Scranton, PA

Allied Services Scranton Transitional Rehab Unit recognized as Best Nursing Home

Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
Submitted photo

Allied Services Scranton Transitional Rehab Unit has been recognized as a 2022-23 Best Nursing Home by U.S. News & World Report.

To be recognized as one of the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Nursing Homes, a home must have been "High Performing" in short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, or both. 2,426 (16%) met those criteria out of the 15,178 nursing homes evaluated by U.S. News, of which 1,658 homes were High Performing in short-term rehabilitation, 1,103 homes were High Performing in long-term care and 335 were High Performing in both.

Allied Services Scranton Transitional Rehab Unit earned the Best Nursing Homes title by achieving a rating of “High Performing,” the highest possible rating, for Short-Term Rehabilitation. Located within the non-profit Scranton Rehab Hospital, the facility and its care team routinely earn national recognition for patient care and patient outcomes. For example, 73.4% of patients discharged from the facility are able to return home in contrast to the much lower national average of 53.8% and the Pennsylvania average of 51.4%.

“As a non-profit health system, we have made it a priority to give patients in our region access to the very best in clinical expertise and advanced rehab technology,” commented Karen Kearney, MSW, Vice President of Inpatient Rehabilitation. “This carries through to our Transitional Rehab Units where patients receive nationally-acclaimed short-term rehabilitation under the direction of our Nursing Home Administrators and our care teams.”

The Short-Term Rehabilitation rating was introduced in 2018 to provide patients with a clearer view of the quality of care provided by nursing homes to short-stay patients in need of intensive rehabilitation or nursing services before they return home after a surgery, stroke, accident or illness. The data used to evaluate these facilities come from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and include metrics of nurse staffing, patient outcomes, facility complaints, patient safety and rehabilitation therapy.

Comments / 3

Russell Maziarz
5d ago

I do not know if their services are good presently. I know Years ago Some shifts were horrible. I could mention names, dates, positions etc. A money making outfit, understaffed and the salaries were great for the Executive Positions.Many Nurses Cared. It was more of if you like your job keep quiet. I Thank all the people who cared for someone I Loved.My condolences for anyone who is in a situation that a nursing home is their only option.Please do your homework and Do Not Allow Any of these people threaten you.Unless there is proof of neglect.I regret not figuring a way with work, children a woman who had a heart of evil, wicked, horrible, selfish caring only about herself.FOR THE STAFF THAT CARED FOR HER. THANK YOU. I WAS PRESENT WHEN SHE PASSED AND SEVERAL STAFF MEMBERS WERE ALSO AT THE VIEWING.THANK YOU. I WILL NEVER FORGET THE LOVE AND KINDNESS FOR A PROFESSION THAT IS NOT EASY TO DO. LOVE YOU. RRM WROTE THIS POST.

Reply(1)
2
 

Times Leader

Times Leader

