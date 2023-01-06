Michael Sharpe, 71, was sentenced to 40 to 72 years in prison on kidnapping charges. He is accused of a series of 1984 home invasion attacks on four women. The crimes were solved in 2020 with the help of a genealogy database and a DNA sample. Sharpe apologized to the women during the hearing, after saying he has memory problems (CBS News, 2023).

