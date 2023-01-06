Read full article on original website
Related
murphysmultiverse.com
Five Things ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Needs to Get Right
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set for its next major shift in the status quo. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will seemingly be the ultimate resolution for the Ant-Family trilogy, while also marking a starting point for Phase Five and various new plot threads. The film is set to introduce the next Avengers big-bad in Kang the Conqueror as portrayed by Jonathan Majors. As seen through the marketing and the latest trailer, Marvel Studios is making it clear that the Ant-Man franchise is moving away from the strictly light-hearted tone of the first two installments. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has lofty expectations for being a turning point in the Multiverse Saga. With that in mind, here are five elements Marvel Studios’ next film needs to get right in order to be a success.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: Marvel Studios Might Be Fast-Tracking ‘Doctor Strange 3’
It looks like the rumor mill is ablaze today, as one story after another has been hitting the web on what exactly the future looks like for Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ve had to cast rumors for Fantastic Four, hints at various Disney+ shows, and many more, but it seems we have one more story making the rounds. Now, a new rumor from multiple sources has surfaced that Marvel Studios might be fast-tracking a third Doctor Strange film.
murphysmultiverse.com
Netflix Lands ‘They Both Die at the End’ Adaptation
Netflix has landed the series adaption of They Both Die at the End. The news was revealed on Monday by Deadline. Per the outlet, Netflix beat out five other streamers/networks for the project. The series is an adaption of the best-selling Young Adult novel They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera.
murphysmultiverse.com
Kumail Nanjiani Addresses Status of ‘Eternals’ Sequel
Marvel Studios’ Eternals went through 7000 years’ worth of MCU history and explored the mysterious beings’ journey on the planet. It further elaborated on the origin of the Celestials and ended with the Eternals preventing the emergence of Tiamut. However, their plan didn’t go exactly as they thought it would. After the emergence was sabotaged, Arishem the judge abducted the earthly Eternals, to evaluate their memories in order to judge humankind on Earth.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff Featuring Rick and Michonne, Coming in 2024
AMC has announced that the The Walking Dead spin-off featuring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will debut in 2024. This spin-off will reunite their characters, Rick and Michonne, onscreen and provide closure to two of the most beloved characters in The Walking Dead. The still untitled show, has been described as an “epic love story.” The project was first teased at Comic-Con International in San Diego last summer and was initially thought to be released this year. The series finale of The Walking Dead drew more than 2 million viewers, and while the Rick and Michonne project was originally developed as a series of films, AMC has seemingly changed those plans to potentially recapture the magic of the original series early on. Production on the untitled Rick and Michonne series will begin later this year.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘RRR’ Star is Waiting for His Marvel Role
Being in a Marvel movie is all the rage even as the franchise enters a brand new phase of uncertainty. That statement isn’t just for those in Hollywood, as we saw an influx of more international stars joining the franchises, such as The Marvels including Park Seo-joon, Eternals‘ diverse cast, and Ms. Marvel including some Bollywood cameos. The franchise is going international and it seems actor NTR Jr., who recently had a breakout role internationally with RRR, is just “waiting for it to happen” as well.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ Series in Development at Sony Pictures Television
The classic Crane Iron Pentalogy novel series will be receiving a television adaptation. Writer-producer Jason Ning is currently developing Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon into a television series that is being produced by Sony Pictures Television. This new adaptation will be part of Ning’s newly announced overall deal with Sony Pictures Television.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Quantumania’ Director Peyton Reed on How Jonathan Majors Disrupted the Comedy Franchise
While Ant-Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp might not be categorized as divisive films, the action comedies haven’t been every fan’s cup of tea. Criticized for being too silly and not featuring enough action, the first two films in the franchise have been small-scale films serving as palate cleansers after big Avengers events. Returning director Peyton Reed set out to make Quantumania something much larger and much different and the latest trailer for the film looks like he may have succeeded. No director can do it alone, however, and Reed had quite a bit of help in the form of franchise newcomer Jonathan Majors, who plays one of Marvel Comics great villains, Kang the Conqueror, and who Reed credits with bringing “an entirely different energy to the set” and disrupting the comfortable tone of the franchise.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: Wong Might Get His Own Disney+ Spinoff Inspired by ‘Strange Academy’
Marvel’s rumor mill is ever changing with various ideas and projects at some point in development or another. Many things change over at Marvel Studios, which makes it often hard to truly understand what is going to happen and what isn’t early in a project’s development. sometimes it’s just throwing around an idea that could eventually blossom into an actual project.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Series in Development at Paramount+
Dungeons & Dragons is set to expand further into the world of live-action Hollywood content. Paramount+ has ordered up eight-episodes straight-to-series based on the popular fantasy role-playing game from Hasbro. Rawson Marshall Thurber, the director of Netflix’s most viewed original film Red Notice, has written the script for the pilot episode and is also set to direct the series which will be a co-production between Paramount Pictures and eOne.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Quantumania’ Will Explore the Social Politics of a War-Torn Quantum Realm
Jonathan Majors isn’t playing Kang the newly-elected President of the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Rather, the talented actor is playing Kang the Conqueror, who director Peyton Reed calls “the most powerful being in the multiverse”, and the Quantum Realm will have spent a considerable amount of time learning that lesson when the Ant-Family arrives there in Quantumania.
