Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Refs played their part to benefit Seahawks and eliminate Lions
The Seattle Seahawks are alive in the playoff hunt, while the Detroit Lions were eliminated. But the officiating late in the Seahawks-Rams game was under scrutiny. The NFC playoff picture was the focal point of the latter portion of the Sunday slate of Week 18 games. The Seattle Seahawks had the chance to help get closer to clinching the No. 7 seed if they were to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and if the Green Bay Packers were to lose to the Detroit Lions. Speaking of the Lions, they needed the Seahawks to lose to the Rams to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
Realtor Tyler Lockett wanted to sell Russell Wilson’s home when QB left Seahawks. But...
...Wilson already had his own realtor. The 11,104-square-foot Bellevue home remains on the market 269 days later for $26 million.
NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs
By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
Geno Smith makes Seahawks Russell Wilson trade look even better with another epic feat vs. Rams
Geno Smith is having a historic season for the Seattle Seahawks. Smith has hit another crazy accolade that makes the Seahawks trade of Russell Wilson look even better. The Seahawks took down the Rams 19-16 in Week 18. As Seattle battled for a playoff spot, Smith completed 19-of-31 passes for 213 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. While the stat line isn’t impressive, Smith finished the regular season with 4,282 passing yards. He broke the Seahawks’ record for most passing yards in a single season.
“Why they make us beef?”: Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen sounds off on Sauce Gardner haters amid DROY race
The race for the Defensive Rookie of the Year trophy comes down to two stellar cornerbacks: Tariq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks and Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets. Both players have put together impressive seasons (even by veteran standards). Because of this race, many are pitting the two rookies against each other, especially online. However, their wholesome interaction that was caught by NFL Films proves that there’s no beef between these two.
NFL world reacts to Seahawks’ miraculous overtime victory
The Seattle Seahawks had quite a bit on the line on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, trying to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win. It wasn’t a pretty performance, but Seattle was able to make some big plays when it mattered most to come away with a much-needed victory.
Seattle QB Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson’s Seahawks Passing Record
Russell Wilson, who? On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawk fans were celebrating Geno Smith, who broke the last guy’s single-season passing record. Plus, in beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime, Smith and the Seahawks put themselves in the NFL playoff mix. But it’s contingent on the Lions beating the Packers at Lambeau Field in Sunday primetime.
2023 NFL playoffs: Seahawks to face 49ers after Lions beat Packers
SEATTLE — The Seahawks will be among the seven teams in the National Football Conference (NFC) playoff field after a win Sunday and an upset by the Detroit Lions over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Detroit's victory over Green Bay gives the Lions the same final...
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7
The college football season is almost over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. The Texans need a signal-caller of the future. Stroud has shown good poise and accuracy throughout his college career, but even showed he could play out of structure in the CFP semifinal against Georgia.
2023 NFL mock draft: Colts, Raiders land QBs in Round 1 projection before Week 18
The best way for football teams to improve for the next season comes via the 2023 NFL draft. As we
Let's play it again: Jaguars' first Saturday night game a huge hit as they break more new ground
The lights weren’t too bright for the Jaguars. In a season of streak-busting, jinxes trashed and history reversed, the Jaguars’ first-ever prime-time game on a Saturday, in front of the largest home crowd in a decade, was a success with a 20-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field to clinch...
Can Malik Willis earn back Tennessee Titans backup QB job if Joshua Dobbs returns in 2023?
The last three players who attempted passes for the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 season were Joshua Dobbs, Derrick Henry and Treylon Burks. Burks' pass turned out to be an illegal play in the loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, but the wide receiver had an attempt. Missing from the list was quarterback Malik Willis. ...
Cardinals request to interview Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham for GM vacancy
Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham is in high demand this offseason. The rising young executive is expected to have an opportunity to serve as a franchise’s general manager in 2023. Cunningham already received an interview request for the GM vacancy with the Titans. Now, according to CBS Sports’...
NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Draft Trade
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chicago appears to have its quarterback in Justin Fields. So, it seems possible that the Bears will trade out of the top spot, to a team interested in trading up to take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.
Should Washington Add Another Quarterback?
Then on December 14th, four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who had been committed to Washington for about six months, flipped to Ohio State. That leaves the Huskies in a bit of an odd spot at the most important position on the field. While the starter for 2023 is obvious, looking beyond...
