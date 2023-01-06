Read full article on original website
WVNews
French soccer president steps back pending investigation
PARIS (AP) — Noël Le Graët agreed to step back from his duties as president of the French soccer federation on Wednesday following an emergency executive committee meeting into his behavior. The 81-year-old Le Graët has faced claims of sexual harassment and the soccer federation is the...
WVNews
Felix joins Chelsea on loan, but extends Atletico contract
LONDON (AP) — Portugal forward João Félix joined Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in a deal that will keep him at the Premier League club until the end of the season. Felix has also extended his contract with Atletico for one more year until...
WVNews
Farrell gets 4-game ban, should be available for 6 Nations
LONDON (AP) — England back Owen Farrell should be available for the start of the Six Nations despite receiving a four-match ban on Wednesday for a dangerous tackle while playing for club team Saracens. Farrell's ban will be reduced to three games, the RFU said, if he completes a...