murphysmultiverse.com
3-for-3: Three Comic Book Arcs We’d Love to See Adapted in ‘Black Panther 3’
Though she says it will be a while before it hits the screen, Black Panther star Letitia Wright’s assertion that a third installment in the franchise is “already in the works” has us thinking about the future! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever left a lot of paths to be explored in the future and some characters being introduced in other properties make for some interesting speculation about what stories Ryan Coogler may have in mind for Black Panther 3. Here are a few that we’d like to see on the big screen.
murphysmultiverse.com
What to Expect from the New ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer
A new look at Marvel Studios first 2023 film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, is slated to be featured during tonight’s NCAA Football National Championship Game. If you’re wondering how to catch it and what to expect, you’ve come to the right place. When Will It Happen?
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: Liv Tyler In Talks To Appear Upcoming MCU Film
Tim Blake Nelson might not be the last cast member from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk to make his welcome return to the MCU. A new rumor from Reddit is saying that Liv Tyler, last seen as Bruce Banner’s partner and the daughter of Thunderbolt Ross 14 year ago, will reprise her role in an upcoming MCU film that might be World War Hulk.
From ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ to Wolf in ‘The Bad Guys,’ Animated Feature Contenders Talk Character Design
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) The proportions of his eponymous stop-motion character are gangly and childlike, in the words of Guillermo del Toro. “They lend themselves to these sort of haphazard rhythms of walking and running that are very endearing. In his apparent simplicity, is a very complex work of design keeping those few elements alive and on top with the raw wood that is simulating hair and branches, and the nails on his back are very expressive and unique and feel almost elemental.” Director Mark Gustafson points out that in the story, he’s carved by a drunken Geppetto making Pinocchio “very...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Producer Makes a Bold Comparison to One of Marvel’s Best Films
Captain America: The Winter Soldier was a game-changer for Marvel Studios. More than just a significant tonal shift from Captain America: The First Avenger, it was a significant tonal shift from pretty much every film that Marvel Studios had released before it and set the path for one of the main plot threads of the Infinity Saga. It’s fair to say that its impact is still being felt as Marvel Studios moves through the Multiverse Saga which will continue when Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 on February 17th. There’s been plenty of big talk about the big plans for Quantumania, especially by director Peyton Reed, but according to producer Stephan Broussard, it’s set to be a Winter Soldier-level game-changer.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Digital Release Date, Bonus Features Confirmed
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever served as a strong tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and successfully continued the story of Wakanda on the big screen. Marvel Studios’ most recent theatrical release was also a massive success as a theatrical release in earning over $827 million at the box office. Though now, the film is moving to its next release window with its upcoming arrival to digital platforms and Blu-ray.
murphysmultiverse.com
New Details on Paramount+’s ‘Grease’ Prequel Series
Prequels and sequels to well-established franchises are all the rage once again. In a year where a sequel to Top Gun Maverick was among the biggest box office releases. Now, it seems another classic is making a return in the form of Grease with a new musical comedy titled Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.
murphysmultiverse.com
6 Heroes Who Should Make Up MCU’s New Avengers in ‘The Kang Dynasty’
While there are plenty of heroes doing good deeds all over the planet, the MCU is currently without a full team of Avengers. Wong and Banner and Carol seem to at least chat from time to time, but there’s no Avengers Mansion and no discernable lineup. Iron Man and Black Widow are dead. Steve Rogers got a life. Smart Hulk and Hawkeye are semi-retired but willing to mix in the occasional mentoring cycle. Vision doesn’t know who he is. Thor’s off-planet being a Dad. Wanda went all Darkholdy. It’s easy enough to keep going to see that the many of those on the roster of heroes who have served on the team, even for a day, are going to be occupied one way or another when a day unlike any other comes around again. So who might be around to assemble when Kang comes to town in 2025? Here are 6 characters who we think should form the MCU’s New Avengers.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Wins Best Animated Picture at Golden Globes
Inu-Oh Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. This adaptation of Pinocchio comes after Disney had its own version of the classic children’s fantasy novel released this year by director Robert Zemeckis. The Disney+ exclusive film starring Tom Hanks was critically panned and labeled as a poor recreation of Disney’s 1940 animated film.
Comments / 0