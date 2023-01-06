ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Lee family gym United MMA Hawaii ‘permanently closed’ after Victoria Lee’s death

The mixed martial arts (MMA) world is still reeling after the news of Victoria Lee’s death. Lee’s older sister — ONE Championship Atomweight champion, Angela Lee — revealed on Instagram this past weekend (Jan. 7, 2023) that her 18-year-old sister had passed away on Dec. 26, 2022. No cause of death has been shared as the family requests privacy at this delicate time.
HAWAII STATE
MMAmania.com

Phil Baroni moved to Mexico’s notorious CERESO prison, faces 30-50 years for murder

After several days of confusion and uncertainty, multiple mainstream news outlets confirmed that former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Pride FC fighter, Phil Baroni, had been arrested in Mexico for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. The New York Post, CBS News and The Associated Press verified verified MMAmania.com’s initial report sourced from Tribuna De La Bahia.
NEW YORK STATE
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’

It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Former UFC fighter arrested after allegedly beating girlfriend into unconsciousness

Former UFC fighter Cain Carrizosa, who also competed for Bellator MMA and Tachi Palace Fights, among other promotions, has been arrested and charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony. The 36 year-old Carrizosa, nicknamed “Insane,” allegedly struck and injured...
MMAmania.com

WWE sale: UFC parent company Endeavor listed among ‘most plausible buyers’

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the largest and most prolific professional wrestling company in history, is expected to be sold at some point later this year in much the same way Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was gobbled up back in summer 2016. In fact, WWE may end up with the same...
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor sneak peek of ‘Road House’ movie pics alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is gearing up (no pun intended) for his “Road House” remake alongside Hollywood mainstay Jake Gyllenhaal. The film, produced by Amazon Studios for Amazon Prime Video, is loosely based on the 1989 classic starring the late, great Patrick Swayze. McGregor recently shared a...
MMAmania.com

Diana Avsaragova fully healed and on a mission for busy 2023: ‘It’s all about fighting this year’

Diana Avsaragova has been hindered thus far in her blossoming five-fight mixed martial arts (MMA) career. The 24-year-old Russian Flyweight prospect is undefeated in her career, managing to primarily out-strike her opponents en route to each victory. As impressive as she’s been on the feet, Avsaragova’s background is wrestling. She just hasn’t been able to display it because of a four-year-old injury.
MMAmania.com

Dustin Poirier names Nate Diaz as the one who got away

Anyone with half a brain would tell you that Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz is a banger of a fight, and that UFC should have booked it when it had the chance for Diaz’s last fight with the promotion at UFC 279 in Sept. 2022. Instead, UFC tried to...
MMAmania.com

Marlon Vera predicts ‘sexy’ UFC title shot in November: ‘They do want me to hold the belt’

Marlon “Chito” Vera has full confidence that 2023 will be his year. Ecuador’s finest has been on quite the roll since a Dec. 2020 dream match up against Jose Aldo. Having won four in a row with two of those wins coming via brutal knockouts, Vera can close the gap on his first career title shot with an upcoming Feb. 18, 2023, win over Cory Sandhagen in the UFC Vegas 69 main event.
MMAmania.com

Charles Oliveira targets March or April return, questions if Beneil Dariush is ‘the fight’ for title contention

Charles Oliveira wants his 155-pound UFC title back. The Lightweight and Featherweight divisions will be showcased against each other at UFC 284 next month (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) in Perth, Australia. Islam Makhachev seeks his first title defense by fending off reigning Featherweight kingpin and pound-for-pound best, Alexander Volkanovski. Had...
MMAmania.com

Kevin Lee feels he’s ‘best option’ for Jake Paul’s MMA debut, prefers $1 million over UFC return

Kevin Lee is trying to escape mixed martial arts (MMA) limbo in early 2023. The “Mo-Town Phenom” returned to the win column in 2022 with one fight, defeating fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran, Diego Sanchez, via unanimous decision in their Eagle Fighting Championship debuts (watch highlights). Since then, the Russia-based promotion has returned home with no sight of a United States return anytime soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy