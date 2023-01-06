Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Main Market
Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for Asia, signaling that demand in its main market remains sluggish as economies slow and coronavirus cases in China surge. Brent crude futures have slumped from almost $125 a barrel in June to less that $80, with prices dropping 7.5% this week. High interest rates and a strong dollar have hit demand in the US, Europe and China. Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, this week said she expected one-third of the global economy to enter a recession this year.
Whiplash: energy markets start 2023 with biggest weekly dive in years
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Energy futures for crude oil, refined products and natural gas have plummeted in the new year as traders reconsidered near-term worries over cold weather and fears of supply shortages and dumped contracts.
US Oil Production and Drilling Indicators
The ruling will allow Air Products to proceed with data collection for its blue hydrogen megaproject, but the case portends rising public opposition. The EU's ban on imports of Russian crude is set to boost European demand for rival Mideast grades like Iraq's Basrah Medium. Fri, Jan 6, 2023. Fri,...
Geopolitics and Gas = Boom coming for oil and gas industry
Geopolitics is taking a hand in causing serious shortages of natural gas in Europe. European nations who have taken a hard stance against Russia are falling victim to a cut off of gas when it’s most needed, during the cold winter months.
China says it's moving to buy oil and gas in the yuan — a move that could threaten the dollar's global dominance in the long run
It's not clear if the Gulf nations are taking up the proposal, but Saudi Arabia has been in talks to use the yuan to settle its energy sales to China.
The US made $4 billion selling oil this year on President Biden's unprecedented releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The US government has pocketed almost $4 billion from selling oil this year, the Wall Street Journal reported. In a bid to lower gas prices, President Joe Biden authorized releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in March. Since then, the US has sold 180 million barrels of crude at an...
Dozens of Ships Stuck Off Iran as Payment Snags Bite – Sources
LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) – Dozens of merchant ships with grains and sugar are stuck outside Iranian ports after weeks of delays as payments snags disrupt flows of goods into the country, according to trade sources and shipping data. Food is exempt from the West’s sanctions on Iran over...
Oil will jump 28% in 2023, with another energy crunch set to push prices higher, Eurasia Group says
Oil prices will rise above $100 a barrel in 2023, according to a projection in the Eurasia Group's top risks of the year. Oil demand looks poised to grow as China recovers quickly after backing off zero-COVID polices and the US experiences only a shallow recession. Brent and WTI crude...
Experts rip Biden admin as US oil giants bet big on Americas: ‘White House lampooning our own industry’
Stephen Schork and John Catsimatidis slammed the White House's "vitriol" towards U.S. oil producers and called for "long-term commitment" to the industry to boost jobs and the economy.
US becomes first country in world to 'officially' hit 100m Covid cases
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that cumulative US cases surpassed nine figures on December 21.
U.S. LNG Exports To Break New Records By May 2023
The U.S. Energy Information Administration recently released its annual short-term energy outlook report, but what does that mean for Texas? The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) recently released its annual short-term energy outlook report, but what does that mean for Texas?. The EIA analysis identifies trends such as rising natural...
China looks to weaken US dollar with petroyuan as oil producers rally to Beijing, and Russia has 'become an Asian nation,' analyst says
Russia's war on Ukraine triggered a larger embrace of the yuan for oil sales which could shift the crude market. Kpler lead crude analyst Viktor Katona told Insider that Russia has essentially "become an Asian nation." The birth of a so-called petroyuan could spread across Asia for crude transactions, he...
Vanguard says the outlook for the 60/40 model of stocks and bonds is looking rosier, but here’s the allocation it prefers the most
It’s still jaw-dropping to look at the chart of asset performance in 2022. The dot for 2022 is way over to the left — that is, signaling a year in which both stocks and bonds plummeted in value. Analysts at Vanguard say, not to worry — they still...
Andurand Says Oil May Surpass $140 a Barrel
Oil prices may exceed $140 a barrel this year if Asian economies fully re-open after Covid-related lockdowns, according to hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand. Even with a weak macroeconomic background this year, oil demand could grow by more than 4 million barrels a day, or about 4%, roughly double the amount expected by leading forecasters, Andurand said in an interview. The trader’s main commodities fund capped a third year of stellar gains in 2022 with an advance of 59%.
US Department of Energy rejects initial bids to resupply oil stockpile
(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy has rejected the first batch of bids from oil companies to resupply a small amount of oil to the nation’s emergency crude oil stockpile in February, according to a DOE spokesperson.
Analyst Flags Oil Market Weakness
'The markets started the week with a strong, risk off sentiment which accelerated the down move in oil'. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition...
PC giant Dell will reportedly stop using Chinese chips as soon as next year, and it shows how Washington-Beijing tensions are forcing companies to diversify their supply chains
The move comes as geopolitical relations between Washington and Beijing sour, and as factory operations continue to be hit by China's COVID policies.
Russia's Sakhalin-1 Close to Full Oil Production after Exxon Exit
Russia has restored oil output at its Sakhalin-1 project after struggling with production following the exit of its previous operator Exxon Mobil Corp due to sanctions, an industry source said. Oil output from Russia's Sakhalin-1 project has recovered to 140,000-150,000 barrels per day (bpd), about 65% of the capacity and...
White House hopeful war with China over Taiwan 'never comes to pass': report
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said he believes war with China over Taiwan can be avoided even as tensions remain high in the region.
CATL seen constructing new battery production facility in China
CATL is continuing to expand battery production in China as it looks to maintain its grip on the battery cell market. As many national governments, notably the United States, have looked to challenge China’s chip and battery production dominance, the collateral damage has been the Chinese battery supplier CATL, which still holds the position of the world’s largest battery cell producer. But as competitors look to establish new production in the U.S., Europe, and South Korea, CATL has doubled down on its home market of China.
