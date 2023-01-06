Read full article on original website
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers
Buffalo continues a 4-game homestand tonight against Philadelphia. Don Granato cancelled practice Sunday in favor of an off-ice meeting, a reality that could be the norm for the Sabres as they navigate a grueling month of January. The Sabres' opened a run of 13 games in 22 days with their...
NHL
Pastrnak leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - - Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak, New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Jan. 8. FIRST STAR - DAVID PASTRNAK, RW, BOSTON BRUINS. Pastrnak topped the NHL in goals (7)...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (19-14-7) @ BLACKHAWKS (9-25-4) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (15) Blackhawks:. Points - Patrick Kane (27) Goals -...
NHL
Canadiens rally past Blues to end 7-game slide
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens trailed three times before rallying for their first win in eight games, 5-4 against the St. Louis Blues at Bell Centre on Saturday. Josh Anderson scored the game-winner midway through the third period, and Joel Armia scored two of three tying goals for Montreal (16-21-3), which ended an 0-6-1 skid, its longest of the season. Jake Allen made 18 saves.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Bertuzzi expected back for Red Wings coming off surgery
Allen day to day for Canadiens; Barzal could return to Islanders after upper-body injury. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Detroit Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to return for the Red Wings against the...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'JUST COULDN'T BUY ONE'
What was talked about following an OT loss to the Blackhawks. "For the most part, we controlled possession and controlled the shot statistic, and got volume and got quality shots, but like I said, goaltender stood on his head and made some saves and they cashed in on some key opportunities."
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Sabres
Hitting the midpoint of their 2022-23 schedule, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (14-18-7) are in New York State on Monday to take on Don Granato's Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2). Game time at KeyBank Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
NHL
Robinson finds unique way to celebrate 50th anniversary of NHL debut
It was just about then that Robinson's younger brother, Moe, went bonkers. "I hear Moe hollering, 'It's in! It's in! It's a hole-in-one!' and he jumps into my arms and nearly breaks my back," Robinson said Sunday, laughing. On Jan. 6, two days before the 50th anniversary of his first...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Foundation to Host Whiskey & Wine with the Wild
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League's (NHL) Minnesota Wild announced today that the Wild Foundation will host a Whiskey & Wine with the Wild event on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 4 - 6:30 p.m. at 317 on Rice Park in Saint Paul. Hosted by Wild forward Marcus Foligno, and his wife, Natascia, the event will include tasting selections of fine whiskey and wine, as well as small-plate food pairings chosen to complement beverage samples.
NHL
Bergeron Hits Another Milestone as Boston Wins in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Jim Montgomery, it was the perfect example. As the Bruins searched for some insurance in the third period, Patrice Bergeron remained true to his game. While Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak went to work down low in the Sharks' end, Boston's captain stayed well above the puck when he easily could have cheated closer to the net front in search of the dagger.
NHL
2023 All-Star Fan Vote candidates for Atlantic Division debated
Dahlin, Matthews, Stamkos among picks by NHL.com writers. The 2023 Honda All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate is open and runs through Jan. 17. The fan vote will result in two skaters and a goalie being added each division's roster for the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 4 (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
NHL
RECAP: Bobrovsky, special teams shine in win over Red Wings
DETROIT -- The Florida Panthers feel they've added another building block to their season. Helping the Panthers get back to .500 and start their important four-game road trip off on the right foot, Sergei Bobrovsky stood on his head while stopping 29 of 31 shots during a thrilling 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Maple Leafs
Facing a tough test in their quest for five straight wins, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (15-17-7) will host Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (23-9-7) at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on...
NHL
The human behind the hype: Jason Robertson
Pouring the foundation to the development of any relationship requires time, energy, commitment, and attention. So, whether it's your blood family, hockey family or both, we need those components. For this reason it was of reasonable concern missing training camp due to contract negotiations might interfere with all the newness...
NHL
Maple Leafs host Indigenous Celebration game, sport custom warmup jerseys
Ojibwe artist designs sweaters, players gifted beaded medallions from tribe. The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted their Indigenous Celebration game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. The Maple Leafs wore custom warm up jerseys designed by Indigenous artist Tyler Tabobondung Rushnell before their game against the Detroit Red Wings. Rushnell was inspired...
NHL
Dahlin named NHL's 3rd Star of the Week
Rasmus Dahlin has been named the NHL's Third Star of the Week for the week ending January 8, the league announced Monday. Dahlin recorded a career-high five points (2+3) in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild. He tied the game with under three minutes to go and then helped set up Victor Olofsson's overtime winner.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Reichel, Domi Lead Blackhawks in OT Win Over Flames
Lukas Reichel nets first NHL goal, three-point night as Chicago posts second straight win. For the first time since October, the Blackhawks have recorded two back-to-back wins. Lukas Reichel led the way for Chicago in the win with both his first NHL goal and first multi-point NHL game. "Last game...
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings finish back-to-back set with 4-1 loss to Maple Leafs
TORONTO -- The Detroit Red Wings took a first-period lead for the second game in as many days, but eventually fell, 4-1, to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena. Jake Walman's breakaway goal at 11:57 of the first put Detroit ahead, 1-0. The Red Wings limited...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 09.01.23. A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. by TORIE PETERSON @ToriePeterson / CalgaryFlames.com. Domi scores OT winner as Flames settle for a single point. by RYAN DITTRICK @ryandittrick / CalgaryFlames.com. 3:32 AM. CHICAGO - Certainly, there are no free spots...
NHL
Marner gets 500th point in Maple Leafs win against Red Wings
TORONTO -- Mitchell Marner had a goal and an assist to reach 500 NHL points for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Marner, who also extend his home point streak to 17 games (six goals, 19 assists), has...
