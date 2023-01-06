Former Wayland High School varsity football coach Gerry Diorio has announced his retirement. Diorio coached at Wayland in two stints, guiding the Wildcats to the post-season playoffs several times, and he owns the distinction of having the only Wayland O-K Gold Conference championship, in 2008. He also owns the distinction of being the last coach of a Wildcat playoff team, in 2013.

WAYLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO