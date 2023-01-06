Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
Exclusive Retailer is Closing Several Locations in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenStamford, CT
Related
Police: Teen arrested after woman pistol-whipped, robbed pumping gas in Ansonia
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Police announced Tuesday that a teenager has been arrested in connection to the reported pistol-whipping and robbery of a woman at an Ansonia gas station On Dec. 27, Ansonia police responded to a robbery complaint at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene […]
Eyewitness News
Police investigate apartment complex in New Haven following shots fired incident in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are investigating a shots fired incident in West Haven. Police have not released where this incident occurred. A heavy police presence including West Haven Police officers was seen surrounding an apartment complex on Winthrop Ave. and Chapel Street in New Haven. Channel...
Suspect in custody after police swarm New Haven building
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect is in custody after police swarmed a New Haven building on Tuesday night. According to authorities, a police pursuit took place after a vehicle took off following a shots-fired incident in West Haven. Police later found the vehicle behind a building at the corner of Chapel Street and […]
New Haven Independent
Waterbury Man Arrested On Drug And Gun Charges In Ansonia
ANSONIA — Police said a ‘suspicious activity’ tip led to a drug and weapons arrest on Jan. 4. Someone contacted police at 3:45 p.m. to report suspicious activity at Colony Park. Police didn’t relay the specific activity thought to be suspicious. But, after responding to the...
proclaimerscv.com
Local Hartford News: A man who was convicted of 1984 home invasion attacks claims he doesn’t remember committing them.
Michael Sharpe, 71, was sentenced to 40 to 72 years in prison on kidnapping charges. He is accused of a series of 1984 home invasion attacks on four women. The crimes were solved in 2020 with the help of a genealogy database and a DNA sample. Sharpe apologized to the women during the hearing, after saying he has memory problems (CBS News, 2023).
Eyewitness News
Law enforcement agencies try to serve warrant in Hamden
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement agencies in Hamden have been trying to serve an arrest warrant in Hamden. The FBI, SWAT and others responded to the Broadmoor Apartments on Mix Avenue late Tuesday morning. No other details were released. A Channel 3 crew was at the scene to gather...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police officer fired for behavior during traffic incident
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury police officer was fired for his behavior during a traffic incident last month, the department announced. Police said the incident happened on December 13 around 12 p.m. Waterbury Officer James Hinkle was directing traffic at the intersection of Thomaston Avenue and Homer Street...
Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
darientimes.com
Ansonia murder suspect Jose Morales 'on target' for fall trial, lawyer says
MILFORD — The trial of a man charged with killing the mother of his still-missing toddler more than three years ago in Ansonia is “on target” to happen this fall, his lawyer said in court Tuesday. Jose Morales, 46, appeared before Judge Peter Brown Tuesday at Superior...
State police investigating hit-and-run crash on 1-91 in Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating after a driver caused a multiple-car crash on I-91 in Enfield and evaded the scene on Monday morning. According to police, a Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound just after 9 a.m. near Exit 47E, when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was attempting to merge […]
18-Year-Old Apprehended Amid Investigation Into Blaze At Southbury Training School
A second person is now facing charges in connection to a fire that destroyed an unoccupied cottage in Connecticut last month. Litchfield County resident Juliana Sullivan, age 18, of New Milford, surrendered to police on an arrest warrant on Saturday, Jan. 7, in connection to a blaze at the Southbury Training School in New Haven County on the night of Saturday, Dec. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.
Eyewitness News
Victim of shooting last week in New Haven has died, police say
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A victim on a shooting from last week has died, according to police in New Haven. Police identified the victim as Kentel Robinson, 30, of New Haven. He was shot on Jan. 4 around 9:30 p.m. on Chapel Street, between Beers and Orchard streets. Robinson...
Violent start to 2023 in New Haven: Police investigating 3 homicides
A 30-year-old man died three days after he was shot in New Haven last Wednesday, marking the city's third homicide of the year.
Eyewitness News
Missing person found dead in Simsbury
SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man reported missing in November was found dead Tuesday, Simsbury police announced. Authorities said law enforcement found Bernard Soldate, 57, in a wooded area along Tariffville Road Tuesday morning. A state police K9 found Soldate’s body around 10:07 a.m., Simsbury police said. Soldate...
Driver Injured In East Windsor Shooting After Leaving Hartford Night Club
Police asked the public for information after a victim was shot multiple times while driving in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of shots fired on I-91 northbound in East Windsor near Exit 44 at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. The victim...
3-Vehicle Westport Crash Leaves Driver Trapped In SUV
One person was injured in a three-car crash in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Westport around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 at 40 Bridge St. The Westport Fire Department along with Westport Police and EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash in front of 40 Bridge St, said Philip Hessberger, assistant chief of the Westport Fire Department.
Suspect in Manhattan shelter stabbing allegedly chased victim until she collapsed: DA
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman sprayed air freshener at her roommate in a Manhattan shelter before she allegedly stabbed her to death, officials said Monday. Charmaine Crossman, 42, was arrested in December after allegedly stabbing Victoria Goode, 27, several times in the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street, police said. […]
Eyewitness News
Guilford police warn of police impersonator scam
GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Guilford Police say they have received numerous calls regarding a scam targeting residents and businesses. The scammers are using a “spoofed” number which changes the information transmitted to you caller ID to appear to be the main police line. The caller has identified themselves...
2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
New Britain Herald
Man who took drugs with runaways from Plainville gets 18 months in prison after admitting to probation violation, assault
A Bloomfield man convicted in 2018 of using drugs with two teenagers who ran away from a Plainville group home has had his probation revoked and is expected to serve an 18-month prison sentence. Jose Cosme, 38, had his probation revoked in New Britain Superior Court last week after, during...
Comments / 3