Make Your Winter Getaway Last With This Vegan Dry Tanning Oil

By Bernadette Deron
 10 days ago

Now that the holidays are over (devastating, we know), we're planning our next vacation — preferably somewhere warm! Let's face it: Sunshine in the winter is a necessity, and if you do happen to find yourself lucky enough to be catching rays on a beach or by the pool, packing the right tanning products is an absolute must.

Self tanners can help you get bronzed faster, but of course, a natural tan typically lasts far longer than one which easily washes off. Luckily, there's a way you can get the best of both worlds — and that's all thanks to b.tan's incredible dry oil !

b.tan Beach... Please SPF 7 Deep Tanning Dry Spray Amazon

Get the b.tan Beach... Please SPF 7 Deep Tanning Dry Spray

Even if you're planning a short weekend trip with friends or family, this tanning oil can leave you looking like you just spent a full week at the beach! This is all due to its incredible formula; not only is it vegan, moisturizing and super lightweight, it has the added benefit of a touch of self tanner. This is what allows you to appear tanner faster — and best of all, you don't have to spend as much time in the sun if you don't want to. Just a quick dose of vitamin D! Unlike other typical self tanners that wash away after a week or so, once the self tan from this oil fades, you'll have the natural sun-kissed glow you've built underneath. Easy breezy!

Spray this vegan SPF 7 dry oil to get bronzed faster while protecting your skin from UV rays. Amazon

b.tan Beach... Please SPF 7 Deep Tanning Dry Spray

In addition, we love that this specific dry oil has SPF 7 — which certainly isn't the highest level of UV protection, but it's better than nothing. If you want a higher UV level, you can layer this oil over a different sunscreen. Since it's a dry oil, it won't feel overly greasy — so you have no excuse not to lather up. No matter how long or short your upcoming vacation is, you can return back home with a supreme glow that may carry you into the warmer months. Packing time!

Get the b.tan Beach... Please SPF 7 Deep Tanning Dry Spray

