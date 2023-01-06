Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
Fans React to Kanye West’s Daughter North West Wearing $120,000 Worth of Michael Jackson Memorabilia
Ye and Kim Kardashian bought Michael Jackson memorabilia for their oldest daughter, North West. Upon seeing North wearing these pieces, fans have shared mixed reactions.
Kanye West’s former bodyguard reveals shocking details about rapper’s marriage to Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are divorced but the ex-couple continues to be on the news for one reason or the other. For instance, a few recent reports have revealed shocking details about their marriage calling it affectionless. Yes, that’s right. And the revelation was made by none other than the ex-pair’s bodyguard himself, Steve Stanulis.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Kanye West NOT MIssing: Location Still Unknown But THIS Is The Reason He's MIA
Kim Kardashian's ex-husband has reportedly been playing a cat and mouse game for the past several weeks over a lawsuit, according to his business manager, as revealed by TMZ. According to The Sun, Thomas St. John is displeased that he can't serve the "All of the Lights" hitmaker with the court documents and is suing the musician for $4.5 million.
Kanye West’s 9-Year-old daughter, North West Wins TikTok With Fits of Laughter
Kim Kardashian is perhaps already prepping her oldest daughter, North, to become a next-generation television personality, and the 9-year-old is gearing up quickly. Dabbling in fashion styling, hair tutorials, and even skincare from the very beginning, her unique and witty ways of creating TikTok videos may even result in North rivaling her mother’s popularity. And although Kanye West may not be staying with her anymore, the rapper must also be proud of his little shining star.
Kanye West Facing Eviction in Calabasas
According to new legal documents, Kanye West may be facing eviction from his home in Calabasas. This past October, Adidas, Balenciaga, Chase Bank, Gap, Vogue, and talent agency CAA terminated their business with Kanye West after he made a series of antisemitic statements. From The Blast. According to new legal...
Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit
Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
Kanye West is Reportedly Missing
According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
“I want to be honest”- Global Star Lil Nas X Once Picked His Side In the Famous Kanye West vs Drake Debate, and the Answer Is Shocking
Lil Nas X is one of those few musicians in the industry whose journey to fame was a rocket ride. The Montero singer instantly garnered popularity with the release of his country rap single Old Town Road. His first song was wildly viral on the internet earning him over ten million certified units in streaming and sales in 2019. The Georgia-born star also became diamond certified singer the very same year of the release.
Tearful Kim Kardashian says co-parenting with Kanye West is 'really f--king hard'
Kim Kardashian opened up about the complexities of co-parenting with ex Kanye West. Nearly one month after the former couple finalized their divorce, the SKIMS founder—who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the Yeezy designer—is giving her thoughts on their dynamic when it comes to their four children.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Here’s what Julia Fox recently revealed about Kanye West & Kim Kardashian
Julia Fox has recently made headlines, but because of the former celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. During one of her guest appearances on the recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress, who dated Ye briefly in early 2022, revealed where she stood in present times in regard to her current stance on the rapper who is often mired in controversies.
D.L. Hughley Compares Kanye West To Lucifer
The comedy legend questions why people are “contorting” themselves to make Ye’s admiration of Hitler “make sense.”. The beef between D.L. Hughley and Kanye West is well-documented. They seem unlikely to have tension, but following West’s anti-Semitic rants, Hughley came forward. The legendary comedian argued that if Kanye was a woman, he would be under conservatorship like Britney Spears.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Kanye West Makes Adidas Panic: Rapper's Termination Left The Company $530M Worth of Yeezys
Kanye West has left Adidas with a massive problem. The "All of the Lights" rapper's lucrative collaboration with the footwear business was terminated in October due to the rapper's many anti-Semitic remarks and hate speech outbursts, according to the announcement. In a statement released, Adidas explained, "Adidas does not tolerate...
The Number Ones: Kanye West’s “Gold Digger” (Feat. Jamie Foxx)
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Kanye West has always been fucked up. When Kanye first arrived on the scene, his...
Jenna Ortega Is Like Kanye West? Fans Defend ‘Wednesday’ Actress Amid Anti-Semitism Claims
Jenna Ortega is the newest obsession of fans who have been sharing their love for her via viral TikTok videos and imitations of the dance. The young actress took the world by storm the moment she stepped in as the deadpan teenager in the Addams Family spin-off series Wednesday. People on social media have made it evident that their life revolves around the Scream queen. You might remember how they went crazy after a Twitter user joked about Pete Davidson’s unpredictable dating life.
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North transforms into her dad Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and her ex Kanye West’s daughter North is a spitting image of her dad and recently, she proved the same! For the unversed, she has a joint TikTok account with her mom Kim Kardashian. Recently, the 9½-year-old kid channeled her inner Ye, thanks to her special-effects makeup!
