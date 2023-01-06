Read full article on original website
James Cameron revisits the moment he calls ‘cringeworthy’ in his 1998 Oscars speech
“Avatar: The Way of Water” is setting box office records and generating Oscar buzz, which recently got director James Cameron reflecting on a moment he had celebrating one of his other big films. Cameron revealed in a conversation with CNN’s Chris Wallace for a new episode of “Who’s Talking...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Koala Man on Hulu introduces the weirdest superhero of 2023
At the rate that Marvel is introducing new characters into the MCU on Disney Plus, you might not think that there would be much room left for other superheroes on TV. Of course, most of Marvel’s heroes demand to be taken seriously. If you’re looking for a hero you can laugh at, you might want to check out Koala Man, which debuted on Hulu this Monday.
