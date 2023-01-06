ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Main Market

Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for Asia, signaling that demand in its main market remains sluggish as economies slow and coronavirus cases in China surge. Brent crude futures have slumped from almost $125 a barrel in June to less that $80, with prices dropping 7.5% this week. High interest rates and a strong dollar have hit demand in the US, Europe and China. Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, this week said she expected one-third of the global economy to enter a recession this year.
US Oil Production and Drilling Indicators

The ruling will allow Air Products to proceed with data collection for its blue hydrogen megaproject, but the case portends rising public opposition. The EU's ban on imports of Russian crude is set to boost European demand for rival Mideast grades like Iraq's Basrah Medium. Fri, Jan 6, 2023. Fri,...
Dozens of Ships Stuck Off Iran as Payment Snags Bite – Sources

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) – Dozens of merchant ships with grains and sugar are stuck outside Iranian ports after weeks of delays as payments snags disrupt flows of goods into the country, according to trade sources and shipping data. Food is exempt from the West’s sanctions on Iran over...
U.S. LNG Exports To Break New Records By May 2023

The U.S. Energy Information Administration recently released its annual short-term energy outlook report, but what does that mean for Texas? The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) recently released its annual short-term energy outlook report, but what does that mean for Texas?. The EIA analysis identifies trends such as rising natural...
Andurand Says Oil May Surpass $140 a Barrel

Oil prices may exceed $140 a barrel this year if Asian economies fully re-open after Covid-related lockdowns, according to hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand. Even with a weak macroeconomic background this year, oil demand could grow by more than 4 million barrels a day, or about 4%, roughly double the amount expected by leading forecasters, Andurand said in an interview. The trader’s main commodities fund capped a third year of stellar gains in 2022 with an advance of 59%.
Analyst Flags Oil Market Weakness

'The markets started the week with a strong, risk off sentiment which accelerated the down move in oil'. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition...
Russia's Sakhalin-1 Close to Full Oil Production after Exxon Exit

Russia has restored oil output at its Sakhalin-1 project after struggling with production following the exit of its previous operator Exxon Mobil Corp due to sanctions, an industry source said. Oil output from Russia's Sakhalin-1 project has recovered to 140,000-150,000 barrels per day (bpd), about 65% of the capacity and...
CATL seen constructing new battery production facility in China

CATL is continuing to expand battery production in China as it looks to maintain its grip on the battery cell market. As many national governments, notably the United States, have looked to challenge China’s chip and battery production dominance, the collateral damage has been the Chinese battery supplier CATL, which still holds the position of the world’s largest battery cell producer. But as competitors look to establish new production in the U.S., Europe, and South Korea, CATL has doubled down on its home market of China.

