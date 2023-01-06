Read full article on original website
Does the new Pa. speaker of the House's voting record back up his 'independent' pledge?
State Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) was swept into the Pennsylvania House speakership as an auspice of an independent and moderating force. His record, to varying degrees, reflects this pledge. Though the longtime Democrat has largely sided with his party, he's crossed the aisle on several notable occasions in recent years.
An independent Pa. House speaker? Now let independents vote in primaries | David Thornburgh
Rep. Mark Rozzi's election has opened the door to more fully involving independent voters in our democracy. The post An independent Pa. House speaker? Now let independents vote in primaries | David Thornburgh appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Former Reading superintendent Dr. Khalid Mumin to be Pa. education secretary
A school superintendent who won Pennsylvania superintendent of the year and has experience in both the wealthiest and poorest districts will be Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s nominee for secretary of education, the Democrat said Monday. Khalid Mumin, who has been superintendent of the Lower Merion School district in suburban Philadelphia...
Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime
Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
New year brings new faces and new politics to Western Pa.
After a midterm election with several surprising results, Southwestern Pennsylvania is poised to see a new class of politicians and a different political makeup beginning this year. Some well-known incumbents and familiar names are out, and some political upstarts are in, including progressives who are left of the region’s prior...
This Pennsylvania county is about to start a hand recount of its 2020 presidential election results
County commissioners ordered the recount under pressure from activists associated with an election conspiracy group and against the advice of the local election director. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
Philly state lawmaker wants Pa. to recognize Jan. 6 as Democracy Observance Day
Two years after insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress members met to certify the electoral results for president, a Pennsylvania state lawmaker pushed for Jan. 6 to be deemed as Democracy Observance Day.
Rozzi: No Legislation Until Abuse Amendment Passes
Pennsylvania’s new House Speaker is making survivors of sexual abuse his top priority. Speaker Mark Rozzi, himself a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, says that he will not allow any legislation to advance in the House until lawmakers approve a Constitutional Amendment opening a two-year window during which abuse victims may sue their attackers regardless of how long ago the abuse occurred.
Pa. Legislature’s LGBTQ Caucus changes up leadership
Democratic state Reps. Jessica Benham, of Allegheny County (L), and Malcolm Kenyatta, of Philadelphia (R) are the new chairs of the Legislature's LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus (Capital-Star photo collage by John L. Micek). The Pennsylvania Legislature’s LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus recently changed over its leadership; state Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jessica Benham,...
Wolf calls for special session to pass statute of limitations amendment
Capping off an eventful week in the state Capitol, outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday called for a special session of the General Assembly on Monday, Jan. 9 to vote on a constitutional amendment that would provide a two-year legal window for child sex abuse victims to file civil suits against their abusers.
Turmoil in the Pa. House; Presidential medal for Philly election defender; Reviewing Nutter’s two terms | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. • Turmoil results in ‘Independent’ House speaker and no majority. A deal struck by Harrisburg Republicans — which reportedly shocked rank-and-file members...
What Mark Rozzi’s record can tell us about what kind of Pennsylvania House speaker he’ll be
Rozzi’s decade-long legislative career has been defined by his advocacy for survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Few know what to expect from his surprise tenure as speaker. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
Local elected officials react to PA Speaker of the House election
As the Pennsylvania House of Representatives elects a speaker of the House, we heard reactions from local state representatives to this surprise vote. Democrats and republicans are hopeful the new speaker will advocate for both parties, the new speaker promised to govern as an independent. Democrat Representative Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote […]
Majority of 16,000 canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Democrats
New data from Pennsylvania’s elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county...
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
PA Farm Show Crowns Apple Pie Champion
HARRISBURG, Pa. — For Elouise Caseman of Shunk, Pa., opening day of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show represented a series of firsts. Caseman, 90, representing Sullivan County Agricultural Society, took fifth place at the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Lehigh County resident and 2022 Kempton Fair champion Lorrie Rauch took the blue), but it was the first-ever trip to the state competition for her county, where Caseman took first place for both her apple pie and her chili at the 2022 Sullivan County Fair.
21 National Parks in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania, the ‘Keystone State’ is classified as a Mid-Atlantic state despite no part of its border touching the coast. Its location on the Eastern Seaboard is believed to be the source of its keystone nickname. If you are searching for a state with many national parks, Pennsylvania certainly...
Pa. Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inauguration promises to be a hot ticket, if you can get one
Tickets to Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inauguration ceremony and celebration sold out within 48 hours and now efforts are underway to make more available to accommodate people on the waiting lists for those events. “We are humbled by the incredibly high level of excitement and interest in Governor-elect Shapiro’s swearing-in...
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Orefield reported watching a massive, black-colored, cigar-shaped object heading east overhead at 6:25 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
