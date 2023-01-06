ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New year brings new faces and new politics to Western Pa.

After a midterm election with several surprising results, Southwestern Pennsylvania is poised to see a new class of politicians and a different political makeup beginning this year. Some well-known incumbents and familiar names are out, and some political upstarts are in, including progressives who are left of the region’s prior...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

This Pennsylvania county is about to start a hand recount of its 2020 presidential election results

County commissioners ordered the recount under pressure from activists associated with an election conspiracy group and against the advice of the local election director. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Rozzi: No Legislation Until Abuse Amendment Passes

Pennsylvania’s new House Speaker is making survivors of sexual abuse his top priority. Speaker Mark Rozzi, himself a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, says that he will not allow any legislation to advance in the House until lawmakers approve a Constitutional Amendment opening a two-year window during which abuse victims may sue their attackers regardless of how long ago the abuse occurred.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Pa. Legislature’s LGBTQ Caucus changes up leadership

Democratic state Reps. Jessica Benham, of Allegheny County (L), and Malcolm Kenyatta, of Philadelphia (R) are the new chairs of the Legislature's LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus (Capital-Star photo collage by John L. Micek). The Pennsylvania Legislature’s LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus recently changed over its leadership; state Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jessica Benham,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

What Mark Rozzi’s record can tell us about what kind of Pennsylvania House speaker he’ll be

Rozzi’s decade-long legislative career has been defined by his advocacy for survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Few know what to expect from his surprise tenure as speaker. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Local elected officials react to PA Speaker of the House election

As the Pennsylvania House of Representatives elects a speaker of the House, we heard reactions from local state representatives to this surprise vote. Democrats and republicans are hopeful the new speaker will advocate for both parties, the new speaker promised to govern as an independent. Democrat Representative Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Majority of 16,000 canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Democrats

New data from Pennsylvania’s elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

PA Farm Show Crowns Apple Pie Champion

HARRISBURG, Pa. — For Elouise Caseman of Shunk, Pa., opening day of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show represented a series of firsts. Caseman, 90, representing Sullivan County Agricultural Society, took fifth place at the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Lehigh County resident and 2022 Kempton Fair champion Lorrie Rauch took the blue), but it was the first-ever trip to the state competition for her county, where Caseman took first place for both her apple pie and her chili at the 2022 Sullivan County Fair.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
travel2next.com

21 National Parks in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania, the ‘Keystone State’ is classified as a Mid-Atlantic state despite no part of its border touching the coast. Its location on the Eastern Seaboard is believed to be the source of its keystone nickname. If you are searching for a state with many national parks, Pennsylvania certainly...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outsider.com

Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash

A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy