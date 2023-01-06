Read full article on original website
Funeral mass will be Friday for Dorothy Watson, 97
Dorothy M. Watson, age 97, died Sunday, Jan. 8. She is survived by her children Margaret (Mike) Ignatoski, Cliff Watson, Patricia (Terry) Morbach, Mary (Bruce) Ritsema, Mark Watson, John (Jenifer) Watson, Don (Gloria) Watson and Randy Wright; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded...
Fifth cannabis store may be coming soon to Wayland
A fifth retail cannabis business in the City of Wayland earned a recommendation Tuesday evening from the City Planning Commission, which also gave its blessing to a child care business in the Wildflower Court residential subdivision. Both proposals will be taken up later this month by the Wayland City Council.
Railside, Dorr Pharmacy businesses have been sold
Rumors and news have been swirling around three local businesses this week. Actual news is that Railside Auto Service on Railroad Street in Wayland has been sold, as has Dorr Pharmacy to the Walgreens retail giant. Scott Schneider has sold Railside to Brittany and Aaron Laninga of Hamilton. The longtime...
Former Wildcat football coach Gerry Diorio retiring
Former Wayland High School varsity football coach Gerry Diorio has announced his retirement. Diorio coached at Wayland in two stints, guiding the Wildcats to the post-season playoffs several times, and he owns the distinction of having the only Wayland O-K Gold Conference championship, in 2008. He also owns the distinction of being the last coach of a Wildcat playoff team, in 2013.
Many of 5-F President’s Council have local ties
Many of the 5-F President’s Council include educators from this immediate area: (Front row, from left) Katrina Burchfield, – AAESA EA/ESP VP; Lori Laughlin – Otsego E President; Valli Virgo-Caperton – AAESA President; Kathy Koenig VanGoeye – Plainwell EA Co-President, Nina Fontana – Wayland Union VP and Council Secretary; Erin Koopman – Wayland Union President. (Back row) Mike Sissing – MEA Financial Services; Mike McCullough – Fennville EA President; Damon Blackburn – Martin E and Council President; Jacob Oaster – Hopkins E President and Council Treasurer Heather Ruthruff – Hopkins EA VP.
Rodney Pillars resigns seat on Martin School Board
Though elected to a four-year term only two months prior, Martin Board of Education member Rodney Pillars Monday evening resigned his seat, effectively immediately. Pillars was one of six new members elected to the board in the November general election. Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer Samantha Ball said, “Rodney did...
Vikings, Wildcats, Clippers all win hoops challenges
The Wayland, Hopkins and Martin girls’ basketball teams continue to light up the scoreboard and pile on the victories. Wayland put on an offensive showcase Tuesday night at Middleville Thornapple Kellogg in a 71-35 shellacking. Hopkins pulled off a 59-39 triumph at Grandville Calvin Christian, an opponent the Lady Vikings usually can’t get the best of. And Martin continued its defensive prowess with a 47-30 victory over Hartford.
Wayland boys score 20-10 win over South Christian
The Wayland boys’ varsity bowling team defeated O-K Gold Conference rival South Christian Monday afternoon by a 20-10 count. The Lady Wildcats, meanwhile, shut out South Christian 30-0 at Spectrum Lanes. The Wildcat boys found themselves short in the first baker game by just four pins rolling only a...
