Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Choosy Dustin Poirier advised to retire from UFC — ‘There’s not a lot of Michael Chandlers left’
That’s because the No. 4-ranked lightweight can’t seem to land a fight against another top contender, despite repeated callouts of both Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. “Do Bronx” has maintained radio silence but “The Diamond” ... well, he’s just not excited about throwing hands with Dariush.
MMAmania.com
Lee family gym United MMA Hawaii ‘permanently closed’ after Victoria Lee’s death
The mixed martial arts (MMA) world is still reeling after the news of Victoria Lee’s death. Lee’s older sister — ONE Championship Atomweight champion, Angela Lee — revealed on Instagram this past weekend (Jan. 7, 2023) that her 18-year-old sister had passed away on Dec. 26, 2022. No cause of death has been shared as the family requests privacy at this delicate time.
MMAmania.com
ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong releases statement regarding death of Victoria Lee at 18
The mixed martial arts (MMA) community has reacted in shock to the terrible news of 18-year-old ONE Championship fighter, Victoria Lee, passing away unexpectedly in late Dec. 2022. According to an Instagram post by Victoria’s older sister and fellow ONE fighter, Angela Lee, Victoria died on Dec. 26, 2022, in...
MMAmania.com
Phil Baroni moved to Mexico’s notorious CERESO prison, faces 30-50 years for murder
After several days of confusion and uncertainty, multiple mainstream news outlets confirmed that former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Pride FC fighter, Phil Baroni, had been arrested in Mexico for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. The New York Post, CBS News and The Associated Press verified verified MMAmania.com’s initial report sourced from Tribuna De La Bahia.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’
It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
MMAmania.com
Former UFC fighter arrested after allegedly beating girlfriend into unconsciousness
Former UFC fighter Cain Carrizosa, who also competed for Bellator MMA and Tachi Palace Fights, among other promotions, has been arrested and charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony. The 36 year-old Carrizosa, nicknamed “Insane,” allegedly struck and injured...
MMAmania.com
Valentina Shevchenko unhappy with 2022 inactivity: ‘What’s happening with you girls - Why so quiet?’
It was an uncharacteristically quiet year for UFC women’s Flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, in 2022. The Kyrgyzstani fighter has fought twice a year like clockwork since 2015, amassing an impressive seven title defenses. But, last year “Bullet” only got one fight in: a controversial split decision win over Taila...
MMAmania.com
WWE sale: UFC parent company Endeavor listed among ‘most plausible buyers’
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the largest and most prolific professional wrestling company in history, is expected to be sold at some point later this year in much the same way Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was gobbled up back in summer 2016. In fact, WWE may end up with the same...
MMAmania.com
Sean Strickland goes public with Marvin Vettori bromance, promises to throw a (expletive) punch at UFC Vegas 67
UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland will be canceling his snowboarding trip in favor of a short-notice light heavyweight fight against Nassourdine Imavov atop the UFC Vegas 67 event this Sat. night (Jan. 14, 2023) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Strickland has been criticized for his anemic offense across his...
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor sneak peek of ‘Road House’ movie pics alongside Jake Gyllenhaal
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is gearing up (no pun intended) for his “Road House” remake alongside Hollywood mainstay Jake Gyllenhaal. The film, produced by Amazon Studios for Amazon Prime Video, is loosely based on the 1989 classic starring the late, great Patrick Swayze. McGregor recently shared a...
MMAmania.com
Diana Avsaragova fully healed and on a mission for busy 2023: ‘It’s all about fighting this year’
Diana Avsaragova has been hindered thus far in her blossoming five-fight mixed martial arts (MMA) career. The 24-year-old Russian Flyweight prospect is undefeated in her career, managing to primarily out-strike her opponents en route to each victory. As impressive as she’s been on the feet, Avsaragova’s background is wrestling. She just hasn’t been able to display it because of a four-year-old injury.
MMAmania.com
Diego Sanchez medically cleared to compete, fights Austin Trout at BKFC ‘KnuckleMania 3’
Diego Sanchez has been medically cleared to compete. New Mexico Athletic Commission voted 3-1 to allow the UFC welterweight veteran to compete against former WBA boxing champion Austin Trout as part of the upcoming BKFC: “KnuckleMania 3” bareknuckle event on Feb. 17 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque. I...
MMAmania.com
Dustin Poirier names Nate Diaz as the one who got away
Anyone with half a brain would tell you that Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz is a banger of a fight, and that UFC should have booked it when it had the chance for Diaz’s last fight with the promotion at UFC 279 in Sept. 2022. Instead, UFC tried to...
MMAmania.com
Marlon Vera predicts ‘sexy’ UFC title shot in November: ‘They do want me to hold the belt’
Marlon “Chito” Vera has full confidence that 2023 will be his year. Ecuador’s finest has been on quite the roll since a Dec. 2020 dream match up against Jose Aldo. Having won four in a row with two of those wins coming via brutal knockouts, Vera can close the gap on his first career title shot with an upcoming Feb. 18, 2023, win over Cory Sandhagen in the UFC Vegas 69 main event.
MMAmania.com
California Women’s Caucus wants Dana White fired from UFC, slams Endeavor ‘hypocrisy’ for ‘troubling’ silence
UFC President Dana White was seen slapping his wife in grainy nightclub footage that emerged late last week from Cabo. The “embarrassed” Las Vegas fight boss was quick to apologize for his actions and attributed the incident to a night of heavy drinking and hard partying. That was...
MMAmania.com
Charles Oliveira targets March or April return, questions if Beneil Dariush is ‘the fight’ for title contention
Charles Oliveira wants his 155-pound UFC title back. The Lightweight and Featherweight divisions will be showcased against each other at UFC 284 next month (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) in Perth, Australia. Islam Makhachev seeks his first title defense by fending off reigning Featherweight kingpin and pound-for-pound best, Alexander Volkanovski. Had...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Kelvin Gastelum releases statement, graphic video explaining UFC Vegas 67 withdraw
No UFC fighter wants to pull out of a fight. Training camps are expensive and grueling, significantly taxing months endured in the hopes of a big win and ideally big paycheck. Usually, fighters are safer the week of events, as training tapers down and the weight cut becomes the focus.
MMAmania.com
Jamie Foxx, D.L. Hughley call out Dana’s white privilege as silence over domestic abuse incident continues
UFC President, Dana White, seems to be walking away from a potentially career-ending domestic abuse scandal largely unscathed, and some sports and Hollywood celebrities believe they know the exact reason(s). White and his wife, Anne White, were caught on camera in a Cabo nightclub on New Year’s Eve exchanging slaps...
MMAmania.com
‘Invade Brasilia’ — UFC champ calls for military coup ahead of promotion’s return to Brazil
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make its return to Rio de Janeiro later this month for the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 inside Jeunesse Arena in Brazil. The co-main event will feature UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo taking on interim 125-pound titleholder Brandon Moreno.
MMAmania.com
Kevin Lee feels he’s ‘best option’ for Jake Paul’s MMA debut, prefers $1 million over UFC return
Kevin Lee is trying to escape mixed martial arts (MMA) limbo in early 2023. The “Mo-Town Phenom” returned to the win column in 2022 with one fight, defeating fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran, Diego Sanchez, via unanimous decision in their Eagle Fighting Championship debuts (watch highlights). Since then, the Russia-based promotion has returned home with no sight of a United States return anytime soon.
Comments / 0