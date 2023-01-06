ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

WTNH

Suspect in custody after police swarm New Haven building

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect is in custody after police swarmed a New Haven building on Tuesday night. According to authorities, a police pursuit took place after a vehicle took off following a shots-fired incident in West Haven. Police later found the vehicle behind a building at the corner of Chapel Street and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Waterbury Man Arrested On Drug And Gun Charges In Ansonia

ANSONIA — Police said a ​‘suspicious activity’ tip led to a drug and weapons arrest on Jan. 4. Someone contacted police at 3:45 p.m. to report suspicious activity at Colony Park. Police didn’t relay the specific activity thought to be suspicious. But, after responding to the...
ANSONIA, CT
proclaimerscv.com

Local Hartford News: A man who was convicted of 1984 home invasion attacks claims he doesn’t remember committing them.

Michael Sharpe, 71, was sentenced to 40 to 72 years in prison on kidnapping charges. He is accused of a series of 1984 home invasion attacks on four women. The crimes were solved in 2020 with the help of a genealogy database and a DNA sample. Sharpe apologized to the women during the hearing, after saying he has memory problems (CBS News, 2023).
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Law enforcement agencies try to serve warrant in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement agencies in Hamden have been trying to serve an arrest warrant in Hamden. The FBI, SWAT and others responded to the Broadmoor Apartments on Mix Avenue late Tuesday morning. No other details were released. A Channel 3 crew was at the scene to gather...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police officer fired for behavior during traffic incident

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury police officer was fired for his behavior during a traffic incident last month, the department announced. Police said the incident happened on December 13 around 12 p.m. Waterbury Officer James Hinkle was directing traffic at the intersection of Thomaston Avenue and Homer Street...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

State police investigating hit-and-run crash on 1-91 in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating after a driver caused a multiple-car crash on I-91 in Enfield and evaded the scene on Monday morning. According to police, a Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound just after 9 a.m. near Exit 47E, when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was attempting to merge […]
ENFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Apprehended Amid Investigation Into Blaze At Southbury Training School

A second person is now facing charges in connection to a fire that destroyed an unoccupied cottage in Connecticut last month. Litchfield County resident Juliana Sullivan, age 18, of New Milford, surrendered to police on an arrest warrant on Saturday, Jan. 7, in connection to a blaze at the Southbury Training School in New Haven County on the night of Saturday, Dec. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.
SOUTHBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Victim of shooting last week in New Haven has died, police say

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A victim on a shooting from last week has died, according to police in New Haven. Police identified the victim as Kentel Robinson, 30, of New Haven. He was shot on Jan. 4 around 9:30 p.m. on Chapel Street, between Beers and Orchard streets. Robinson...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing person found dead in Simsbury

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man reported missing in November was found dead Tuesday, Simsbury police announced. Authorities said law enforcement found Bernard Soldate, 57, in a wooded area along Tariffville Road Tuesday morning. A state police K9 found Soldate’s body around 10:07 a.m., Simsbury police said. Soldate...
SIMSBURY, CT
Daily Voice

3-Vehicle Westport Crash Leaves Driver Trapped In SUV

One person was injured in a three-car crash in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Westport around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 at 40 Bridge St. The Westport Fire Department along with Westport Police and EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash in front of 40 Bridge St, said Philip Hessberger, assistant chief of the Westport Fire Department.
WESTPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Guilford police warn of police impersonator scam

GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Guilford Police say they have received numerous calls regarding a scam targeting residents and businesses. The scammers are using a “spoofed” number which changes the information transmitted to you caller ID to appear to be the main police line. The caller has identified themselves...
GUILFORD, CT
WTNH

2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
NEW HAVEN, CT

