bites Back at Winklevoss as Barry Silbert Distances Company From FTX and SBF
Digital Currency Group (DCG) has blasted Cameron Winklevoss for “malicious attacks” and defamation after the crypto mogul publicly accused the firm of fraud. In a Tuesday Twitter response, DCG said a statement by Winkelvoss was “another desperate and unconstructive publicity stunt” and that the company was “preserving all legal remedies in response to these malicious, fake, and defamatory attacks.”
decrypt.co
Solana, Cardano Both Up 21% Late Sunday, Setting Monthly Highs
The value of both Solana and Cardano spiked by over 21 percent late Sunday, according to data from CoinGecko, both reentering territory not seen by either since November. Cardano, the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, saw its price spike to $0.33—a price not seen since November 19. Meanwhile, Solana, which kicked off a remarkable run with an 11% jump in value on Monday, spiked again Sunday to $16.04, territory it hasn't seen since Nov. 9, when it was partway through a collapse of more than 50% over the prior three days.
decrypt.co
FTX Restructuring Team Has Clawed Back $5B in Lost Assets
FTX has also identified more than 9 million customer accounts linked to roughly $120 billion associated transactions. The FTX restructuring team has recovered more than $5 billion in cash, liquid cryptocurrency, and liquid investments in securities, FTX's lead attorney Adam Landis said on Wednesday morning at a court hearing in Delaware.
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Boosts Coinbase Holdings by Another $1.45M
Despite tough times for Coinbase, Ark Invest's $1.45 million COIN purchase yesterday makes it the firm's eleventh buy in less than a month. Ark Invest, the investment firm led by Cathie Wood, purchased another 33,756 shares in crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN), on Tuesday, according to an investor email seen by Decrypt.
decrypt.co
Ledger Launches Web3 Game Cometh Battle via Live App
Known for its popular hardware wallets, Ledger is now adding its first blockchain game to the Ledger Live software app. Hardware wallet company Ledger is adding a blockchain game, Cometh Battle, to its Ledger Live app, the company announced Wednesday. The firm's software app—designed to provide a more robust interface...
decrypt.co
GALA Soars 140% Over the Week as Gaming, NFT Coins Rally
As NFT interest continues to grow, gaming and NFT-related coins, like GALA, are leading this week’s rally. So far, it's been a green year for cryptocurrencies. The broader crypto market capitalization has zoomed 6.7% to $884 billion since the start of the year, according to data from CoinGecko. Gaming...
U.S. watchdog moves to block 'debt mill' working for Citi, Discover
Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau moved to stop a New York law firm it said was acting as a high-volume debt collection service for major lenders including Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Discover Financial Services (DFS.N), according to a statement by the regulator on Wednesday.
decrypt.co
Wyre Announces Withdrawal Limits as Crypto Firm Navigates Crypto Winter
Wyre users are now only able to withdraw 90% of their funds, with the firm adding that it's "exploring strategic options" amid the bear market. Wyre, a San Francisco-based crypto payments firm, is implementing withdrawal limits for user accounts, citing “the best interest of our community.”. “We are modifying...
decrypt.co
Winklevoss Demands DCG CEO Barry Silbert Step Down, Alleges Accounting Fraud
Gemini's Cameron Winklevoss lanced multiple serious allegations at the crypto conglomerate, including misrepresentation and accounting fraud. Gemini CEO and co-founder Cameron Winklevoss publically accused crypto broker Genesis and its parent firm Digital Currency Group (DCG) of committing fraud, urging DCG CEO Barry Silbert to step down. The statement makes numerous...
decrypt.co
Court Grants Voyager Initial Approval for $1B Binance US Deal
The deal, which will see the Voyager users get roughly half their assets back, still needs to pass another court hearing to become final. Defunct crypto broker Voyager has been granted initial court approval to sell some of its assets to Binance.US in a proposed deal worth roughly $1 billion.
